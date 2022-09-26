Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 26, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;28;24;A morning t-storm;28;24;SW;13;93%;78%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;30;Brilliant sunshine;38;30;NW;10;58%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;W;20;37%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;25;20;Increasingly windy;24;17;W;29;48%;5%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;15;9;Showers;12;7;SW;16;82%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;9;5;Clouds and sun;10;6;E;14;74%;50%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy and cooler;26;17;Sunny and nice;29;15;ESE;15;26%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;20;7;Cooler;14;-2;NW;26;53%;86%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;18;An afternoon shower;25;19;SSE;17;67%;57%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Clouds and sun;28;21;WSW;11;56%;11%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy and cooler;15;13;Cloudy and breezy;17;14;NE;24;62%;72%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;36;21;Hazy sunshine;37;19;WNW;19;16%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;34;23;A t-shower in spots;33;23;SSW;13;58%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;NNW;12;70%;88%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;28;25;Couple of t-storms;31;26;WSW;11;79%;95%;5

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;24;14;Mostly sunny;23;15;E;13;55%;11%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;SSW;10;51%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;23;14;A shower and t-storm;21;11;NW;11;85%;91%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mist;17;10;Cooler with rain;14;7;SW;16;73%;93%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cooler with some sun;19;7;Mostly cloudy;20;8;SE;11;61%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;28;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;NNW;13;50%;2%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;19;9;Cooler with rain;14;7;WNW;10;91%;91%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Showers;12;7;WSW;19;73%;99%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;26;14;A shower and t-storm;23;12;WSW;15;79%;91%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rainy times;17;8;A shower and t-storm;16;7;WNW;10;95%;90%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;21;11;Warmer;25;10;ESE;9;51%;2%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;33;20;A little a.m. rain;30;19;E;8;35%;60%;7

Busan, South Korea;Showers around;24;18;A shower in spots;26;18;NNE;14;64%;48%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;36;24;Sunny and hot;36;25;NNE;16;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;17;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;SSE;15;62%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A morning t-storm;28;20;SE;5;70%;78%;6

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;35;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;SSW;13;74%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;Winds subsiding;18;9;Breezy;16;8;NNW;24;50%;29%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;SW;16;71%;80%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A touch of rain;13;10;Occasional rain;12;9;W;20;81%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A morning t-storm;29;26;SSE;14;85%;63%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny and not as hot;30;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;ESE;10;31%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;29;21;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;SSE;15;64%;58%;12

Delhi, India;Partial sunshine;32;24;Hazy sun;32;24;NNW;7;75%;6%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;27;11;Partly sunny;25;11;S;9;33%;29%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the a.m.;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;SE;8;75%;83%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;SSE;9;60%;66%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Winds subsiding;14;9;A couple of showers;14;8;WNW;26;69%;93%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Sunny and very warm;30;14;NE;12;17%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;24;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;WSW;23;61%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy and hot;33;25;Hot;35;25;NW;11;60%;29%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;29;16;Sun, some clouds;31;16;E;14;25%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Some wind and rain;30;25;Hurricane Ian;28;24;SSW;69;84%;100%;1

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;12;8;Partly sunny;13;8;NE;18;77%;84%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;P.M. thunderstorms;31;24;A couple of t-storms;31;26;WSW;15;81%;94%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;33;27;Breezy and hot;34;26;E;22;65%;66%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;21;58%;13%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;30;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;NW;13;72%;93%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;NE;13;51%;7%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with some sun;22;17;Cloudy and breezy;25;20;SSW;19;48%;85%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;N;12;61%;33%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;44;31;Very hot;39;31;NNE;16;38%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Sunny and very warm;30;15;NNE;14;17%;2%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;N;5;15%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;WSW;17;65%;2%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;27;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;SSW;8;77%;68%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;41;28;Mostly sunny;39;29;SSW;12;28%;5%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A passing shower;16;10;Cloudy with showers;15;10;N;12;90%;93%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some wind and rain;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;ENE;19;69%;65%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;31;23;Low clouds;31;23;W;14;56%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;An afternoon shower;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;S;10;78%;60%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;Mostly cloudy;31;25;NW;6;79%;85%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;15;2;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;-2;NNE;20;41%;2%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Overcast;27;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;15;79%;78%;5

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;16;15;Partly sunny;16;14;S;14;79%;2%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;25;15;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;NNW;19;60%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Breezy, morning mist;15;8;Periods of rain;14;8;W;20;68%;92%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and hot;34;21;Sunny and hot;35;22;SE;10;45%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;22;Low clouds may break;26;22;WSW;10;74%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;Sunny and nice;24;10;WNW;7;41%;3%;5

Male, Maldives;A shower and t-storm;31;26;A t-storm around;31;27;W;17;66%;81%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;35;26;A morning t-storm;32;25;SSW;8;67%;71%;5

