Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;79;75;Clouds and sun;82;75;SW;11;84%;56%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;106;88;Clouds and sun, warm;105;88;WSW;15;44%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;98;72;Sunny and very warm;102;72;WNW;15;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;83;67;Sunlit and nice;81;71;ENE;11;66%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;68;52;A little p.m. rain;65;59;SSW;8;74%;84%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, smoky;78;56;Periods of sun;71;56;W;8;73%;44%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;105;80;Plenty of sunshine;101;80;NW;10;17%;6%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Nice with some sun;80;56;Sunshine;81;57;ESE;7;39%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;Mostly cloudy;81;60;ENE;9;54%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;94;72;Sunny and hot;95;75;ESE;7;36%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;57;48;Clouds and sun;60;51;NW;7;82%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;110;81;Sunny and hot;115;83;NW;14;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;5;72%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;69;Mostly cloudy;82;70;W;14;66%;44%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;92;78;A t-storm around;95;77;WSW;7;62%;54%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;82;69;Mostly sunny;82;70;SSW;11;58%;5%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;82;70;A morning t-storm;82;66;E;6;70%;63%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the a.m.;77;59;A little rain;68;53;W;6;67%;63%;3

Berlin, Germany;More clouds than sun;67;51;A thundershower;71;52;NNW;8;63%;55%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;66;48;Partly sunny;64;46;SE;8;69%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;Sunny and beautiful;77;51;ESE;8;47%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with some sun;75;56;A stray t-shower;74;54;NW;13;42%;41%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;70;53;A little p.m. rain;67;60;WSW;5;58%;83%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;78;58;Partly sunny;75;55;NW;5;61%;65%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of sun, nice;76;58;A stray t-shower;74;56;NW;9;36%;41%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;62;50;Clouds limiting sun;60;49;NE;4;80%;9%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;89;69;A shower or t-storm;81;67;NE;5;43%;63%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;77;71;Cloudy with showers;75;71;ENE;11;84%;87%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;99;76;Sunny and hot;103;76;N;8;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Fog to sun;70;52;Partly sunny;66;48;SSE;5;77%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;67;A shower or t-storm;78;65;SSE;5;65%;60%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny and hot;102;80;Partly sunny, warm;100;85;SSW;10;50%;55%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;84;74;A strong t-storm;90;70;WNW;9;66%;80%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;WSW;8;79%;82%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;66;56;Thundershowers;68;53;NW;10;64%;63%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;84;77;Clouds and sun, nice;84;76;W;9;78%;6%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;96;80;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;ESE;7;58%;43%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;73;Partly sunny;87;73;SSE;14;73%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;97;83;Mostly cloudy;99;85;SW;7;60%;24%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;90;56;Mostly sunny;88;62;SSE;7;36%;22%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;88;82;A couple of t-storms;90;80;S;10;83%;84%;4

Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;92;67;Decreasing clouds;85;70;SSE;5;64%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;73;55;Spotty showers;69;57;SW;8;79%;74%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;98;65;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;NNE;8;21%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;77;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;69;E;8;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;98;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;SE;5;81%;68%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;Sunny and nice;75;45;ENE;6;37%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A shower or t-storm;88;74;ESE;4;75%;82%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Overcast;59;51;Clouds and sun;67;51;NE;10;55%;30%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;78;A t-storm around;92;78;SSW;9;69%;55%;10

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;91;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;80;SSW;9;82%;78%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;89;78;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;ENE;14;60%;74%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;74;A t-storm in spots;87;73;WSW;14;62%;55%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;100;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;99;80;NE;7;61%;68%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;87;74;Variable cloudiness;84;69;NE;8;67%;75%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;88;75;Sunshine;90;72;ESE;9;58%;8%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;85;Sunny and very warm;100;82;NW;9;38%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;71;40;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;SSE;4;35%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;105;65;Sunny and very hot;99;64;ENE;6;14%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;94;83;Clouds and sun;95;86;WSW;17;57%;28%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Morning t-storms;77;70;Cloudy with t-storms;78;69;SE;6;83%;92%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warmer;106;82;Partly sunny, warm;105;80;WNW;9;25%;8%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. thundershower;70;54;Thundershowers;68;52;W;10;68%;70%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Thundershower;88;80;A t-storm in spots;90;81;ENE;15;61%;65%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;83;68;Mostly cloudy;81;69;WSW;6;67%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;84;Downpours;92;81;SW;9;80%;86%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;5;73%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine;61;29;Mostly sunny;60;26;NE;7;14%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing;86;75;Sun and clouds;83;75;SW;7;80%;63%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;61;Mostly sunny;65;61;SSE;6;75%;10%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;Partly sunny;88;70;NNW;8;54%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;75;61;Showers around;74;61;SW;9;64%;84%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;79;62;Low clouds, then sun;83;63;SSW;6;53%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;77;69;Partly sunny;78;67;S;6;69%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;84;65;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;E;4;30%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;80;Some brightening;89;81;NE;6;67%;41%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;84;74;Cloudy with a shower;85;73;NE;4;80%;68%;2

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;A thunderstorm;90;78;WSW;10;72%;71%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;59;48;Clouding up, breezy;59;48;NW;20;63%;86%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;79;58;A p.m. t-storm;76;58;NNW;5;52%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A shower or t-storm;88;79;S;7;67%;80%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;63;50;Thundershowers;62;52;NW;8;81%;77%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;94;75;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;SSW;14;76%;61%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;64;48;Cloudy;60;49;E;4;82%;29%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;86;67;Partly sunny;87;71;E;3;44%;15%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;Showers around;68;54;N;8;64%;82%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers;88;82;Cloudy with showers;85;78;SW;12;83%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;52;Partly sunny;77;57;ESE;6;58%;56%;9

New York, United States;Sunny and warmer;89;72;Mostly sunny;89;74;S;6;52%;2%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and hot;100;72;Sunny and hot;100;72;W;8;39%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Nice with some sun;80;58;A t-storm in spots;70;53;NW;9;73%;43%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Thundershower;81;70;Couple of t-storms;85;72;ENE;8;63%;91%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;70;52;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;WNW;4;42%;9%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;86;61;Partly sunny, mild;89;67;SSE;7;48%;25%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Considerable clouds;84;80;A shower or two;84;80;ESE;11;80%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Showers and t-storms;87;75;NW;7;81%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. shower or two;90;74;A few showers;87;73;E;5;81%;90%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;76;55;Clouds and sun;81;64;SE;4;38%;35%;8

Perth, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;64;48;Mostly sunny;66;50;SSW;6;71%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;95;76;A t-storm around;94;76;SW;9;58%;47%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;Sun and some clouds;85;70;SSE;16;72%;17%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;ESE;7;55%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;65;50;Some sun, pleasant;72;53;NW;7;37%;7%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;88;66;Turning cloudy;83;65;ENE;7;47%;71%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;66;49;Some sun, pleasant;73;49;S;8;40%;38%;11

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;75;59;Mostly sunny;76;58;SW;9;66%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;73;A little a.m. rain;83;73;SE;10;69%;85%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;59;50;Cloudy;56;51;SW;5;67%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;65;55;Thundershowers;63;54;NNW;10;80%;66%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;75;61;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;NE;5;59%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;109;80;Plenty of sun;109;80;NNW;10;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny and hot;92;75;Showers and t-storms;85;64;N;9;69%;61%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Downpours;60;52;Cloudy;66;48;NNE;11;67%;41%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;73;58;Partly sunny;67;58;W;12;74%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;79;64;Showers and t-storms;79;65;ENE;6;72%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;90;80;Nice with sunshine;89;79;E;13;71%;41%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;N;5;87%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;62;Clouds and sun, nice;83;61;SSW;8;27%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;55;40;Mostly sunny;58;41;SSW;3;56%;6%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;7;73%;80%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with some sun;79;60;Partly sunny and hot;94;60;NNW;6;42%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;A few p.m. showers;74;61;Spotty showers;73;61;SSW;7;75%;72%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;86;69;A little p.m. rain;81;68;NE;6;50%;90%;6

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;77;72;Rain and drizzle;81;72;NE;13;83%;66%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;78;Partly sunny;91;80;SE;8;70%;15%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;82;61;Severe thunderstorms;73;50;WNW;7;84%;90%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;86;77;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;ENE;12;71%;41%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;63;47;Pleasant and warmer;71;51;N;9;50%;16%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;67;44;Plenty of sun;64;52;NW;8;57%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;High clouds;91;83;A t-storm in spots;97;81;E;10;59%;55%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cooler;59;54;Partly sunny;66;54;WNW;10;64%;34%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;79;Sunny and hot;102;79;SE;6;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and windy;88;69;Mostly sunny;89;65;NNW;9;43%;80%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;104;75;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;NE;8;21%;12%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;89;75;Sunny and pleasant;89;75;W;8;55%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;96;73;Severe thunderstorms;88;66;NNE;5;52%;88%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rather cloudy;73;62;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;ENE;10;65%;33%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;82;66;Clouds and sun;78;68;S;6;70%;18%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;97;81;Sunny and very warm;98;77;NE;6;29%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very hot;109;75;Mostly sunny, cooler;95;71;WNW;12;38%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;84;50;Partly sunny;83;61;ESE;8;33%;4%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;74;62;A touch of rain;70;59;ESE;5;73%;82%;3

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;74;56;A stray t-shower;74;54;NW;9;35%;41%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;93;80;A t-storm around;92;78;W;6;57%;64%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thundershower;66;51;Thundershowers;64;51;NNW;8;84%;72%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Afternoon t-showers;68;53;A thundershower;67;50;NW;13;64%;63%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;49;Mostly cloudy;58;51;NNW;21;76%;45%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;85;77;Heavy showers;88;77;W;9;74%;81%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;85;64;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;NE;4;32%;7%;11

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather