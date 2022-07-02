Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 2, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower and t-storm;28;24;Rain and drizzle;28;24;SSW;14;83%;96%;2

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;38;31;Mostly sunny;40;31;NW;13;46%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;35;23;Sunny and very warm;38;22;WNW;13;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;29;22;Humid with some sun;29;22;SSW;14;59%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;23;14;Partial sunshine;20;13;WSW;18;68%;30%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Partly sunny;21;13;W;9;62%;14%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;27;Not as hot;36;23;NW;19;28%;15%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;25;11;Sunshine, pleasant;26;16;ENE;13;36%;26%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;29;20;Sunny and very warm;30;21;NE;14;57%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Lots of sun, breezy;35;25;Sunny and windy;32;24;N;29;34%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;8;Breezy in the p.m.;15;9;WSW;16;77%;27%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;42;29;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;30;WNW;24;19%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rather cloudy;32;24;A thick cloud cover;33;24;S;7;67%;74%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;W;22;75%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;34;27;A t-storm or two;32;27;WSW;16;74%;90%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;27;22;Partly sunny;28;22;SSW;11;57%;1%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;23;Rain and drizzle;29;22;ENE;9;80%;98%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;34;21;A t-storm around;35;22;SSE;7;43%;55%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warmer;25;16;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;N;12;41%;65%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;18;10;A little rain;19;10;SE;12;72%;88%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Thickening clouds;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;ESE;17;55%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;28;15;Humid;31;18;NW;11;45%;0%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny;21;12;NW;11;64%;27%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, hot, humid;34;20;Hot and humid;32;20;SE;9;40%;11%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Very warm;32;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;NW;9;39%;1%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;14;2;Mostly sunny;14;10;E;11;74%;67%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with sunshine;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;NE;12;33%;3%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;WSW;9;68%;88%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;35;25;Sunshine;36;26;N;11;35%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;17;11;Morning showers;16;8;N;16;70%;93%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;SSE;8;66%;85%;5

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;28;Very warm;37;28;WSW;17;62%;90%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;28;21;Lots of sun, warm;30;22;SE;12;44%;5%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few a.m. showers;31;27;A heavy thunderstorm;30;26;W;23;78%;100%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Nice with some sun;22;16;A shower and t-storm;23;14;NW;15;64%;96%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;29;25;Turning sunny;30;26;W;12;72%;21%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;35;27;A t-storm around;37;27;SSE;15;51%;43%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More clouds than sun;26;20;A morning shower;29;21;SSE;18;71%;58%;8

Delhi, India;A shower in the p.m.;34;29;A t-storm around;35;29;SSW;8;60%;78%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;A t-storm around;31;18;SSW;13;40%;53%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing, a t-storm;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;SSE;15;74%;70%;8

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;S;8;69%;50%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;17;10;Mostly cloudy;18;11;W;20;68%;31%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and very hot;41;26;NNE;13;17%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;25;21;Partly sunny;27;19;W;13;67%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;27;A t-storm or two;36;28;NE;9;68%;92%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;20;9;NE;10;66%;8%;5

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;E;14;71%;59%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;29;18;Breezy in the p.m.;25;14;W;18;53%;25%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;14;85%;79%;5

Hong Kong, China;Windy with a t-storm;30;27;A shower and t-storm;32;28;S;18;79%;99%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ENE;29;58%;93%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;31;24;Cloudy;31;24;W;21;63%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;36;27;A t-storm around;34;27;E;15;65%;67%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;Increasingly windy;28;20;NE;27;55%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;12;73%;75%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;30;Brilliant sunshine;37;30;N;19;43%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Partly sunny;18;5;NW;9;54%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;NE;13;30%;2%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm around;33;30;A t-storm around;34;29;SW;14;67%;64%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;28;21;A shower and t-storm;28;22;S;7;80%;98%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;30;Increasing clouds;38;28;SSW;22;28%;40%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny;29;17;E;9;33%;1%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;E;26;61%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Partly sunny;29;20;WSW;11;59%;6%;8

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;SSE;11;77%;85%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;E;9;64%;48%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-4;Partly sunny;15;-2;E;11;22%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;29;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;12;69%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;17;15;Decreasing clouds;17;14;SSE;11;77%;4%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;27;17;WNW;13;61%;5%;11

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;21;11;Partial sunshine;21;12;W;13;59%;30%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;27;16;Turning sunny, cool;25;15;SSE;13;57%;2%;12

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;25;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;SW;10;77%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;36;22;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;S;12;37%;27%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy and breezy;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;28;NW;27;72%;95%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;7;73%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;E;11;68%;78%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Partly sunny;14;7;SSE;16;66%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;Partly sunny;24;14;N;11;42%;29%;14

