Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 20, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;S;10;78%;30%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;Very windy;20;16;NW;44;54%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, but chilly;6;-4;Clouds and sun;7;0;ENE;8;64%;31%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;14;3;A shower in the p.m.;11;6;ENE;8;81%;85%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;5;2;Rain/snow showers;7;4;NW;19;86%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-5;A little wintry mix;5;2;SE;13;70%;94%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;5;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;5;-3;NNW;21;68%;76%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and colder;-8;-21;Partly sunny, colder;-14;-23;E;11;79%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with sunshine;37;25;Partly sunny and hot;38;24;NNE;18;47%;37%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;13;5;A couple of showers;15;4;NNW;8;70%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Not as warm;20;17;Breezy;23;15;SSW;22;50%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;10;-2;Cool with hazy sun;10;-1;NW;14;43%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;22;Showers around;31;22;ESE;7;75%;80%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;29;15;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;ENE;9;41%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A quick p.m. shower;33;24;A shower and t-storm;28;23;S;8;78%;95%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;14;4;Plenty of sunshine;11;3;ENE;13;73%;29%;2

Beijing, China;A little a.m. snow;-2;-5;Rain and drizzle;-1;-4;SSE;6;53%;87%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain this afternoon;7;0;Morning snow showers;4;-2;W;17;44%;74%;2

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;W;15;53%;92%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;21;8;Partly sunny;22;9;SE;10;59%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;E;9;59%;83%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers of rain/snow;6;-3;Rain/snow showers;2;-2;NW;25;56%;70%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Showers of rain/snow;5;1;Showers of rain/snow;6;2;WNW;11;75%;89%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;7;0;A shower in the a.m.;4;-6;W;14;38%;58%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;6;-4;Mostly sunny;2;-4;NW;16;45%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;29;26;Thunderstorms;31;25;ESE;14;85%;99%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;18;A t-storm around;28;19;NE;7;49%;66%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;7;-3;Mostly sunny;9;-1;N;10;52%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;15;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;NW;12;42%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;26;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;SSE;21;56%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;30;20;A passing shower;30;20;E;5;57%;85%;5

Chennai, India;Sun, some clouds;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;SSE;7;75%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, frigid;-7;-12;Not as cold;-3;-8;SSW;9;57%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, less humid;32;21;Some sun;30;20;ENE;15;56%;0%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun;2;1;Variable clouds;3;-2;W;16;65%;14%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;29;21;Clouds and sun;28;22;N;7;68%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Some sun, very cold;4;-5;Sunny, but very cold;6;-4;E;10;36%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;33;25;A shower or two;30;25;NNE;15;80%;91%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;18;9;Hazy sun;18;12;SE;5;84%;90%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds breaking;7;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;4;-6;W;8;55%;96%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;25;12;Hazy sunshine;26;14;WSW;6;65%;8%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SW;12;82%;95%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;6;2;Low clouds and fog;6;2;WSW;10;85%;3%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;12;2;Mostly sunny, mild;12;5;E;10;21%;60%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;15;12;Mostly sunny;15;13;E;25;68%;86%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Morning rain;18;16;A little p.m. rain;19;18;ESE;6;88%;99%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;13;ESE;9;62%;64%;14

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;27;19;A t-storm in spots;28;20;ESE;9;73%;85%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Wet snow;1;-3;A bit of snow, windy;-2;-6;N;33;77%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;SE;8;55%;11%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;23;16;Low clouds;21;17;E;12;71%;35%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;27;20;NE;11;65%;11%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;32;17;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;NNE;10;43%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;16;7;Showers around;15;9;ENE;12;78%;95%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;8;6;Periods of rain;10;0;N;12;75%;100%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;28;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NW;14;78%;99%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;25;21;Hazy sun;29;21;NW;12;37%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;E;11;44%;3%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;-7;Cooler;5;0;N;9;35%;97%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;Windy with hazy sun;27;14;W;31;61%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy and cooler;14;5;An afternoon shower;14;4;S;6;75%;57%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;N;20;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. snow;3;-3;Rain/snow showers;1;-3;W;26;61%;95%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNE;17;58%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm around;31;22;SSW;7;71%;85%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;23;14;Hazy sun;24;17;S;7;67%;66%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;34;25;NNE;6;63%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;14;4;A little rain;13;5;ESE;12;68%;100%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun, warm;33;21;Partial sunshine;33;21;SSW;10;50%;1%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;24;21;Areas of low clouds;24;21;SSE;9;74%;36%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;14;4;Mostly sunny;13;3;NE;13;74%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;5;-2;Mostly sunny;6;2;WNW;8;83%;9%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;24;11;Mostly sunny;23;13;NE;8;47%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;23;Sun and some clouds;29;23;S;12;67%;6%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;13;-2;Plenty of sunshine;10;-2;NE;9;61%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Clouds and sun;31;26;NNE;16;63%;3%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A little a.m. rain;29;24;NNW;9;81%;84%;3

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;30;24;A downpour;29;24;ESE;8;77%;85%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;30;16;Plenty of sun;31;17;ESE;17;44%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;20;8;A passing shower;19;6;WSW;9;50%;84%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;25;21;A t-storm around;25;20;S;10;80%;80%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. snow;0;-4;Breezy with snow;-2;-5;NW;23;79%;97%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;33;24;Partly sunny, breezy;34;24;ENE;25;58%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid with a t-storm;28;23;Thunderstorms;30;23;NE;16;81%;99%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;-14;-26;Sunny, but very cold;-18;-26;SE;1;54%;1%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-8;ESE;13;78%;98%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;Hazy sun;29;23;NW;9;66%;25%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Overcast;28;14;Mostly cloudy;27;14;NE;15;51%;14%;5

New York, United States;Rain, then snow;4;-11;Colder;-6;-11;N;18;46%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;11;1;Clouds and sun;14;5;S;9;71%;21%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-14;-18;Decreasing clouds;-13;-20;NE;6;90%;16%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;6;2;Clouds and sun;6;0;NW;20;44%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;0;-6;Clouds and sun;-1;-6;N;7;70%;33%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and very cold;-18;-27;Sunny, but very cold;-19;-29;SSE;7;58%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;SW;14;74%;58%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;32;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;NW;9;75%;92%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon rain;29;23;Cloudy with showers;29;23;ENE;9;84%;100%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;7;0;Clouds and sun;6;-1;NNW;9;60%;23%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot;40;25;Very hot;39;25;SSE;19;19%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and nice;32;24;Mostly cloudy;32;25;SW;8;59%;20%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;31;24;Showers around;31;24;NNE;18;78%;96%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;18;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;SE;10;47%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;2;-5;Rain and snow shower;0;-3;NW;16;58%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;1;-23;Plenty of sun;-2;-20;ENE;4;59%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Low clouds;22;11;A touch of rain;21;11;NNE;14;62%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;20;4;Sunny;18;6;E;5;69%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;E;13;69%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and milder;9;4;A bit of a.m. snow;6;2;SW;28;73%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;2;-1;Windy;0;-3;N;36;76%;98%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Mostly sunny;30;23;ESE;13;71%;26%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and milder;21;4;Hazy sun and cooler;12;2;N;11;29%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;13;4;Fog to sun;12;-1;NNE;9;77%;7%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of snow;3;-1;Snow;0;-3;NNE;8;62%;96%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;7;Mostly sunny;18;11;NE;13;65%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;29;17;Partly sunny;29;18;ENE;16;64%;44%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;29;24;Breezy with a shower;28;23;E;23;69%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;25;17;Mostly sunny;25;18;NNW;10;71%;4%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;23;10;Mostly sunny;21;7;ESE;10;42%;7%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;SW;12;33%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;21;A shower or two;30;21;N;14;73%;90%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;18;3;Plenty of sun;15;3;E;6;59%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;11;4;Low clouds may break;7;3;NE;7;82%;8%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;1;-11;Hazy sunshine;2;-8;NE;4;41%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;7;4;Cloudy;8;5;E;15;58%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;30;25;Warm, a p.m. shower;33;25;NNE;19;60%;67%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and milder;8;-1;Morning snow showers;0;-10;W;19;75%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;28;23;Sunshine, a shower;28;23;ENE;23;65%;56%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Winds subsiding;1;-2;Mostly sunny;-1;-5;NNW;15;50%;0%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;23;19;A couple of showers;23;19;ESE;15;64%;94%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;19;17;Periods of rain;19;17;E;16;80%;100%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;2;-2;A bit of snow, windy;0;-2;NNE;34;60%;97%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;-1;Sunshine;10;2;SE;9;54%;25%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;3;-4;Partly sunny;4;-5;NE;16;57%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Showers around;7;-2;Sunny and chilly;5;-1;E;11;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;14;9;Sunny;15;7;NE;8;50%;2%;3

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;15;7;A bit of rain;11;-3;NNE;9;65%;83%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;7;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-2;NNW;25;39%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Very cold;-10;-18;Very cold;-10;-12;E;10;66%;43%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;16;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;N;11;52%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun;15;5;A shower in the p.m.;14;7;W;14;76%;59%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-7;-26;Mostly sunny;-9;-23;E;8;84%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Low clouds;7;1;NE;4;69%;5%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rain/snow showers;7;-1;Rain and snow shower;2;-1;NW;20;36%;97%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;28;18;A couple of showers;28;18;N;7;63%;98%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;1;-3;A bit of snow;-1;-5;NW;21;71%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;2;-3;Snow showers;0;-4;WNW;29;74%;85%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler;17;14;Partly sunny, warmer;21;14;SE;17;63%;9%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;20;A few showers;27;19;W;6;76%;69%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;-1;-15;Sunny, but cold;-4;-16;NE;3;49%;1%;3

