Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 21, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SW;13;86%;76%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;33;Sunny and very warm;41;32;NNE;14;41%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and hot;40;25;WNW;8;21%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, humid;28;24;Sun, some clouds;28;24;SSE;13;62%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;24;16;Rain, not as warm;20;16;N;20;86%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;17;9;Rain and drizzle;16;11;E;8;67%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and very warm;37;25;NW;11;14%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;31;13;Warm with sunshine;32;16;E;14;38%;7%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;36;21;Very hot;37;23;NE;18;26%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;N;20;41%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;13;11;Clouds and sun;15;10;ENE;17;59%;5%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;45;28;Sunny and seasonable;45;28;NW;11;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers this morning;32;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SSE;7;81%;69%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;E;7;66%;64%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;35;27;S;11;65%;64%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;28;21;Partly sunny;28;21;ENE;12;67%;5%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, warm;31;22;A t-storm or two;31;23;S;8;73%;70%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with sunshine;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;ESE;4;48%;3%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;A shower and t-storm;22;14;ENE;9;74%;90%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;20;11;A t-storm in spots;20;10;ESE;11;63%;55%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;ENE;12;37%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Inc. clouds;30;17;NNW;12;49%;75%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny intervals;25;15;A shower and t-storm;19;16;W;14;88%;85%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;30;17;Nice with sunshine;30;16;SE;10;50%;11%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;28;14;Inc. clouds;29;18;E;7;58%;36%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;16;12;Sunshine;19;7;SW;10;70%;3%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;An afternoon shower;30;21;Partly sunny;30;21;NE;8;35%;42%;10

Busan, South Korea;Heavy p.m. t-storms;26;25;Partly sunny, warmer;32;24;WSW;13;64%;56%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;38;27;Sunlit and very warm;38;25;N;12;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;16;6;Mostly sunny;18;7;SSE;8;69%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SSE;6;71%;81%;10

Chennai, India;A morning shower;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;12;77%;66%;13

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;Not as warm;25;20;NE;15;64%;11%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;31;26;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;26;S;11;76%;83%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;18;12;Partly sunny;19;12;ENE;10;53%;3%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;31;27;Partly sunny, humid;31;27;W;20;80%;17%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;35;26;Brilliant sunshine;35;25;S;11;52%;5%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;33;22;Showers around;30;21;SE;18;71%;63%;10

Delhi, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A couple of showers;32;27;SE;13;88%;87%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny, warm;34;16;NW;10;25%;7%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;S;13;70%;55%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;21;Nice with sunshine;31;21;S;9;53%;3%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and a t-storm;18;13;Clouds breaking;19;12;SSW;12;81%;7%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;NE;10;15%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with some sun;27;22;Mostly sunny, humid;27;22;ENE;12;83%;5%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;36;28;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;28;SSE;11;69%;47%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;24;14;ENE;12;50%;19%;8

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;10;77%;61%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A shower and t-storm;17;11;A brief shower;16;10;NW;19;77%;66%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;34;23;A couple of t-storms;34;25;SSW;11;72%;78%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;33;27;Sun and clouds;33;27;SSW;11;68%;71%;12

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;31;24;A shower or two;31;25;NE;21;59%;85%;5

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;23;A stray t-shower;32;23;W;8;68%;73%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;ENE;14;56%;33%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and breezy;27;23;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;NE;21;54%;29%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;30;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;ESE;11;74%;77%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;38;31;Mostly sunny;37;31;NNE;15;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Breezy this morning;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;NNE;13;42%;28%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;35;18;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;N;8;25%;2%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;31;27;W;21;61%;22%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy;26;20;Humid with a t-storm;27;20;WSW;8;84%;80%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;37;28;Mostly sunny;37;27;S;19;36%;16%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Nice with sunshine;27;13;Partly sunny;24;13;NNE;9;56%;16%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;31;27;Becoming very windy;32;27;ENE;33;67%;59%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;32;22;Partly sunny;31;24;WNW;10;51%;42%;11

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;28;A shower in spots;34;28;SSW;12;68%;57%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;NNW;7;82%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Lots of sun, mild;16;-1;Sunny, nice and warm;18;0;SSE;10;28%;1%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;26;25;Variable cloudiness;30;25;SW;13;74%;59%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;18;16;S;12;77%;19%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;29;18;Sunny and nice;28;17;NNW;14;53%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A shower and t-storm;20;14;A morning shower;21;14;N;15;74%;50%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;25;17;Turning sunny;26;17;SW;9;58%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;21;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;SW;10;73%;35%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;36;19;Very hot;36;22;S;7;26%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;31;28;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;WNW;12;67%;69%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;26;NE;8;61%;10%;11

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;8;73%;88%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;20;10;Sunny and pleasant;20;10;N;23;61%;81%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Heavy thunderstorms;15;13;A thunderstorm;20;12;NNW;11;68%;63%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;32;28;Partly sunny;32;28;ESE;14;68%;42%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;20;9;Some sun;20;7;NW;12;60%;28%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;A morning shower;30;25;SSW;17;67%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;15;13;Partly sunny;14;11;WSW;12;87%;25%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;22;E;5;67%;69%;5

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;WNW;15;67%;30%;4

Mumbai, India;Showers, some heavy;28;26;Cloudy with showers;29;26;SSW;8;85%;99%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;ENE;12;53%;29%;12

New York, United States;A shower and t-storm;28;24;Rain and wind;26;23;WSW;56;84%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;38;22;W;13;34%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Clouds and sun;20;10;E;8;60%;20%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon rain;30;24;Some brightening;30;25;WSW;13;71%;67%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sun, some clouds;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;9;SE;7;56%;8%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;32;21;Brief a.m. showers;30;21;N;9;78%;84%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;28;24;Morning showers;28;24;NNW;10;80%;100%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A shower and t-storm;31;24;NW;8;79%;76%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;9;69%;25%;12

Paris, France;A t-storm around;27;16;More clouds than sun;22;15;NW;14;60%;38%;5

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;18;13;Partly sunny;18;9;E;15;53%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;9;63%;72%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm around;31;24;NNE;15;75%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;ESE;10;55%;52%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;24;16;A shower and t-storm;23;16;WSW;8;71%;84%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A heavy thunderstorm;27;19;Sunshine and nice;29;19;E;9;63%;5%;8

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;21;11;Clouds and sun;21;9;WSW;13;54%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds;26;20;Sunlit and pleasant;27;20;SW;10;78%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;26;22;A little a.m. rain;27;21;SE;14;77%;88%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;14;11;Rain and drizzle;15;13;SE;13;81%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;19;11;A couple of showers;18;11;WNW;12;70%;70%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Nice with sunshine;28;18;NNE;10;65%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;33;Sunny and hot;45;32;ESE;12;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;35;20;WSW;12;45%;1%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain this afternoon;18;12;A passing shower;17;12;W;13;77%;80%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;19;14;Low clouds breaking;19;14;WSW;18;64%;7%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;27;18;NNE;10;77%;87%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;31;27;Winds subsiding;30;27;E;26;77%;44%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;22;17;A shower and t-storm;24;17;ENE;9;97%;78%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;27;18;Mostly sunny;27;17;NE;15;23%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rain;12;4;Partly sunny, cool;13;6;SW;6;60%;21%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;31;25;N;15;78%;84%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;Sunny and nice;29;15;NNW;10;61%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;21;13;More clouds than sun;19;11;ENE;10;67%;14%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;26;23;Showers around;27;21;SSE;8;72%;61%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;32;26;Rain and drizzle;32;27;SSE;11;80%;85%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;30;26;A shower or two;30;25;SSE;9;75%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Nice with sunshine;30;14;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;SSE;8;45%;3%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;31;27;Mostly cloudy;30;27;ENE;27;76%;44%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;18;9;Mostly sunny;17;9;ENE;10;60%;28%;3

Sydney, Australia;Clearing;24;11;Sunny, nice and warm;25;16;NNW;12;51%;25%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, warm;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;W;10;59%;60%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;18;13;A couple of showers;17;11;NW;15;75%;76%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with hazy sun;38;24;Sunny and hot;38;23;NE;13;25%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this morning;35;20;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;N;16;33%;18%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;Partly sunny;34;25;S;9;16%;3%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;31;25;WNW;14;65%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Abundant sunshine;32;19;Sunny and hot;36;19;ESE;9;37%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;31;26;Humid;33;26;E;16;62%;44%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clearing and humid;27;22;A couple of showers;28;22;NNW;7;78%;73%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;32;24;Sunny and beautiful;30;23;E;8;63%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;22;SSE;11;56%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;18;7;A morning t-shower;12;8;N;13;86%;67%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;22;14;Partly sunny;19;11;SSE;9;56%;33%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Inc. clouds;28;16;WNW;6;60%;75%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;25;Very hot;36;25;W;8;58%;71%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;19;8;Some sunshine;19;8;NW;10;68%;29%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;21;12;Inc. clouds;23;15;ESE;7;68%;44%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and cool;10;5;Breezy;14;11;NNW;28;68%;5%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;W;10;78%;72%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;33;19;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;7;27%;8%;8

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather