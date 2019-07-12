Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Friday, July 12, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;82;74;A morning t-storm;81;74;SW;10;88%;63%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;100;88;Sunny and very warm;106;90;NNE;6;46%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;90;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;68;W;18;45%;3%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and less humid;84;74;Mostly sunny, humid;83;71;WSW;10;62%;4%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;65;58;Variable clouds;68;55;N;13;78%;48%;6

Anchorage, United States;Smoky with some sun;68;57;Mostly cloudy;70;56;SW;7;74%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunlit and very hot;110;83;Sunshine, very hot;112;83;NW;7;13%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;High clouds and warm;88;57;Sunny and very warm;86;58;ENE;11;32%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds, warm;84;68;Clouds and sun;83;67;NNW;8;48%;61%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;84;67;Sunny and pleasant;84;69;SSE;8;58%;70%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;60;52;Mostly cloudy;62;55;NNW;7;82%;39%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;113;81;Sunny and breezy;110;81;NW;14;18%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;SW;4;76%;57%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;89;70;A t-storm in spots;88;70;W;9;59%;65%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;96;78;A t-storm in spots;97;78;WSW;8;57%;68%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;81;72;Periods of sun;83;72;ESE;8;64%;12%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;A t-storm or two;91;73;E;5;59%;67%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;78;57;Showers and t-storms;77;60;W;6;57%;84%;6

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;69;57;Showers and t-storms;77;56;NNE;6;62%;68%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;67;48;Variable clouds;65;49;SE;8;71%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sun;85;57;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;E;7;39%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;72;59;Showers and t-storms;72;59;NW;10;73%;84%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;70;57;Clouds and sun;70;55;N;8;67%;49%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, pleasant;76;54;Nice with some sun;80;58;SSE;5;46%;30%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;69;57;Showers and t-storms;72;57;NW;5;81%;85%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;60;42;Mostly sunny;56;41;ESE;4;82%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;91;66;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;NE;6;37%;71%;4

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;82;70;Cloudy;78;68;WSW;8;78%;44%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;105;77;Sunny and very warm;99;74;NNE;8;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;64;47;Partly sunny;66;47;W;7;75%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;66;A shower or t-storm;78;67;SSE;4;70%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;82;Warm with hazy sun;98;83;SW;8;56%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Sunny;83;71;Some sun, a t-storm;85;70;NNE;8;70%;81%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief showers;92;79;A shower in the p.m.;87;79;SSW;9;78%;89%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;71;55;Showers and t-storms;72;56;NW;5;70%;64%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;84;75;Mostly sunny, nice;85;78;WNW;5;77%;10%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;93;74;Partial sunshine;93;75;NE;8;59%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;86;69;Partly sunny, humid;86;70;SSE;13;74%;57%;8

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;102;86;Hazy, blowing dust;101;83;WSW;17;48%;14%;12

Denver, United States;More sun than clouds;94;62;Clouds and sunshine;94;65;SW;6;30%;39%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Downpours;89;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SSW;8;84%;76%;5

Dili, East Timor;Sunny;92;68;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;SSE;5;64%;4%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;67;53;Clouds and sun;68;49;NNE;10;69%;13%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;103;73;Mostly sunny and hot;104;73;ENE;7;19%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;84;67;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;67;W;16;64%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;99;80;High clouds and warm;97;82;SE;6;59%;43%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;76;41;Sunny and pleasant;74;41;ESE;6;23%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;8;59%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;68;50;Clouds and sun;65;49;E;6;57%;44%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;SSW;8;69%;57%;12

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;83;Spotty showers;91;83;SSW;12;74%;87%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;75;ENE;17;57%;31%;13

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;87;74;Cloudy;89;74;W;11;58%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;97;79;A strong t-storm;95;79;N;9;67%;67%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;Partly sunny;79;65;E;6;56%;5%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;91;71;Mostly sunny;91;72;ENE;6;60%;33%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;103;85;Sunny and very warm;103;83;NNW;9;35%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;73;42;Sunny and pleasant;68;41;NNW;6;27%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;99;68;Very hot;100;66;NNE;7;22%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;86;A shower in the p.m.;94;86;WSW;18;58%;74%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;75;65;Heavy thunderstorms;76;67;WSW;5;85%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;More sun than clouds;99;82;High clouds;102;81;S;9;29%;18%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;70;53;A t-storm in spots;72;53;E;6;59%;64%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;NE;16;57%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;85;69;Low clouds breaking;83;70;SSW;6;64%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSW;9;83%;53%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;ESE;5;72%;67%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;61;25;Sunny and mild;60;30;ENE;7;29%;7%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Brief p.m. showers;78;75;A shower or t-storm;83;73;SW;7;78%;73%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;64;60;Partly sunny;65;61;SSE;7;76%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Cooler;79;65;Sunny and delightful;78;66;W;7;68%;27%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;78;57;Clouds and sun;74;55;NNE;9;63%;69%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;87;66;Sunny and warm;89;66;S;6;53%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;Clouds and sun, nice;76;65;S;6;73%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;103;78;Not as hot;94;67;NNE;7;26%;50%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;90;83;Partly sunny;90;81;SSW;4;69%;83%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;88;76;Partly sunny;87;77;ENE;4;76%;69%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSW;6;67%;68%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;57;43;Showers;52;43;WSW;17;70%;86%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Thundershower;71;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;WNW;5;61%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Rain and drizzle;89;82;Partly sunny;89;81;E;9;70%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A thundershower;64;46;A shower or t-storm;66;48;ESE;5;63%;66%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;96;78;Not as warm;85;77;S;15;70%;81%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;60;47;Low clouds;52;44;SSE;6;80%;0%;1