Manila, Philippines;Some wind and rain;33;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SE;10;74%;96%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;15;10;Rain and drizzle;16;12;S;11;79%;98%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Heavy p.m. showers;21;13;Partly sunny;21;13;N;15;55%;86%;11

Miami, United States;A couple of t-storms;30;25;Some wind and rain;29;26;SE;20;84%;100%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;15;6;Cloudy;13;6;E;14;89%;39%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;A morning shower;31;24;SSW;18;70%;57%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;18;10;Partly sunny;20;9;SE;14;64%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with showers;18;11;A few showers;16;10;WSW;7;85%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;10;3;Clouds and sun;12;8;E;10;76%;85%;3

Mumbai, India;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;Showers around;30;25;N;6;83%;86%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun returning;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;ENE;15;46%;7%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;23;15;More sun than clouds;22;12;WSW;17;43%;20%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Breezy in the p.m.;31;18;WNW;19;34%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;6;0;Cloudy;6;0;NNE;13;63%;51%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;30;21;Rain and a t-storm;29;20;NE;11;73%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;11;9;Rain at times;12;9;ENE;15;90%;99%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;16;10;A few showers;15;9;W;14;91%;90%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny and pleasant;30;25;Mostly sunny;29;24;ENE;10;73%;8%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;N;11;80%;76%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;34;25;Clouds and sunshine;34;24;ENE;12;64%;5%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Afternoon rain;15;10;W;15;74%;92%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;S;16;58%;2%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;32;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;WSW;11;78%;93%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;ESE;18;73%;56%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;SE;9;63%;58%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;16;9;Periods of rain;13;6;SW;18;69%;96%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun;28;11;Decreasing clouds;27;13;NNW;6;73%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;22;9;Nice with some sun;22;9;W;14;46%;40%;11

Rabat, Morocco;More clouds than sun;23;13;Sunny and nice;24;13;NW;10;67%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;SE;20;63%;56%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;8;2;Cloudy;9;6;SE;7;54%;34%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;16;9;Partial sunshine;16;8;E;15;72%;28%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;An afternoon shower;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;21;SW;11;79%;70%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;37;23;Plenty of sunshine;37;22;NNE;16;9%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;22;17;A t-storm, breezy;23;15;SW;23;60%;83%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;12;5;Mostly cloudy;11;6;E;9;84%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;21;14;Turning sunny;21;15;WSW;19;66%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A thunderstorm;24;17;NNE;10;82%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;18;72%;64%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;24;18;Couple of t-storms;23;18;WSW;8;100%;86%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;26;14;Mostly sunny;26;15;NE;12;20%;3%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cool;18;6;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;SW;9;51%;4%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;8;76%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;NNW;12;62%;3%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;26;13;Clouds limiting sun;25;13;SSW;12;61%;66%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;26;12;Decreasing clouds;27;15;WSW;7;63%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;26;21;Nice with some sun;26;21;ENE;15;56%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;W;10;69%;100%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;25;13;A shower and t-storm;21;10;SSW;10;78%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;30;26;Clouds and sun;30;25;E;18;70%;33%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;13;9;A couple of showers;14;10;ESE;17;85%;97%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;20;16;A shower or two;21;15;NNE;12;69%;96%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;33;24;Sunshine, windy, hot;33;24;E;29;61%;2%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;14;6;Partly sunny;14;6;ESE;16;75%;82%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;32;15;Sunny, not as warm;27;12;NNW;13;39%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and delightful;22;11;Nice with some sun;24;13;NNE;10;49%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and beautiful;31;21;SSE;12;18%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Very warm;33;21;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;NNE;15;43%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;19;A shower and t-storm;25;17;ESE;11;80%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Nice with sunshine;27;19;Sunshine and nice;28;19;NE;17;57%;38%;5

Toronto, Canada;Windy with showers;16;12;A shower or two;16;11;NW;24;78%;97%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer;34;26;Sunshine, pleasant;31;24;E;10;55%;62%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;30;21;An afternoon shower;28;19;W;17;58%;69%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny, mild;21;3;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;4;ESE;13;32%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;High clouds and warm;26;14;Partly sunny;24;14;ESE;8;52%;27%;3

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;19;10;Cooler with rain;14;7;WNW;16;79%;93%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray t-shower;32;23;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;W;8;64%;66%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;15;6;Cloudy;15;7;ESE;14;80%;30%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;18;8;Cloudy;18;8;ESE;12;77%;93%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;13;9;Inc. clouds;16;11;N;18;67%;20%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Times of rain;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;SSW;9;81%;92%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and delightful;24;11;Sunny and nice;25;13;NE;6;30%;0%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather