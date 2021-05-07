Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 7, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;16;81%;71%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing, less humid;36;26;Warm, turning breezy;37;27;NE;15;45%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;32;17;Hot;34;19;W;14;26%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;23;16;Breezy in the p.m.;24;21;SSE;17;53%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, cool;11;3;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;12;S;23;73%;74%;2

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;12;3;Clouds and sun;13;5;SSE;10;47%;30%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;25;18;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;14;SSW;14;71%;100%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;22;7;A shower in the p.m.;24;10;SE;20;40%;91%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;20;8;Sunny and nice;24;16;ESE;6;64%;6%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;26;16;Sunshine;28;16;N;9;48%;1%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;18;17;Cloudy;20;17;NNE;18;64%;73%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;35;22;Sunny and very warm;37;22;NW;20;23%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSE;7;73%;69%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;10;49%;41%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;WSW;9;75%;60%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;20;14;Partly sunny;20;15;ENE;13;73%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Breezy this morning;26;17;Breezy in the a.m.;26;12;NNE;23;13%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer with a shower;24;9;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;6;ESE;11;47%;0%;8

Berlin, Germany;Rain ending, cold;8;3;Partly sunny, warmer;14;9;SSE;12;51%;13%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;11;A morning shower;18;11;SE;7;76%;81%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;27;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;ESE;14;54%;5%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;17;4;Partly sunny;16;7;SSE;12;43%;8%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;13;5;A bit of rain;19;13;S;16;52%;58%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;Spotty showers;18;6;E;11;66%;65%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Cool with rain;14;4;Mostly sunny, cool;15;3;SW;12;47%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;Mostly sunny;19;12;NE;13;72%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;27;19;Showers around;28;16;NE;8;45%;83%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;21;12;Sunny and nice;21;14;WSW;15;49%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;39;24;Sunny and very hot;42;29;NW;9;7%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of rain;18;14;Partly sunny;18;11;S;13;76%;26%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;26;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;SE;6;75%;82%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;27;Partly sunny;34;27;SE;10;64%;29%;12

Chicago, United States;A morning shower;13;5;Sun, then clouds;11;6;E;13;52%;67%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;8;77%;77%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;10;4;Clouds and sun;12;7;SSE;14;58%;75%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;Sunny and delightful;25;20;NNW;24;80%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;Increasingly windy;30;23;S;30;64%;48%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;29;22;Breezy in the a.m.;29;22;S;19;61%;37%;6

Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;35;24;Brilliant sunshine;37;26;ENE;8;37%;2%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;27;11;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;6;NE;14;32%;77%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;Partly sunny;35;24;WSW;8;57%;60%;11

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;33;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;SSE;6;67%;61%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;11;3;A little a.m. rain;17;7;S;22;76%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warmer;28;16;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;NNE;10;34%;6%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Some sun, pleasant;22;17;SSE;10;71%;56%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SE;13;73%;55%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;E;8;42%;10%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;E;15;53%;42%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Showers around, cold;7;2;Mainly cloudy;9;0;W;18;58%;26%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;27;A t-storm or two;35;27;ESE;10;63%;67%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;SSW;11;68%;10%;12

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;29;23;Spotty showers;30;23;ENE;23;54%;72%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;37;23;Clouds and sun;34;24;S;8;52%;27%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;32;21;Mostly cloudy;33;22;NNE;15;35%;3%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;24;15;An afternoon shower;23;12;NE;13;61%;62%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Episodes of sunshine;33;26;A p.m. shower or two;34;26;ESE;11;67%;77%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;28;Plenty of sunshine;34;28;NNW;12;53%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;11;A stray t-shower;20;7;W;10;56%;43%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny;28;13;NE;8;30%;4%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;Very warm;37;27;W;20;51%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;An a.m. thunderstorm;26;15;Clouds and sun;24;15;SW;7;78%;44%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;39;28;Hazy sun;37;29;S;10;29%;8%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;18;9;A shower in the a.m.;12;4;WNW;23;61%;58%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray shower;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;NNE;22;63%;58%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SW;8;73%;65%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;S;11;74%;79%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;N;7;78%;81%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;15;2;An afternoon shower;16;-1;NNE;11;49%;61%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A morning t-storm;31;24;SSW;12;77%;82%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;17;Mostly sunny;20;16;SSE;14;78%;10%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;Partly sunny;22;14;SW;11;64%;72%;10

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;14;5;Rain in the morning;16;11;SSW;27;84%;71%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;22;14;Fog to sun;23;15;S;10;48%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SSW;9;81%;76%;2

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;27;12;Some sun, very warm;29;14;SSW;10;38%;13%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;33;29;An afternoon shower;34;29;ESE;8;60%;71%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Cloudy with a shower;29;24;ESE;7;83%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;34;27;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;E;12;48%;42%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;23;11;An afternoon shower;20;12;S;12;71%;70%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;24;11;A t-storm around;25;14;SW;10;41%;55%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Not as hot;28;25;E;19;58%;76%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;12;3;A bit of rain;10;2;WNW;19;66%;57%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;32;27;A t-storm around;31;27;SW;13;76%;71%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;18;9;Clouds and sun;18;11;NE;10;67%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;15;7;Inc. clouds;15;7;WSW;6;44%;44%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;15;9;Cooler with rain;11;6;W;19;76%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;29;Sunny;34;30;W;14;66%;3%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Thundershowers;25;14;Turning cloudy;25;15;N;9;70%;61%;7

New York, United States;Becoming cloudy;17;8;A few showers;13;8;W;10;56%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;31;16;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;E;12;35%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;18;5;Breezy;19;5;W;22;44%;7%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers, not as warm;20;14;Some brightening;22;17;SSE;9;66%;5%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;10;0;A passing shower;12;4;SE;9;45%;88%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon rain;13;5;Rain and drizzle;10;2;SW;11;76%;80%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;23;82%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNW;9;80%;81%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;Showers around;30;23;E;12;80%;76%;10

Paris, France;Warmer;15;8;Warmer;22;14;SSE;14;58%;16%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;22;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;SE;11;70%;10%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some brightening;34;28;A t-storm around;36;28;SW;8;63%;71%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;17;75%;71%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;A t-storm around;30;22;ESE;10;61%;74%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Chilly with a shower;10;2;Partial sunshine;15;5;SSE;10;47%;4%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;22;9;Breezy in the a.m.;22;6;WNW;21;51%;25%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;19;10;Cloudy, p.m. rain;19;10;SE;12;75%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Rainy times;25;15;SE;9;69%;74%;8

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;22;A morning shower;28;22;S;12;81%;85%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;6;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-1;E;12;40%;13%;4

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;11;3;A bit of rain;9;1;SW;18;56%;56%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;27;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;20;NE;10;66%;79%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;40;26;Mostly sunny and hot;41;26;NE;12;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;21;11;Sunshine and nice;23;11;NW;10;66%;6%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;9;4;Rain and drizzle;7;4;WNW;10;84%;91%;1

San Francisco, United States;Windy this afternoon;18;11;Mostly sunny;20;12;W;17;44%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;18;A t-storm or two;27;17;ENE;15;73%;72%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;ESE;18;68%;57%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;22;18;A p.m. t-storm;22;18;NNE;8;100%;91%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Clouds and sunshine;26;15;NE;12;24%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with some sun;18;7;Partly sunny, cool;16;6;SW;6;68%;34%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;N;13;66%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;E;10;59%;65%;9

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;12;7;Cloudy;13;9;SE;10;66%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm or two;17;9;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;9;WNW;17;52%;5%;10

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;29;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;SSE;15;57%;2%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;NNE;6;75%;69%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;26;10;A shower and t-storm;18;4;WNW;20;58%;60%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;29;25;Spotty showers;30;25;E;21;66%;77%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around, cold;6;-1;Warmer with a shower;12;2;SSW;13;54%;61%;5

Sydney, Australia;Morning showers;22;16;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;W;12;66%;15%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;ESE;13;70%;66%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;7;3;Breezy in the p.m.;8;3;WSW;17;67%;27%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;17;Increasing clouds;29;17;ENE;11;39%;14%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;22;10;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;ENE;14;60%;31%;9

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;26;17;Some sun, pleasant;26;16;SSE;14;36%;14%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;27;18;Sunny and nice;29;22;E;13;45%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;26;11;Mostly sunny;28;13;NE;8;43%;1%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain this afternoon;20;14;High clouds, warmer;24;16;SSW;14;62%;0%;6

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;4;A shower in the a.m.;12;4;NW;15;64%;58%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;22;17;Sunny and nice;22;16;N;11;64%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;24;14;Sunny and beautiful;26;15;SSE;11;50%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Fog will lift;13;-3;An afternoon shower;9;-4;N;10;45%;51%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;14;7;A shower in the a.m.;14;7;SSE;8;52%;66%;5

Vienna, Austria;A passing shower;17;6;Partly sunny;17;8;SSE;10;34%;6%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, hot;36;24;A t-storm around;39;25;NNW;7;51%;65%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Chilly with rain;10;2;A little rain, cold;10;1;W;16;73%;64%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Cold with rain;9;4;A passing shower;11;2;WSW;20;65%;57%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;15;12;Partly sunny, breezy;19;16;NNW;29;76%;45%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;41;27;Cloudy;35;26;WSW;7;56%;44%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;20;8;Mostly sunny;21;9;NE;8;53%;11%;10

