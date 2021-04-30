Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 30, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;Rather cloudy;32;26;WSW;15;78%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;34;24;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;ENE;9;36%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Hot, turning breezy;33;18;Very warm;32;18;WNW;20;23%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;21;15;Increasingly windy;19;12;SW;27;51%;25%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing, a shower;10;4;Partly sunny;12;3;NNW;15;64%;7%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clouds breaking;8;-1;Mostly cloudy;10;2;SE;8;45%;7%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;ESE;12;35%;11%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;17;2;Breezy in the a.m.;15;0;S;20;35%;0%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Mostly sunny;30;19;ENE;13;54%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;28;13;Partial sunshine;26;15;SSW;10;52%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;17;15;Mostly sunny;20;8;SSW;11;58%;1%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;39;23;Very warm;36;21;WSW;22;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;10;70%;67%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;32;22;Becoming cloudy;33;22;SSE;10;48%;16%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;E;8;75%;71%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;19;13;Periods of rain;16;11;SSE;16;79%;75%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Some sun, pleasant;23;10;N;23;12%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;25;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;18;S;6;57%;25%;5

Berlin, Germany;A stray shower;10;5;Periods of sun;13;5;ENE;7;67%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;16;11;A shower;19;12;SE;10;76%;67%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;24;16;Mostly cloudy;24;15;E;18;72%;34%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;20;12;A passing shower;21;13;ENE;11;60%;89%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;11;2;Partly sunny;13;3;N;7;61%;10%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Showers around;23;11;Periods of sun, warm;27;15;NW;8;65%;70%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;20;11;Spotty showers;23;13;NE;10;70%;86%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;NE;12;69%;2%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;29;19;Cloudy;28;19;NE;8;51%;55%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Cooler with a shower;16;10;WNW;18;68%;64%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy and very hot;39;22;Sunshine, very hot;38;21;NNE;16;11%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;SE;11;66%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;24;17;More clouds than sun;25;18;SSE;4;78%;44%;8

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;34;27;Mostly cloudy;34;27;SE;12;59%;27%;13

Chicago, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;10;6;Increasingly windy;26;16;SW;29;48%;28%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;10;72%;85%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in places;12;3;A stray shower;11;3;SE;13;60%;73%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;25;20;Sunny, breezy, nice;25;19;NNW;25;80%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;A shower or two;21;18;Rain and a t-storm;23;19;SE;10;74%;87%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;31;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;SSW;15;78%;70%;4

Delhi, India;Warm with sunshine;39;25;Hazy and very warm;39;26;ESE;9;23%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;26;11;Partly sunny, warm;29;11;NW;10;26%;22%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;38;27;A strong t-storm;39;26;SE;11;50%;64%;12

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;32;23;Showers around;32;23;SSE;9;66%;65%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;9;0;An afternoon shower;11;0;SW;10;70%;63%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very warm;30;16;Cloudy and very warm;28;16;NNE;14;36%;30%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;19;13;Sun and some clouds;19;12;W;22;55%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;29;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;24;SE;7;88%;62%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;28;15;A t-storm or two;24;14;SE;9;74%;80%;7

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;12;62%;72%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;9;-1;Partly sunny;8;-2;NW;17;52%;31%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;ENE;14;68%;56%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and mild;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;SSW;9;70%;33%;12

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;30;23;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;25;56%;66%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;38;23;Partly sunny;35;22;N;8;40%;19%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, hot;36;22;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;N;13;21%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sunshine;20;12;Partly sunny;25;15;SSW;11;67%;4%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Spotty showers;33;26;E;13;68%;79%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;36;29;Sunny;34;29;NW;13;54%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cooler;18;8;Clouds and sun, cool;15;6;E;9;58%;8%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;28;12;A stray t-shower;27;13;SSW;8;28%;64%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;36;28;Breezy in the p.m.;37;28;W;22;39%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;A stray t-shower;24;15;S;7;78%;52%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny intervals;38;29;Hazy sun;39;28;NE;13;20%;1%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;22;9;Partly sunny;19;10;E;15;57%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Showers around;31;25;NE;17;65%;90%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A thick cloud cover;31;23;NE;8;72%;72%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;38;28;Partly sunny;35;28;S;13;55%;37%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;N;5;73%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-2;Sunny and mild;16;0;NNE;10;26%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;34;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;11;73%;64%;12

Lima, Peru;Sunshine;20;17;Mostly sunny;21;17;SSE;12;77%;31%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;18;10;NNW;14;50%;3%;9

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;12;3;An afternoon shower;13;3;ENE;10;55%;60%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;Not as warm;26;15;SSE;11;51%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;29;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;S;7;81%;70%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds breaking;17;6;Clouds and sun;16;8;NNE;9;62%;44%;8

Male, Maldives;Sunshine;33;29;Partly sunny;34;30;W;11;59%;58%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;E;5;84%;72%;5

