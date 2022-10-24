Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 24, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;SSW;13;77%;57%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;35;24;Sunny and less humid;34;23;NNE;10;51%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Brilliant sunshine;27;14;E;8;34%;8%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy, warm;29;19;Partly sunny, warm;28;19;S;9;31%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy with a shower;16;12;Misty in the morning;16;10;SSE;18;78%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine;1;-8;Overcast, p.m. snow;-1;-4;N;10;57%;99%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;13;An afternoon shower;20;8;NW;13;68%;67%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;5;-5;Mostly sunny;8;-1;S;16;51%;9%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and hot;35;23;ENE;14;50%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;26;17;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;NW;10;53%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouding up, breezy;20;12;Showers around;17;12;NE;18;76%;87%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;33;18;Partly sunny;32;17;N;17;25%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;SW;11;75%;88%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;29;16;Hazy sun;29;17;NNE;10;49%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun, a shower;33;25;Clouds and sun;34;26;N;10;62%;33%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;27;16;Mostly cloudy;24;17;WNW;10;67%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, nice and warm;20;6;Some sun, pleasant;20;9;SSW;8;59%;29%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;Not as warm;22;11;N;11;67%;33%;3

Berlin, Germany;A stray t-shower;19;12;Partial sunshine;15;8;WSW;14;74%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;18;9;A little rain;19;10;W;7;79%;94%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;SE;12;56%;30%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rather cloudy;17;13;Clouds and sun, mild;21;9;WNW;10;70%;9%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;18;10;Mostly cloudy;16;12;SSE;14;76%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;23;11;High clouds and warm;26;13;NNE;14;60%;24%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;18;13;Clouds and sun;20;9;WNW;12;78%;10%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;24;16;Decreasing clouds;26;17;NE;18;67%;44%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;32;19;Cloudy;31;20;NE;10;33%;33%;7

Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;18;8;Sunny and breezy;18;10;NNE;19;52%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;A couple of t-storms;28;19;NNW;14;58%;88%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;A shower in the a.m.;20;14;SSE;16;58%;55%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;21;N;5;73%;90%;5

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;33;23;Hazy sunshine;33;22;NNE;11;49%;2%;8

Chicago, United States;Warm, an a.m. shower;25;16;Cooler with rain;18;9;N;12;75%;100%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy showers;29;25;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SSW;13;79%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;16;11;A passing shower;14;8;WSW;17;79%;83%;1

Dakar, Senegal;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;Mostly cloudy;29;27;NNE;14;76%;32%;3

Dallas, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;23;10;Breezy in the a.m.;21;9;W;22;50%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;22;Turning sunny;32;22;ESE;16;59%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;Hazy sun;32;18;NNW;10;41%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Cooler with sunshine;11;1;Periods of sun;16;2;E;11;31%;23%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Tropical cyclone;31;23;Tropical rainstorm;28;22;WNW;19;79%;71%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;38;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;SSW;10;65%;75%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;14;8;Showers around;15;12;SE;14;79%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;15;10;Pleasant and warmer;22;10;WNW;11;45%;97%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Rather cloudy;26;20;NNE;10;57%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny and hot;34;23;Rain and drizzle;29;23;SSE;11;71%;96%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;31;16;A t-storm around;30;16;NNE;12;39%;41%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;30;18;Sunny and delightful;30;19;E;11;61%;26%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;6;1;A little p.m. rain;9;8;SSE;15;93%;96%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;8;78%;91%;6

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;29;22;Breezy;27;21;E;26;60%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;31;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;ENE;24;61%;84%;6

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;31;17;Hazy sunshine;31;17;N;11;45%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;14;Sunny and hot;33;14;NE;11;31%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and beautiful;21;13;Sunny and nice;22;14;SSE;9;66%;3%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;Showers around;31;26;WSW;17;75%;84%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;27;Plenty of sunshine;33;27;N;13;55%;8%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;28;14;E;18;46%;56%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning out cloudy;26;3;Sunny and beautiful;24;3;NNE;8;26%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;33;24;Humid;32;24;W;21;65%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy and very warm;29;12;Sunny and very warm;29;13;S;8;43%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;37;22;Breezy with hazy sun;35;21;NNW;23;18%;2%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;13;9;Rain and drizzle;15;10;N;9;81%;98%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower;30;24;NNE;9;64%;81%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;WSW;13;68%;86%;12

Kolkata, India;Wind and rain;29;21;Hazy sun;31;23;SSE;11;67%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;NNW;8;80%;100%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Decreasing clouds;14;3;A p.m. shower or two;15;2;NE;13;38%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;A t-storm around;30;24;SSW;10;76%;67%;2

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;19;14;Partly sunny;19;14;SSE;17;75%;11%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable cloudiness;20;17;A t-storm in spots;23;17;SSW;20;79%;85%;4

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;16;11;Partly sunny;17;14;SSE;12;76%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;SE;10;43%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;28;25;Partial sunshine;29;25;SW;14;73%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;18;11;Mostly cloudy;22;12;SW;8;55%;15%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;29;27;Inc. clouds;30;27;WSW;20;71%;78%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;31;24;NNW;8;73%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;N;12;69%;88%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A little a.m. rain;24;15;Mainly cloudy;23;17;W;10;64%;44%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;High clouds;26;13;A t-storm around;26;13;NE;9;45%;52%;6

Miami, United States;A morning shower;29;22;Partly sunny;29;21;NE;13;61%;26%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A shower in the p.m.;11;6;Rain and drizzle;12;9;SW;10;87%;87%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;32;26;SSE;17;65%;39%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;22;13;Mostly cloudy;23;15;NE;15;66%;3%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and mild;18;11;Low clouds and warm;22;14;SSE;10;84%;25%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;7;-4;Sunshine;5;-1;SSE;8;77%;24%;2

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;Hazy sun;32;23;NE;11;62%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;29;14;Partly sunny;29;14;ENE;15;44%;28%;13

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;17;16;A shower or two;21;17;ENE;12;86%;97%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;28;15;Sunny;28;18;NW;12;46%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;2;-3;Breezy in the p.m.;3;-1;SSW;20;57%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few p.m. showers;17;9;Mostly sunny;19;7;N;18;55%;6%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;7;7;A little rain;8;5;WNW;8;87%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, mild;19;11;Warm with low clouds;21;15;SSE;11;83%;85%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;29;26;Mostly cloudy;28;25;E;20;68%;100%;4

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;Cloudy with showers;29;24;NNW;9;82%;96%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;34;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;ENE;9;73%;73%;2

Paris, France;A stray p.m. t-storm;19;12;Mostly cloudy;19;15;S;12;71%;60%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy with some sun;22;11;Breezy in the p.m.;21;10;S;23;65%;3%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A downpour;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;9;70%;83%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy, hot;37;24;A t-storm around;35;25;ESE;16;58%;45%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;20;SE;7;63%;72%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;A thundershower;16;11;Partly sunny, mild;18;6;SW;16;69%;27%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;15;0;Plenty of sun;17;3;ESE;8;57%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;18;10;Periods of rain;18;10;ESE;9;79%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;29;17;High clouds and warm;29;18;NNE;9;40%;1%;2

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;ENE;16;62%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;8;5;A couple of showers;10;6;ENE;19;70%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Sunny intervals;11;8;A bit of rain;14;9;SW;12;93%;90%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;A t-storm around;25;20;ESE;15;74%;41%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Plenty of sun;34;18;SE;9;12%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;25;15;High clouds;25;13;N;11;69%;5%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouding up;5;-2;Rain and drizzle;5;4;SE;11;82%;97%;1

San Francisco, United States;Abundant sunshine;20;13;Mostly cloudy;17;10;W;15;67%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;18;NE;9;82%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Becoming cloudy;32;25;A t-storm around;30;25;NW;13;72%;93%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-shower, humid;26;19;Humid with a t-storm;25;19;W;7;97%;88%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;28;9;Sunny and nice;27;7;NE;10;25%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;30;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;8;SSW;12;45%;71%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;N;7;83%;88%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;19;15;A shower and t-storm;21;15;SE;15;80%;97%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;13;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;6;SW;15;77%;98%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;E;6;57%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny;19;16;ESE;16;48%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;WNW;6;82%;92%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;23;8;Sun and some clouds;24;10;NW;7;55%;9%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds;31;25;A morning shower;31;26;ESE;18;74%;100%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;11;10;A little rain;13;9;WSW;11;91%;89%;0

Sydney, Australia;Heavy showers;23;19;A t-storm or two;27;18;NW;20;64%;70%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;24;19;Cloudy and breezy;24;19;E;25;60%;8%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;7;3;A little rain;9;8;S;16;99%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A couple of showers;12;9;Warmer;19;9;NE;9;62%;93%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;21;11;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;9;NNW;24;51%;26%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;27;15;Breezy in the p.m.;25;12;S;16;26%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A p.m. shower or two;26;18;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;S;11;52%;4%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;E;6;47%;3%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;14;10;Rain and drizzle;14;10;N;26;60%;61%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;16;12;Some brightening;17;13;E;10;88%;3%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Sunny and nice;29;18;ESE;12;58%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;32;16;Turning cloudy, warm;31;16;S;7;42%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, nice and warm;17;-3;Much colder;2;-14;N;18;51%;6%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;11;5;Chilly with rain;9;4;SSW;11;74%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Periods of sun, mild;20;8;WNW;10;62%;9%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very warm;30;23;Very warm;31;24;ESE;8;56%;36%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;12;7;Rain and drizzle;13;7;WSW;13;91%;93%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;16;11;A little a.m. rain;16;8;W;13;84%;89%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy and cooler;14;8;Clearing;14;10;NNE;23;55%;12%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;29;24;Morning showers;31;24;SSW;12;79%;95%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;17;4;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;NE;5;47%;4%;4