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;81;64;Mostly sunny;83;61;WSW;6;52%;66%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;61;48;Clouds and sun;64;48;NE;5;52%;9%;5

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;90;81;A couple of showers;86;79;SSW;11;86%;87%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;79;53;Partly sunny;76;53;ESE;7;57%;30%;6

New York, United States;Humid with some sun;87;71;Mostly sunny, warm;89;73;WSW;7;50%;5%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;96;66;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;WNW;9;42%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;76;58;Partly sunny;80;60;NNE;11;52%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;84;71;Showers around;80;70;NE;6;74%;100%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;79;55;Showers and t-storms;75;55;S;5;67%;69%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;76;59;Showers and t-storms;81;59;WSW;11;61%;70%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;82;78;A couple of showers;83;79;E;12;80%;83%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Showers and t-storms;88;75;WNW;7;79%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;91;72;Heavy p.m. showers;87;72;E;6;79%;74%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;80;59;Nice with some sun;79;56;NNE;7;45%;29%;8

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;66;48;Mostly cloudy;66;49;E;8;64%;1%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;79;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;SW;9;49%;36%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;84;70;Some sun, pleasant;81;72;SSE;11;76%;86%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;74;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;6;47%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;72;59;Showers and t-storms;71;57;NW;8;77%;86%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partial sunshine;83;69;Mostly sunny;84;67;NNW;5;58%;39%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;51;Partly sunny;73;53;NW;8;48%;56%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;75;61;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;WNW;9;71%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;72;Morning showers;81;73;ESE;8;82%;97%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this morning;62;53;Low clouds;58;52;SSE;4;82%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;64;47;Clouds and sun;65;50;NNW;3;65%;30%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;Sun and some clouds;82;65;N;4;62%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;111;80;Sunny and very warm;110;80;N;10;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;85;69;Mostly sunny;88;65;NNW;7;54%;26%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;60;47;Mostly cloudy;63;48;NW;8;60%;74%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;71;58;Partly sunny;70;57;WSW;11;65%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;65;Showers and t-storms;78;64;ENE;6;76%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;ESE;13;72%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;NE;6;94%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;Turning cloudy;82;59;NW;10;26%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;57;37;Mostly sunny;58;37;SSW;3;52%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;92;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;N;6;71%;65%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;84;62;Mostly sunny;83;61;NW;6;65%;29%;7

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;77;60;Low clouds may break;75;59;ENE;5;66%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;82;70;Showers around;83;69;SW;5;74%;82%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;81;72;Cool with heavy rain;77;72;ENE;9;84%;91%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;91;82;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SSE;7;73%;65%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Nice with some sun;75;55;Sun and some clouds;77;57;SSW;4;53%;71%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;A shower or two;87;78;E;13;75%;57%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, cool;65;51;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;SW;6;45%;5%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny, breezy, nice;70;52;Windy and cooler;60;45;WSW;21;48%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;93;81;Clouds and sun, hot;98;82;SSW;12;57%;11%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;65;51;Periods of sun;67;52;WSW;7;65%;24%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;106;79;Sunshine, very hot;106;80;NNE;7;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;86;61;A shower in the a.m.;84;64;NNW;17;48%;94%;10

Tehran, Iran;Hot with sunshine;104;82;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;SW;7;13%;10%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;93;78;Sunshine, pleasant;86;74;WSW;10;48%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy;85;64;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;NNW;5;42%;64%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;73;68;Mostly cloudy;82;71;S;9;76%;93%;6

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;78;62;A t-storm in spots;81;61;NW;12;69%;41%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;92;72;Plenty of sun;88;75;SSE;4;60%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunlit, less humid;97;72;Sunny and hot;99;75;WNW;8;25%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;86;53;Nice with sunshine;79;57;NNE;6;42%;12%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;73;58;Variable cloudiness;73;57;SE;5;63%;55%;4

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;75;61;Showers and t-storms;70;60;WNW;11;76%;84%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, less humid;95;78;Hot with high clouds;95;79;WSW;6;54%;55%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thundershower;68;47;Showers and t-storms;69;48;N;5;70%;71%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer with some sun;77;56;A shower or t-storm;74;55;WNW;4;54%;83%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;57;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;52;NNW;19;76%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;86;78;A t-storm or two;89;77;W;8;79%;88%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;Mostly sunny;90;60;NNE;4;33%;17%;11

