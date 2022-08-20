Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 20, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;27;22;Low clouds;28;23;SW;11;83%;14%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very hot;45;32;Mostly sunny, warm;43;32;NE;13;34%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Warm with sunshine;37;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;W;20;44%;2%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;ENE;15;49%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;More sun than clouds;22;15;Periods of sun, nice;22;15;S;18;73%;42%;4

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;14;11;A couple of showers;17;12;ESE;8;88%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;Sunny and delightful;31;17;ESE;11;15%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;17;7;Clouding up;21;11;N;12;50%;68%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;SE;10;53%;2%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;35;26;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;SW;11;45%;28%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;20;12;Mostly sunny, nice;18;13;N;10;81%;91%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;47;29;Hazy sun and hot;46;27;WNW;14;15%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray t-shower;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSW;12;63%;74%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm around;27;21;W;18;72%;64%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;35;26;A t-storm or two;32;27;WSW;14;75%;90%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;SSE;14;69%;32%;8

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;30;23;Rain and drizzle;29;24;ENE;11;71%;91%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;26;19;A shower and t-storm;23;18;WSW;13;84%;98%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;23;16;Partly sunny;25;15;NNW;10;56%;4%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;18;10;Cloudy with a shower;18;10;SE;11;69%;55%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;12;Breezy in the a.m.;25;12;ESE;19;53%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;25;18;A shower and t-storm;21;16;NNW;24;83%;100%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;23;12;Periods of sun;23;15;NNE;12;65%;24%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;Remaining very warm;32;19;S;11;56%;64%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy thunderstorm;25;17;Thunderstorms;22;17;N;10;91%;100%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;19;5;High clouds;18;7;ENE;9;67%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;31;19;Partly sunny;31;20;E;13;32%;20%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain;29;25;Mostly cloudy;30;20;NNE;17;58%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Plenty of sun;35;26;N;14;28%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;9;S;9;66%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;19;A t-storm in spots;26;20;S;7;69%;57%;6

Chennai, India;Warm with clearing;35;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;28;SW;15;63%;50%;6

Chicago, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;25;20;A shower or two;24;19;N;15;73%;80%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;19;74%;81%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;23;14;Some sun, a shower;24;13;W;13;54%;41%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;29;26;A morning t-storm;30;27;NW;11;81%;68%;13

Dallas, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;Heavy thunderstorms;31;23;ENE;12;71%;100%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Nice with some sun;30;20;SE;16;61%;30%;9

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;NW;6;80%;86%;7

Denver, United States;A thunderstorm;27;16;A shower and t-storm;28;16;SSW;12;46%;73%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;S;15;70%;80%;5

Dili, East Timor;Sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;SSE;12;51%;1%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;19;9;A shower;19;14;SE;12;67%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;NW;12;16%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;Sunny and nice;30;22;W;8;64%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;E;12;83%;94%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;Mostly cloudy;26;9;ESE;14;29%;4%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;31;24;E;20;69%;45%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and breezy;25;18;A couple of showers;24;17;SE;22;68%;99%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSW;15;83%;91%;3

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;27;SSE;12;75%;83%;12

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;31;24;Sunshine and breezy;31;24;NE;23;57%;30%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;29;23;A stray t-shower;29;23;W;19;69%;48%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;31;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;NW;14;66%;41%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Lots of sun, humid;29;22;Humid;30;23;ENE;20;68%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;13;70%;73%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;32;Sunny and very warm;37;32;NE;14;47%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;N;11;38%;2%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;26;19;Clouds and sun;26;18;N;6;51%;44%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;30;27;A shower in places;31;27;WSW;21;78%;42%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;29;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;SE;9;72%;57%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;32;25;Clouds and sun;34;26;S;21;46%;44%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;18;Mostly cloudy;25;18;ENE;12;69%;66%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Hot with a t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;22;66%;53%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;Some sun, pleasant;32;23;SE;11;49%;69%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;30;27;A t-storm around;32;27;S;13;72%;74%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;32;24;SSE;8;76%;64%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;15;-3;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-3;ENE;11;22%;3%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;29;23;Clouds and sun;30;23;SW;16;73%;32%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;16;14;Partly sunny;16;14;SSE;16;77%;2%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;Sunny and breezy;29;18;N;22;52%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Nice with some sun;23;14;Mostly cloudy;23;15;SW;14;61%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;28;18;Clouds, then sun;28;18;SSW;12;65%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;24;19;Partly sunny;25;20;SW;11;77%;30%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;33;21;Sunny and hot;35;21;N;8;22%;1%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A couple of showers;31;27;WSW;14;69%;93%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;N;7;61%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;11;74%;75%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;12;4;Turning cloudy;15;9;N;20;58%;11%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A.M. showers, cloudy;23;14;Downpours;22;13;N;11;68%;96%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;33;28;A t-storm around;33;28;ENE;19;62%;55%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;23;17;Variable cloudiness;25;16;E;13;61%;30%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Considerable clouds;30;24;A morning shower;30;23;S;19;68%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;15;4;Mostly cloudy;14;6;ENE;12;75%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SSW;5;62%;55%;7

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;24;16;Cloudy and very warm;26;17;ESE;20;33%;9%;2

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;29;27;Clouds, a t-storm;29;27;WSW;16;86%;88%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;27;12;E;11;45%;19%;12

New York, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;32;22;Humid;29;22;ESE;13;63%;64%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny;35;23;W;15;42%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;Rain and drizzle;17;7;N;13;74%;90%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A couple of t-storms;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;5;74%;62%;4

Oslo, Norway;Nice with sunshine;21;13;A couple of showers;18;10;SSW;17;76%;90%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;A thunderstorm;27;19;SSE;13;77%;99%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny and beautiful;27;24;Sunny and beautiful;27;24;ESE;6;57%;10%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;WSW;10;87%;90%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;9;81%;83%;3

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;24;14;Periods of sun;25;17;N;8;59%;10%;4

Perth, Australia;Partial sunshine;20;9;Mostly sunny;19;8;SSE;17;71%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain and a t-storm;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SSW;18;72%;75%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;SSE;26;71%;68%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;E;13;60%;60%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;19;16;Showers around;23;15;N;11;70%;70%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;33;20;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;21;NW;9;61%;7%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;20;11;An afternoon shower;21;8;S;13;47%;60%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, warm;31;19;Mostly sunny;30;18;SW;10;68%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;A couple of showers;28;22;SSE;19;70%;87%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;12;6;Increasing clouds;12;7;ENE;15;68%;60%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;26;19;A shower and t-storm;27;19;SSE;16;62%;98%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;19;17;A shower or two;19;17;E;13;68%;60%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;45;30;Seasonably hot;44;32;E;11;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;32;20;WSW;13;47%;3%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Warm with sunshine;29;16;Not as warm;24;17;SE;16;57%;20%;4

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;22;14;Clouds and sun;20;14;WSW;22;65%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;28;18;A couple of t-storms;27;17;E;15;64%;81%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A few showers;31;25;SE;19;76%;72%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;Humid with a t-storm;25;18;NNW;9;97%;85%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;15;SW;11;63%;53%;14

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;22;5;Sunny and pleasant;21;5;SW;8;59%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;N;7;80%;96%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;16;Sunny and not as hot;29;17;NNW;17;54%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;25;16;Partly sunny;27;15;NNE;10;62%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;32;23;Mostly sunny, warm;32;22;SW;9;61%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;39;28;Rain and drizzle;35;28;SE;13;64%;71%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSE;16;71%;90%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;33;17;A shower and t-storm;24;16;W;8;84%;98%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;A couple of showers;31;26;E;13;70%;88%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower and t-storm;23;15;A passing shower;23;14;SSW;10;59%;80%;3

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;19;10;Sunshine;18;10;NNW;15;50%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;28;Hot with some sun;37;28;ESE;15;50%;4%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;18;A touch of rain;25;17;SSW;17;64%;98%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Breezy in the p.m.;31;14;Sunny and nice;29;14;NNW;12;27%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot, turning windy;35;19;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;ENE;17;27%;5%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;SSW;12;15%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;W;16;53%;25%;10

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;28;21;A t-storm in spots;31;21;NE;11;59%;57%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;29;24;A morning t-storm;29;23;ENE;13;78%;66%;4

Toronto, Canada;Periods of sun;27;21;A shower and t-storm;25;20;SSE;16;85%;96%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;30;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;NW;13;58%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with sunshine;33;24;Sunny and breezy;33;24;WNW;25;45%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;21;6;A morning shower;12;1;NNW;18;65%;51%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;26;17;S;9;58%;8%;4

Vienna, Austria;A thunderstorm;25;18;A thunderstorm;22;16;NNW;16;81%;95%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorms;32;25;A couple of t-storms;29;24;ESE;8;84%;100%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as warm;25;17;Variable clouds;26;17;E;11;62%;39%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;30;19;A shower and t-storm;27;19;N;10;71%;99%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this morning;17;12;Windy, a p.m. shower;16;11;NNW;37;88%;61%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A couple of t-storms;28;24;SW;10;84%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;37;19;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;NE;9;20%;2%;8

