Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 31, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;82;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;75;SW;10;85%;81%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;108;91;Mostly sunny;104;91;W;11;48%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;102;68;Sunny, breezy, nice;97;70;W;18;39%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;84;80;Some sunshine;88;73;WSW;9;47%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;72;60;Showers and t-storms;71;61;WSW;13;77%;70%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;69;55;Clouds and sun;67;56;SW;7;67%;39%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hotter;107;81;Sunny and hot;108;84;SSE;7;17%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;90;63;Hot with some sun;93;65;SSE;11;33%;27%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;84;66;Partly sunny, warm;86;50;S;9;50%;72%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;91;75;Mostly sunny;96;78;N;10;39%;2%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;54;46;A morning shower;54;50;WSW;11;65%;51%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;114;83;Sunny, breezy, hot;116;82;NW;14;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;94;73;Partly sunny;94;73;S;4;55%;39%;11

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun;85;69;More clouds than sun;83;69;W;12;61%;43%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;94;80;A few showers;88;80;WSW;9;69%;93%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;79;70;Sunshine, pleasant;82;69;NE;14;54%;3%;9

Beijing, China;Sunshine and warm;95;75;Rain and drizzle;91;75;NNE;6;62%;73%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;Clouds breaking;88;68;W;7;64%;33%;8

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;76;61;A shower or t-storm;77;59;WNW;6;72%;68%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;47;A t-storm in spots;67;49;SE;7;67%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;85;59;Increasing clouds;84;59;E;8;37%;0%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;88;65;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;NNW;10;53%;6%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;72;56;A shower in spots;76;58;NW;7;59%;48%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sun, some clouds;92;69;Not as hot but humid;82;66;ESE;6;75%;44%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;88;68;Clouds breaking;85;62;NW;8;58%;5%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;68;54;Partly sunny;60;45;SW;8;50%;0%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;85;67;Mostly cloudy;85;70;SSE;7;33%;32%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;Mostly sunny, humid;90;77;WSW;8;69%;18%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;101;76;Sunny and very warm;100;76;NNE;7;37%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;46;Sunny;64;47;SSE;6;73%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;68;A shower or t-storm;81;65;SSE;4;64%;57%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;83;A shower or t-storm;100;82;SW;9;55%;73%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;75;63;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;NE;8;49%;7%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;90;80;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;SSW;10;76%;73%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;67;57;A shower;64;54;E;6;75%;65%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;86;76;Mostly sunny;84;77;NW;8;77%;4%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;SSE;7;49%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;89;70;A t-storm in spots;86;71;SE;10;82%;81%;7

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;93;82;A heavy thunderstorm;90;81;E;7;79%;80%;7

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;94;63;A t-storm in spots;86;61;NNE;6;50%;79%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;A t-storm around;91;80;SSE;8;73%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;69;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;7;59%;1%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;68;51;Decreasing clouds;67;53;ESE;7;72%;29%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;Sunlit and hot;104;73;NE;7;17%;3%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;77;71;Mostly sunny;80;70;SSW;7;76%;3%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;93;79;Rain and a t-storm;91;78;WNW;11;82%;89%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;75;49;Mostly sunny;75;50;E;7;35%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;SE;7;75%;86%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;69;49;Mostly cloudy;67;51;WNW;7;53%;14%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;Morning showers;89;78;SW;16;70%;75%;5

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;84;79;Showers and t-storms;84;79;SE;15;84%;88%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;78;Periods of sun;89;79;ENE;18;59%;63%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;82;72;A shower or t-storm;83;72;W;12;75%;73%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing and humid;90;77;Couple of t-storms;87;77;ENE;8;82%;80%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;85;72;Mostly sunny;89;74;ENE;10;63%;8%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;73;Brilliant sunshine;91;73;ENE;6;58%;19%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;106;86;Sunshine and warm;101;85;W;7;40%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;75;41;Sunny and nice;71;44;NNE;8;27%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;69;Sunny and hot;100;69;ENE;5;20%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;89;82;Cloudy;90;83;SW;13;68%;44%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;Showers and t-storms;83;69;S;5;83%;87%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;104;80;High clouds;98;79;SSE;15;41%;37%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;76;52;Mostly cloudy;70;54;WNW;7;51%;27%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;A shower or t-storm;90;80;E;12;65%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Becoming cloudy;88;69;Decreasing clouds;86;68;W;7;55%;27%;6

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;A shower or t-storm;91;80;S;6;77%;88%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;93;76;A t-storm or two;91;77;ESE;6;68%;71%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;59;28;Partly sunny;62;28;NW;8;23%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;SW;8;79%;78%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;62;58;Partly sunny;62;58;S;9;80%;2%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;80;63;Mostly sunny;78;62;NNW;11;58%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;72;57;A t-storm in spots;75;58;N;7;63%;52%;3

Los Angeles, United States;A gusty breeze;83;63;Partly sunny;84;63;SSW;6;55%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;75;66;Variable clouds;75;67;SSW;7;74%;1%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;WSW;6;33%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;88;77;Partly sunny;89;82;SE;4;65%;25%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;92;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;77;NNE;3;68%;28%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;88;79;Showers and t-storms;86;79;WSW;9;81%;87%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Some sun;60;45;An afternoon shower;56;45;W;6;74%;64%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;52;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;NNE;6;45%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;91;80;A shower or t-storm;88;80;ENE;10;74%;79%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;65;51;Mostly cloudy;65;54;NW;5;64%;72%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler;82;75;Clouds and sun;82;76;SSW;10;72%;8%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;65;52;Decreasing clouds;56;47;WSW;8;70%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;83;64;Plenty of sunshine;82;64;W;2;40%;1%;8

Moscow, Russia;Overcast and cool;57;49;Low clouds;62;53;NW;9;67%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;85;78;Showery;85;80;WSW;15;84%;96%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;73;56;A t-storm in spots;77;55;ENE;7;61%;48%;5

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;87;72;Partial sunshine;86;72;NNE;5;56%;10%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;96;69;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;W;8;49%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;82;64;Partly sunny, warm;84;61;E;8;56%;4%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;94;78;A t-storm around;95;79;WSW;6;60%;50%;11

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;61;51;Partly sunny, warmer;73;55;W;4;50%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;82;55;Plenty of sunshine;82;54;ESE;6;46%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;79;Sunshine, pleasant;83;78;ESE;15;80%;3%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;NW;11;79%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;87;75;Brief p.m. showers;88;75;E;5;77%;73%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;75;57;Partial sunshine;81;60;N;5;50%;27%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;ENE;12;51%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy and very warm;93;79;Rather cloudy;89;78;SW;9;65%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;81;73;Mainly cloudy;82;73;SSE;18;73%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;91;75;A shower or t-storm;89;74;E;6;64%;80%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;78;60;Partly sunny;80;59;NNE;5;46%;14%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;92;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;77;S;5;75%;74%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;75;50;Clouding up;75;50;SE;8;40%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;80;68;Nice with some sun;79;66;W;10;73%;26%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;80;71;Showers around;81;72;SE;9;83%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;66;54;Increasing clouds;62;52;NE;7;66%;33%;4

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, cool;63;55;Mostly cloudy;67;56;NW;4;65%;30%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;NE;5;66%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;108;82;Mostly sunny;114;81;NNE;6;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;Mostly sunny;91;67;WNW;7;60%;1%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds and cool;57;52;Cloudy and cool;63;52;NW;7;65%;37%;1

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;67;57;Low clouds, then sun;66;58;W;12;74%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;ENE;7;69%;82%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thunderstorms;88;78;A stray shower;87;79;E;10;74%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;NNW;4;91%;80%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Decreasing clouds;82;60;Brief p.m. showers;77;60;NE;8;43%;93%;11

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cooler;59;37;Mostly sunny, cool;55;33;S;4;56%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;85;74;Showers and t-storms;85;74;N;4;80%;82%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;55;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;NNW;8;61%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;80;61;Partly sunny, nice;81;64;SSW;6;57%;65%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;84;77;Sun and clouds;88;77;W;5;78%;44%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;84;Partly sunny, warm;95;82;SSE;11;60%;28%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;90;82;Clouds and sun, warm;91;83;SE;10;63%;30%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;85;64;A p.m. t-storm;84;62;SW;8;64%;60%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;87;79;A shower in places;87;77;ENE;11;71%;76%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Cool with some sun;64;51;Pleasant and warmer;72;50;SW;7;47%;4%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower;62;49;Mostly sunny;67;51;S;8;64%;62%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;99;80;Mostly sunny and hot;97;79;SE;6;53%;13%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;66;54;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SE;7;57%;11%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;102;79;Sunny and hot;102;78;N;7;26%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;Sunlit, breezy, hot;94;70;NNW;14;38%;64%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;108;82;Sunshine and hot;106;85;SE;6;11%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;92;77;Mostly sunny;88;78;W;8;56%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;92;74;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;ESE;5;46%;4%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Very humid;91;80;Partly sunny, humid;91;79;S;9;78%;42%;11

Toronto, Canada;Nice with sunshine;75;59;Partly sunny, nice;75;59;NE;6;62%;0%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;Sunshine and nice;87;74;E;4;62%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;94;73;Mostly sunny and hot;103;81;SSE;9;26%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;75;52;Partly sunny;79;55;ENE;6;48%;4%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;77;60;Spotty showers;77;63;NNW;5;58%;90%;5

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;86;65;Partly sunny;83;61;NNW;8;49%;10%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;SW;7;72%;66%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouding up, cooler;65;51;An afternoon shower;63;54;WNW;4;71%;82%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;77;55;Periods of sun;74;56;N;4;51%;44%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A downpour;49;45;Partly sunny;52;46;W;15;59%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. showers;85;76;Heavy showers;85;77;WSW;10;84%;89%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;102;68;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;NNE;4;30%;5%;10

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather