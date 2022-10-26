Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 26, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;25;SSW;13;73%;92%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;34;24;Plenty of sun;34;24;N;11;58%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A shower in the p.m.;24;16;Nice with sunshine;25;14;NNW;8;53%;8%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy, warm;28;19;Mostly sunny, warm;28;17;E;8;35%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Partly sunny;19;14;S;19;82%;30%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-8;Mostly cloudy;-2;-10;N;11;64%;11%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;20;8;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;E;13;56%;6%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;A little snow;0;-8;NW;25;74%;81%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm or two;36;22;A t-storm around;29;18;E;12;68%;41%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;N;15;53%;5%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny intervals;19;12;Partly sunny;20;14;NNE;16;63%;45%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with hazy sun;33;19;Hot with some sun;33;18;N;12;29%;25%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;30;24;A t-storm around;31;23;SSW;9;74%;55%;3

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;28;17;Hazy sun;29;18;E;11;48%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Afternoon rain;32;25;ENE;10;76%;89%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;27;18;Partial sunshine;25;16;ENE;12;68%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;18;10;Mostly cloudy;14;7;SSE;8;29%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;20;11;Fog, then sun;20;9;E;7;70%;10%;2

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;17;11;Partly sunny;19;13;SSE;8;79%;10%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with showers;18;10;Cloudy with showers;18;9;E;8;85%;96%;3

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;17;Clouds and sun, nice;30;17;NNW;14;50%;27%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;15;11;Fog to sun;19;8;E;5;77%;9%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy this morning;20;13;Partly sunny;21;17;S;16;71%;29%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;Mostly sunny, mild;21;7;E;8;57%;4%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Fog early in the day;17;10;Fog to sun;19;9;ESE;4;78%;14%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;WNW;17;44%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;31;19;A t-storm around;30;19;NE;11;40%;45%;6

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;20;12;Sunny and beautiful;22;11;NNE;8;49%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;28;19;Nice with sunshine;29;19;NNE;14;53%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;25;15;Not as warm;21;13;SSE;26;65%;26%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Thunderstorms;29;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;NNW;5;76%;95%;4

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;33;22;Hazy sunshine;31;22;NNE;12;61%;28%;8

Chicago, United States;A touch of a.m. rain;13;6;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;ESE;13;51%;3%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A morning shower;30;23;NNE;10;74%;68%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;14;10;Periods of sun;16;11;S;11;84%;87%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;31;28;Breezy in the a.m.;32;28;N;18;59%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny and nice;23;10;Mostly sunny;24;13;ESE;15;44%;71%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;31;21;Some sun, a shower;32;22;SE;17;55%;80%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;31;18;Hazy sunshine;32;18;E;8;46%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sun and clouds;13;1;A shower in the a.m.;9;-2;WSW;11;52%;58%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;NNW;10;62%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;37;23;A shower or two;34;24;SW;9;65%;93%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;15;10;A couple of showers;16;13;SSE;15;76%;98%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;14;6;Mostly sunny, milder;19;6;NNE;10;45%;2%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;NNE;12;61%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, then a shower;29;23;Some sun, very warm;31;22;SSE;12;70%;30%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny and hot;32;16;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;16;S;16;30%;5%;13

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;ENE;13;55%;3%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;11;5;A shower in the p.m.;10;8;SW;10;87%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;WSW;8;79%;91%;4

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;27;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;E;15;63%;6%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;NE;18;59%;24%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;31;17;Hazy sun;31;18;ENE;8;47%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;15;Sunny and hot;33;14;NE;11;32%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;19;14;Partly sunny;20;13;ENE;18;74%;2%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A couple of t-storms;33;24;SW;11;70%;79%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;28;High clouds;33;27;N;16;55%;2%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Very warm;31;14;Thundershowers;22;12;NNE;17;66%;88%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;26;2;Sunny and pleasant;23;2;N;6;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and humid;32;24;Hazy sun and humid;32;22;SW;15;67%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;SW;7;49%;27%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;36;22;Hazy sunshine;37;24;NNW;18;16%;3%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;13;8;A passing shower;12;6;NW;16;74%;82%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;30;24;A shower in places;30;24;N;9;62%;58%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;S;11;67%;99%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;33;24;Hazy sun;33;23;N;11;60%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;9;79%;69%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;Turning cloudy, mild;16;2;ESE;13;15%;8%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;24;Some sun, very warm;32;25;SSW;10;74%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;14;Decreasing clouds;19;14;SSE;15;73%;2%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower and t-storm;23;18;Breezy and humid;22;18;SSW;21;84%;70%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, breezy;19;14;A stray shower;19;14;SSE;13;81%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;23;13;Sunshine and nice;24;14;ESE;9;54%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;24;Low clouds may break;29;25;SSW;15;71%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;21;13;Warm with some sun;25;12;SE;5;46%;8%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A couple of showers;30;26;WSW;19;74%;96%;6

Manaus, Brazil;High clouds;32;25;High clouds;33;24;E;8;64%;92%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;32;24;Mostly cloudy;32;25;E;10;65%;42%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;23;14;Morning showers;18;11;WNW;20;71%;97%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;25;13;A shower in the p.m.;25;12;SSW;9;47%;59%;8

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;11;62%;8%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;12;6;Cloudy with a shower;12;6;WNW;14;79%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;31;25;An afternoon shower;31;26;SSE;17;66%;81%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;21;12;Windy in the morning;23;14;NNW;21;63%;25%;10

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;21;5;Breezy and cooler;10;1;NW;24;61%;0%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;5;2;Cloudy;5;4;W;8;81%;55%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;34;22;Hazy sun;33;23;NNE;11;58%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;30;14;Partly sunny;29;15;ENE;15;45%;9%;12

New York, United States;Morning mist, fog;21;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;7;N;24;47%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower and t-storm;27;17;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;WNW;12;57%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning out cloudy;6;2;A little snow;5;-2;SW;22;80%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;21;8;Decreasing clouds;19;8;N;8;53%;4%;4

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;7;7;Cloudy;12;9;SSW;10;88%;68%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. rain;22;7;Cooler;10;-2;NW;20;54%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A downpour;28;25;Morning rain, cloudy;28;25;NNE;11;78%;95%;3

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;NNW;9;77%;92%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;33;25;Cloudy with a shower;32;23;E;11;72%;81%;5

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;22;13;Periods of sun, warm;24;17;SSE;12;72%;14%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;22;10;Breezy in the p.m.;23;11;SSE;22;49%;9%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;NNE;8;78%;94%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny and hot;38;24;A shower in the p.m.;35;24;ESE;16;57%;56%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;32;20;Partly sunny;33;20;S;9;51%;6%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;14;9;Fog to sun;18;9;SSE;7;78%;5%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thickening clouds;19;7;Mostly sunny;18;3;N;11;63%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain;17;9;Downpours;18;9;NNW;8;76%;98%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, hot;33;17;Sunny and very warm;31;15;ENE;9;35%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;SE;17;60%;11%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A passing shower;9;4;Mostly sunny;7;2;NW;9;72%;43%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;13;8;A morning shower;13;9;SSW;9;84%;55%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Warmer;33;25;NNE;11;58%;1%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;Clouds and sun;33;18;SSE;11;15%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;Warm with some sun;26;13;N;7;71%;2%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;8;7;Low clouds;9;6;S;14;87%;85%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;18;10;SW;10;52%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;17;A thunderstorm;25;17;ENE;10;74%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;SSE;13;84%;100%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-shower in spots;26;19;NNW;8;91%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;29;6;Sunny and nice;28;6;NE;10;21%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;28;10;Sunny and pleasant;30;10;SSW;12;30%;4%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Cloudy;30;22;Clouds and sun;31;22;NNE;11;73%;37%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;22;16;Mostly cloudy;22;17;SSE;16;81%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;11;9;Rain, mainly later;14;10;SSW;20;75%;99%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;19;7;Partly sunny;19;7;NNW;8;68%;8%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;20;16;Cloudy;20;16;NE;20;75%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;NNW;8;80%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;21;7;Mild with sunshine;20;5;ESE;6;56%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some brightening;31;25;High clouds;31;25;ESE;20;69%;30%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;11;7;Still cloudy;13;9;SW;13;88%;30%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouding up, warm;29;19;A shower in places;26;15;W;19;52%;47%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;28;21;Partly sunny, breezy;27;21;E;23;67%;88%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;13;6;A morning shower;12;8;SW;11;87%;68%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rather cloudy;16;7;Sun and some clouds;15;7;N;11;65%;19%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds may break;17;10;Breezy in the p.m.;21;10;NNW;24;53%;8%;3

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;24;14;Becoming cloudy;24;15;SSE;10;26%;4%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;N;13;58%;26%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;25;14;Abundant sunshine;27;13;ENE;6;53%;3%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;18;8;Partly sunny;17;11;ESE;11;56%;6%;1

Toronto, Canada;Windy, p.m. rain;15;6;Decreasing clouds;11;4;NNW;13;65%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;29;17;Sunny and delightful;28;18;ESE;10;66%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;S;8;49%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;3;-8;Decreasing clouds;6;-7;ESE;13;36%;8%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;7;Showers;12;7;S;20;77%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;16;10;Clouds, then sun;20;9;SE;6;74%;7%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm, an a.m. shower;31;24;Couple of t-storms;31;23;E;9;69%;89%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;12;7;Cloudy with a shower;12;7;SW;10;78%;83%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;14;7;Fog to sun;16;8;WSW;9;83%;9%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;18;12;Breezy in the p.m.;18;14;NNW;22;72%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two, hot;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;E;9;78%;72%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;18;8;Mainly cloudy;17;6;NE;5;45%;9%;2