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;31;28;A t-storm around;32;27;E;15;63%;72%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm and humid;29;16;A shower and t-storm;28;16;WSW;11;58%;89%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;SSW;28;59%;75%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;Mostly sunny;13;8;ENE;11;83%;72%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;WNW;9;47%;4%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;17;ENE;18;38%;3%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;31;27;Couple of t-storms;30;26;SW;18;83%;97%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;SSW;12;52%;6%;6

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;30;23;Mostly sunny;29;20;NNW;14;45%;6%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny and hot;36;23;WNW;15;35%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. rain;19;11;A passing shower;20;11;SW;11;69%;91%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid, a p.m. shower;32;26;A couple of t-storms;29;25;SSW;7;81%;92%;5

Oslo, Norway;Breezy;21;13;A shower and t-storm;18;14;S;20;71%;91%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;27;12;Sunshine and nice;24;12;WNW;18;51%;5%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;26;Mostly sunny;28;25;ESE;24;74%;75%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;WNW;6;85%;96%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;E;11;71%;48%;6

Paris, France;Sunshine and nice;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;N;11;53%;4%;9

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;ENE;17;58%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;30;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;16;71%;57%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;15;76%;65%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;12;60%;67%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny, humid;27;17;S;8;55%;27%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid;33;21;Partly sunny;32;20;NNW;9;64%;5%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;A p.m. shower or two;19;11;S;13;56%;76%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny;25;16;NNW;11;72%;2%;12

Recife, Brazil;Heavy a.m. showers;28;23;Morning rain;28;23;SE;22;82%;100%;1

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;12;9;Breezy in the p.m.;13;8;NW;22;65%;9%;2

Riga, Latvia;Strong thunderstorms;30;18;Not as warm;24;17;N;12;58%;26%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;26;18;Plenty of sun;28;17;N;9;66%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and seasonable;44;29;Sunny and very warm;43;29;N;15;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and hot;35;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;W;13;38%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;W;16;65%;67%;6

San Francisco, United States;Windy this afternoon;18;13;Breezy in the p.m.;17;13;W;33;61%;7%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Wind and rain;24;18;A shower and t-storm;24;18;NNE;10;84%;100%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A heavy thunderstorm;29;26;A morning shower;29;26;ESE;22;85%;55%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;25;18;Rain and a t-storm;22;18;ENE;10;100%;100%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Rather cloudy;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;W;14;27%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;12;0;Cloudy and cool;11;-1;NE;5;46%;15%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Thunderstorms;29;24;N;7;85%;99%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;A shower and t-storm;29;15;NNW;11;60%;88%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;22;13;A couple of showers;18;13;S;13;79%;94%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, humid;33;23;Humid with some sun;33;24;WSW;8;66%;11%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;32;26;Cloudy and very warm;32;26;ENE;17;70%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;27;A t-storm around;32;26;SSE;13;67%;64%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;31;17;A shower and t-storm;29;16;SSE;9;64%;89%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;A shower;30;26;E;25;71%;85%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A thunderstorm;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;SSW;14;52%;77%;6

Sydney, Australia;Rain;16;14;Rain, becoming heavy;16;13;SE;42;86%;100%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm or two;32;26;Mostly cloudy;34;27;SSE;15;63%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Strong thunderstorms;30;17;Not as warm;23;14;W;16;62%;25%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;40;25;N;14;16%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;28;17;Sunny and windy;26;16;NNW;30;45%;7%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;24;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;SSW;12;16%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;NNE;16;55%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;39;26;Mostly sunny, warm;40;26;ESE;10;30%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;Hot, becoming breezy;34;26;SW;17;56%;82%;8

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;26;14;Sunshine, pleasant;23;15;N;12;52%;4%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;34;24;Sunny and humid;31;24;NNE;10;67%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and cooler;33;23;Sunny and less humid;34;23;ENE;12;48%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;30;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;15;ENE;13;58%;59%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;23;15;Morning rain, cooler;17;14;ESE;10;75%;96%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;27;15;Humid;30;18;NNW;13;49%;2%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Brief p.m. showers;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;WNW;12;68%;60%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Strong thunderstorms;29;17;A shower and t-storm;25;18;NW;9;80%;98%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm around;21;13;Pleasant and warmer;25;15;NW;10;49%;1%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;14;10;Plenty of sunshine;14;9;NNW;13;68%;1%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;26;Showers, some heavy;29;25;SW;13;81%;100%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;31;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;NNE;10;28%;2%;11

