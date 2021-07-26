Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 26, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;29;25;Partly sunny;29;24;SW;17;75%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;43;34;Mostly sunny and hot;44;33;NE;12;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;39;25;Sunny and very warm;39;26;WNW;19;24%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;26;23;Sunny and pleasant;27;23;ENE;13;65%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;23;16;A shower and t-storm;21;15;SSW;16;81%;81%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Some brightening;19;14;SSE;8;68%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;41;28;Sunny and very warm;39;26;ESE;9;20%;2%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;NE;14;34%;2%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;11;Breezy and cooler;18;5;S;24;50%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;34;26;Sunny and hot;36;28;N;16;26%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;15;11;A morning shower;14;10;WSW;22;75%;60%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot, becoming breezy;49;34;Breezy and hot;49;33;NW;22;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing, less humid;35;23;Partly sunny;34;23;SSW;11;57%;29%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;27;20;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;W;21;70%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;33;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;WSW;13;79%;65%;6

Barcelona, Spain;An afternoon shower;27;21;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;SW;19;61%;3%;9

Beijing, China;Very warm and humid;32;25;Humid, morning rain;27;24;NW;8;88%;89%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A stray thunderstorm;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;WSW;10;47%;3%;9

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;28;20;Variable cloudiness;27;18;SW;12;61%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;19;11;A thunderstorm;17;11;SE;9;75%;63%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;NW;8;37%;1%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Strong thunderstorms;31;20;A t-storm in spots;30;19;ESE;12;59%;55%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;21;15;A shower and t-storm;21;14;SSW;11;82%;82%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;32;19;Sunny and hot;35;21;SE;8;39%;5%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;A t-storm in spots;32;20;SE;9;48%;45%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;15;4;Sunlit and cooler;11;5;SW;16;41%;9%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy;27;17;Partly sunny;28;17;NNE;11;34%;14%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny, warm;35;25;NNE;16;59%;7%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;Sunny and very warm;37;25;N;10;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and warm;25;13;Rain and drizzle;17;10;W;21;71%;86%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;SSE;7;73%;58%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;Sun and clouds, warm;38;28;S;15;53%;55%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warm;31;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;WSW;11;48%;4%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;29;27;A stray thunderstorm;30;27;SW;14;77%;79%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A thunderstorm;24;16;WSW;13;75%;78%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;26;Nice with some sun;30;26;WSW;18;72%;23%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;38;27;Seasonably hot;38;27;SE;10;45%;42%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;28;20;Breezy with sunshine;30;20;SSE;27;55%;2%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;32;28;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;10;93%;88%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;35;17;Mostly sunny, warm;35;18;SSW;8;30%;6%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;34;28;A strong t-storm;34;26;E;12;75%;89%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;36;21;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;SSE;9;59%;24%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A t-storm or two;21;14;Cooler with rain;18;11;WNW;12;86%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;41;26;Sunny and hot;39;25;NE;11;15%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;Sunny and pleasant;25;22;ENE;19;78%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;SE;7;65%;59%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;NE;11;39%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Some sun, a t-storm;31;24;ESE;8;78%;61%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;Plenty of sunshine;26;19;E;17;56%;27%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;33;26;A t-storm, breezy;34;26;WSW;24;75%;65%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;29;SW;10;70%;65%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;A couple of showers;31;25;ENE;24;57%;72%;4

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;31;21;Mostly cloudy;28;21;WSW;15;69%;20%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and humid;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;ENE;20;77%;82%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunny and humid;31;23;NE;14;65%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;22;Partly sunny;33;21;ESE;10;60%;5%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;38;32;Rather cloudy;36;31;W;16;52%;7%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;14;2;Plenty of sun;15;3;NW;8;43%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;42;22;Sunny and not as hot;37;21;NNE;11;14%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A shower, windy;32;29;A shower or two;32;29;SW;30;68%;73%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;26;21;Thunderstorms;27;21;SSW;7;87%;86%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;33;26;SSW;17;45%;41%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and nice;30;18;More clouds than sun;31;18;SSW;11;43%;67%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of t-storms;32;27;Some sun, a t-storm;32;26;N;19;69%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;Partly sunny;30;19;SW;10;52%;7%;9

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;34;28;A couple of t-storms;31;28;WNW;9;83%;89%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;8;74%;57%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;15;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;15;-1;NE;16;31%;46%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;28;24;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SW;15;71%;66%;4

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;19;17;Clouds and sun;19;17;SSE;14;75%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;27;18;Sunshine and nice;27;18;N;16;57%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;A thunderstorm;24;17;Thundershowers;20;15;SSW;15;77%;76%;3

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;27;19;Sunshine;30;20;SW;11;58%;12%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Sunny and nice;26;20;SSE;11;70%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;A stray shower;31;20;Sunny and very warm;34;21;WSW;9;38%;2%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;A morning shower;32;27;W;12;67%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NNE;6;70%;33%;8

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;31;27;A couple of t-storms;30;27;SW;22;83%;82%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Milder;17;10;Increasingly windy;17;13;N;32;62%;58%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;23;13;A t-storm around;24;12;N;11;44%;73%;15

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;31;28;A couple of t-storms;31;27;S;11;70%;70%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;30;19;A stray thunderstorm;28;18;SSE;16;59%;78%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;29;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SSW;28;68%;83%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;12;7;Breezy and cool;10;8;SW;27;42%;61%;3

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;28;18;A couple of showers;21;14;E;3;64%;63%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Sunshine and warm;28;17;W;7;42%;6%;6

Mumbai, India;Morning showers;31;27;Showery;30;27;SW;28;86%;85%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;24;10;Becoming cloudy;23;12;E;11;52%;29%;7

New York, United States;Warm with clearing;32;22;Mostly sunny and hot;32;21;NNW;10;45%;41%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;26;Sunny and hot;39;27;W;11;28%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of t-storms;29;12;Cooler;20;11;WNW;15;63%;4%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;34;26;A stray shower;33;26;NNW;13;50%;50%;7

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;27;17;Rain and a t-storm;21;17;NE;11;88%;92%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;29;16;A couple of showers;20;12;NNE;10;74%;78%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;More sun than clouds;27;24;E;19;76%;61%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;28;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;N;10;80%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;31;23;Showers around;31;23;E;9;78%;88%;11

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;24;17;A shower and t-storm;21;15;SSW;13;72%;80%;3

Perth, Australia;Showers, some heavy;18;14;Winds subsiding;16;11;WSW;27;56%;78%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;SW;21;64%;56%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;21;78%;69%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SE;10;55%;55%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SW;10;62%;73%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hot and humid;34;24;Very hot and humid;36;23;NNW;7;61%;11%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;9;A little p.m. rain;20;9;SSW;12;60%;68%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;SW;11;74%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;26;20;Brief a.m. showers;26;21;SSE;11;85%;87%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;12;9;A shower in the p.m.;13;9;NNE;15;73%;66%;4

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and warmer;30;20;Thunderstorms;27;18;SE;20;67%;86%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;26;17;Plenty of sun;29;20;W;10;48%;42%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot, becoming breezy;46;35;Sunny and hot;48;35;NE;17;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;22;SSW;12;37%;4%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;ESE;8;50%;6%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;20;15;Some sunshine;23;15;WSW;14;63%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;18;A couple of t-storms;26;18;E;10;77%;80%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;21;73%;75%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;17;A shower and t-storm;25;17;SE;9;94%;98%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;15;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;SSE;13;57%;38%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;15;-2;Plenty of sunshine;16;-1;SSW;5;42%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;N;15;70%;49%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;NNW;13;57%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;26;15;Partly sunny;26;14;NNE;10;54%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, very hot;36;24;Sunshine, very hot;36;24;SSW;7;52%;12%;10

Shanghai, China;Wind and rain;26;25;Heavy rain, breezy;27;25;SE;27;97%;95%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;32;27;Partly sunny, warm;33;27;SSE;17;66%;41%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;32;16;Record-breaking heat;34;18;SSE;9;42%;2%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Sunshine, a shower;30;26;E;15;68%;83%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;27;18;More clouds than sun;26;17;E;12;61%;70%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;11;Mostly cloudy;22;13;NNW;16;51%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;38;28;Very hot;39;29;SE;10;54%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Abundant sunshine;28;19;Mostly sunny, warm;28;21;E;11;52%;28%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;43;25;Hot, becoming breezy;40;23;NNW;14;25%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;32;22;A t-storm around;33;20;NNW;13;53%;83%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;38;27;Mostly sunny;37;27;ENE;11;17%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Sunny and delightful;31;26;WNW;13;57%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;E;8;31%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;29;24;Periods of rain;29;25;SSW;19;77%;91%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NNW;10;77%;79%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;ESE;20;48%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;41;25;Hot, turning breezy;38;25;SSE;18;24%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower and t-storm;25;10;Thickening clouds;23;12;NNE;12;48%;18%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Sunny and nice;26;16;ESE;8;50%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Severe thunderstorms;30;19;Strong p.m. t-storms;28;18;NNW;9;75%;83%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm or two;33;25;W;11;69%;71%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;Thunderstorms;27;18;S;14;73%;88%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A shower and t-storm;25;17;SW;13;84%;64%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;14;11;A shower in the a.m.;13;8;SSW;21;78%;61%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;28;25;A couple of t-storms;30;26;SW;11;81%;81%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;Sunshine;34;19;NE;7;34%;28%;10