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;34;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;ESE;9;50%;3%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Increasing clouds;23;16;NNE;17;50%;7%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;26;13;SW;10;39%;53%;14

Miami, United States;Humid, a p.m. shower;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;ESE;12;62%;50%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;14;4;Partly sunny;12;4;NNE;10;64%;36%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;33;27;Partly sunny;33;26;SE;13;61%;13%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;NE;12;70%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with rain;10;2;Breezy;10;5;SW;23;37%;63%;7

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;14;8;Mostly cloudy;12;3;W;13;54%;5%;5

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;32;29;Humid with hazy sun;34;29;WNW;13;67%;7%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun returning;27;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;16;NNW;13;60%;72%;12

New York, United States;Windy;21;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;13;SW;28;33%;25%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy and very warm;33;17;Mostly sunny and hot;35;17;W;14;25%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;15;3;Brief p.m. showers;12;2;WNW;18;58%;73%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;21;11;Heavy showers;22;13;W;21;63%;80%;5

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;11;0;Periods of sun;12;0;S;8;47%;33%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain;11;-2;Breezy;11;4;SSW;22;40%;59%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;Sunshine and nice;29;25;ESE;8;76%;68%;8

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;WNW;9;73%;72%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy;29;24;A shower and t-storm;28;23;E;8;87%;84%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;14;7;A shower or two;13;5;N;11;53%;80%;3

Perth, Australia;Abundant sunshine;20;10;Mostly sunny;22;10;SE;12;55%;4%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;9;67%;78%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;A p.m. shower or two;32;23;SE;20;71%;62%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;32;21;A t-storm around;32;22;ESE;11;56%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly cloudy;13;8;ENE;7;72%;85%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;14;9;Rain and drizzle;11;6;WNW;11;77%;86%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;16;11;Downpours;17;10;E;12;77%;94%;11

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;18;11;Clouds and sun;19;9;ENE;9;74%;26%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;A shower;29;21;SSE;15;79%;83%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;7;0;Clouds and sun;8;0;E;14;46%;44%;3

Riga, Latvia;Cooler with rain;8;1;Periods of sun;11;0;NE;8;52%;6%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;18;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NE;10;68%;44%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;N;12;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Warmer with some sun;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;SSE;13;75%;80%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds, cool;11;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;1;WSW;15;61%;27%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;12;Breezy in the p.m.;18;11;WNW;27;63%;6%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, a t-storm;25;18;Periods of sun;26;18;E;12;69%;44%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;E;19;71%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;17;A shower and t-storm;23;17;WSW;9;92%;84%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Overcast;21;12;Downpours;20;12;NNW;8;76%;95%;10

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with clearing;17;8;Becoming cloudy;17;8;SSW;4;45%;30%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;30;22;A shower in spots;30;22;NNE;13;70%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;17;5;NNW;13;56%;3%;9

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;18;9;Clearing, a shower;14;7;E;9;67%;65%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, cool;15;10;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;NW;11;69%;81%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;29;17;Partly sunny;21;16;SE;17;52%;1%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Clearing, a t-storm;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;ENE;9;71%;73%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny intervals;26;11;Partly sunny;27;14;SSW;10;53%;7%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;24;A passing shower;29;24;E;13;67%;80%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;11;-1;Partly sunny;12;0;SE;12;45%;35%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;A shower;22;14;N;14;77%;77%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and warmer;28;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;ESE;11;52%;2%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, chilly;8;2;Breezy in the a.m.;8;1;W;20;57%;27%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;27;15;Mostly cloudy;27;16;E;10;46%;10%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;23;13;A couple of showers;18;12;NW;13;78%;82%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;29;19;NE;13;19%;42%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;W;10;44%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;29;18;Partly sunny, warm;29;20;ENE;7;48%;70%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;23;15;Breezy in the p.m.;22;16;SSW;20;56%;65%;10

Toronto, Canada;Windy;9;2;Rain and drizzle;10;8;SW;23;58%;80%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Not as hot;29;22;Increasing clouds;30;19;N;7;48%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Very warm;30;21;Cloudy, not as warm;27;16;WNW;12;53%;28%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;8;-4;Mostly cloudy;12;3;ESE;17;35%;4%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;16;8;A morning shower;16;6;SSE;9;50%;45%;6

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;19;9;Spotty showers;20;12;NE;11;69%;90%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;31;23;Warm with a t-storm;34;24;NW;8;67%;81%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;16;1;Clouds and sun;12;3;NNE;9;49%;21%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;15;6;Partly sunny;14;9;ENE;9;60%;44%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;11;Breezy in the a.m.;15;8;S;25;64%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;A morning shower;34;25;SSW;9;66%;76%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;25;11;A t-storm, cooler;13;9;ESE;7;77%;80%;3

