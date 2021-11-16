Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 16, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rather cloudy;29;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;13;81%;64%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;N;10;59%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;23;8;Mostly sunny, nice;21;10;NE;9;32%;5%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;18;13;A little a.m. rain;16;13;NE;11;72%;91%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and chilly;6;6;A shower in the a.m.;11;8;W;19;81%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunlit and very cold;-11;-17;Very cold;-15;-20;NNE;21;62%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Breezy in the p.m.;15;0;Mostly sunny, colder;7;-1;E;9;53%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Morning flurries;-4;-14;Cold with some sun;-7;-9;SW;9;75%;71%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;30;22;Downpours;24;17;S;21;79%;94%;3

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;17;11;Partial sunshine;17;8;NE;10;59%;30%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;20;16;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;W;19;71%;57%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;8;NW;14;40%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;7;82%;85%;3

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A thunderstorm;26;20;E;9;83%;76%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A downpour;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ENE;10;76%;64%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;14;8;Partly sunny;15;8;N;10;70%;25%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;12;2;Partly sunny, mild;13;0;WNW;7;68%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Winds subsiding;11;5;Low clouds and fog;11;4;SSW;10;67%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;8;4;A shower in the p.m.;7;6;WSW;13;86%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;19;9;Showers around;21;8;W;8;71%;75%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;NNE;16;69%;67%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;11;2;Fog, then some sun;7;5;WNW;7;85%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;6;6;A passing shower;10;4;WSW;11;89%;60%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;10;2;Fog, then some sun;10;1;SSW;7;64%;19%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;9;0;Fog, then some sun;8;2;WNW;6;78%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;23;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;N;9;46%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;28;19;A t-storm around;28;20;ESE;10;41%;71%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;17;4;Hazy sun;16;5;NW;7;50%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;25;19;Variable cloudiness;26;18;N;11;53%;30%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;23;14;Showers around;19;15;SSE;17;66%;74%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;28;19;A t-shower in spots;29;20;ENE;5;62%;49%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;NNW;10;84%;85%;2

Chicago, United States;High clouds, milder;10;10;Rain and drizzle;13;0;WNW;25;87%;88%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy showers;30;25;Downpours;29;25;NNW;10;83%;93%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog early in the day;7;4;A little a.m. rain;8;6;WSW;13;72%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;30;25;High clouds, humid;30;25;N;17;76%;6%;3

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;Partly sunny, windy;25;8;N;32;58%;60%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;34;22;A shower in places;34;23;ENE;19;59%;57%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;26;13;Hazy sun;25;12;WSW;3;52%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;21;-2;A snow shower;3;-4;S;12;45%;55%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;30;17;Hazy sunshine;30;17;NW;8;58%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. showers;33;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;S;7;65%;43%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;12;7;Decreasing clouds;11;10;WSW;21;79%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning out cloudy;17;6;Cooler with rain;9;-1;WSW;9;57%;92%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;18;15;Breezy in the p.m.;18;15;E;28;67%;75%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;23;21;A shower or two;23;19;NNE;10;82%;74%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;18;ENE;14;30%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Variable cloudiness;28;23;A shower and t-storm;29;23;E;19;69%;83%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy with a shower;6;4;Breezy with a shower;6;4;S;25;95%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning shower;32;24;A thunderstorm;33;25;NNE;8;74%;81%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;30;21;Some sun, pleasant;28;19;NE;9;61%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Variable cloudiness;29;22;Mostly cloudy;30;23;NE;13;65%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;E;11;71%;57%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;24;9;Mostly sunny;24;10;N;7;38%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, breezy;13;9;Low clouds;14;6;NE;15;67%;32%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSW;10;76%;71%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;32;26;Plenty of sunshine;33;26;N;16;49%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;Breezy in the p.m.;30;18;E;19;30%;58%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;20;0;Thickening clouds;18;2;N;5;18%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;19;Hazy sunshine;33;18;NE;20;18%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;20;9;Hazy sun;22;10;SE;6;61%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and very warm;36;23;NNE;17;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then sun;3;-8;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-7;S;10;82%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;15;65%;53%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;22;SW;8;79%;84%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and warmer;28;21;Hazy sun;30;19;N;10;56%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;26;Morning showers;31;25;NNW;7;80%;92%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;17;5;A couple of showers;15;4;E;15;57%;72%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm around;32;24;S;9;73%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;20;17;Clouds and sun;19;17;SSE;12;75%;6%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sunshine;18;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;NE;17;60%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Fog early in the day;13;7;Inc. clouds;11;6;WSW;12;77%;28%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;22;12;Low clouds may break;23;13;S;7;64%;2%;2

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;28;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;25;WSW;12;77%;93%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;4;Partly sunny;16;3;NE;12;58%;8%;3

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;31;27;A shower or two;30;27;W;20;74%;88%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm or two;29;24;SE;8;81%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;E;10;58%;55%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Cool with low clouds;14;7;Warmer;19;10;NE;12;55%;9%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;21;6;Mostly sunny;21;7;N;8;34%;4%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;26;24;A p.m. t-storm;26;24;ENE;25;66%;84%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;1;-1;Partly sunny;2;-1;S;11;66%;48%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;ESE;16;62%;24%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy and cooler;20;12;Cool with sunshine;17;8;NNE;13;54%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;3;-1;Some glaze;2;-1;SSE;8;77%;81%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;0;-1;Low clouds;0;-3;SSW;9;70%;29%;0

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;ESE;9;52%;75%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun returning;27;15;A stray t-shower;28;16;NE;18;50%;64%;11

New York, United States;Sunny and breezy;10;3;Mostly sunny;13;11;SSW;18;50%;8%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;27;12;Clouds and sun, nice;26;12;NW;9;45%;19%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with snow;-10;-20;Cold with low clouds;-10;-13;SE;8;86%;72%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouding up;18;10;Mostly sunny;19;8;ENE;8;55%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds and fog;8;7;Rain in the morning;8;0;SW;14;77%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;3;-6;Becoming rainy;3;1;SE;17;79%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning downpours;29;24;Downpours;31;26;ENE;13;77%;89%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;10;83%;60%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;29;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;9;81%;65%;3

Paris, France;Cloudy;9;6;A passing shower;13;3;NNW;9;67%;56%;1

Perth, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;Decreasing clouds;24;15;SSE;16;61%;9%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;32;24;ENE;9;77%;78%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NE;14;73%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;21;Mostly sunny;35;20;SSE;9;45%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, milder;9;1;Periods of sunshine;8;5;WSW;11;61%;59%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;13;-3;Hazy sunshine;13;8;S;6;72%;75%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;12;Cloudy with showers;19;12;N;13;75%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;21;8;Partly sunny;20;7;ESE;8;78%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;31;26;Showers around;31;26;ESE;17;61%;77%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;4;-2;Cloudy and chilly;0;-1;E;9;56%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;3;2;Partly sunny;4;3;S;13;93%;75%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;29;20;NNE;11;64%;2%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;30;17;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;NNE;12;42%;5%;5

Rome, Italy;Clearing;18;8;A shower and t-storm;18;7;NNE;8;85%;71%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;5;3;Rain and drizzle;4;2;S;9;82%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;18;11;Partly sunny;18;11;WSW;9;62%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;A thunderstorm;26;17;ENE;10;73%;59%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun returning;30;25;A few showers;29;25;E;24;75%;86%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;NNE;8;95%;82%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;25;10;Sunny and beautiful;23;9;E;9;26%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;SSW;12;29%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray shower;31;23;Partly sunny;32;23;N;18;66%;7%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;19;6;Partly sunny;18;5;ENE;7;62%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;10;0;Mostly cloudy;7;4;ENE;11;79%;27%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;14;-2;Hazy sunshine;12;5;SSE;5;62%;6%;3

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;19;12;Overcast;19;13;SE;11;60%;38%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;32;25;ENE;7;72%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;An afternoon shower;8;1;Fog, then some sun;9;1;ESE;10;76%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;30;25;A shower;30;25;ENE;20;69%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;6;4;A little p.m. rain;6;3;WSW;10;74%;72%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cool;18;14;Clouds and sun;19;16;N;15;55%;33%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, warm;30;22;Turning cloudy;25;21;ESE;19;66%;67%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;5;4;A stray shower;5;3;S;14;96%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Some sun;16;1;A little a.m. snow;2;-6;ESE;10;84%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy, windy;17;1;Decreasing clouds;5;-1;NNE;8;74%;5%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;14;5;A p.m. shower or two;8;4;S;11;45%;77%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;27;18;Decreasing clouds;26;18;SSW;8;44%;13%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy, nice;22;9;A couple of showers;19;10;E;6;59%;86%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;16;11;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;E;13;53%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;7;4;A little rain;13;8;SW;29;87%;90%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;26;15;Not as warm;22;13;SW;14;51%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;20;11;Partly sunny;21;12;WSW;12;68%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;3;-10;Colder;-2;-17;N;10;39%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;8;1;Cloudy;7;3;NE;4;55%;10%;1

Vienna, Austria;Breezy in the p.m.;9;4;Fog, then some sun;9;6;W;10;76%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;33;22;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;E;7;46%;36%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;3;0;Partly sunny;4;2;SSW;13;75%;60%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;7;0;Fog, then some sun;8;4;WSW;13;84%;58%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;17;13;Mostly sunny, windy;18;13;N;40;63%;14%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny;34;26;NNW;9;65%;44%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;13;-3;Sunny;10;-3;NE;4;59%;3%;3

