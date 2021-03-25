Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 25, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;30;25;Nice with some sun;31;25;SSW;14;78%;40%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;38;25;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;ENE;14;22%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, windy;14;6;A little a.m. rain;12;2;W;18;63%;68%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;Sunshine, pleasant;19;12;WSW;12;64%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;11;6;Spotty showers;15;4;WSW;26;67%;86%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;3;-7;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;S;3;61%;65%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;14;Sunny, not as warm;20;13;NE;14;55%;27%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Chilly with clearing;-2;-14;Increasing clouds;-2;-4;ESE;18;87%;58%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with sunshine;34;24;Very warm and humid;34;23;NE;14;63%;16%;4

Athens, Greece;Some sun, a shower;10;3;Mostly sunny;13;6;E;10;42%;2%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;22;16;Some sun, a shower;22;19;NE;16;67%;41%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;22;11;Hazy sun;26;13;NE;9;31%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;23;ESE;9;70%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;20;Partly sunny;33;19;E;14;24%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;Partly sunny;34;28;S;16;65%;30%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;16;10;Partly sunny;16;11;N;13;82%;30%;4

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy, warm;22;11;Rain and drizzle;15;9;NE;9;59%;60%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, cool;10;1;Partly sunny;13;1;SSE;5;46%;1%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;15;4;Mostly sunny;15;7;SSE;11;71%;42%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm or two;19;10;A couple of t-storms;18;10;SE;7;74%;80%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;29;17;Mainly cloudy;30;18;E;11;44%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Milder with some sun;14;3;Partly sunny;16;5;SSE;11;54%;8%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;13;7;A shower in the p.m.;15;4;SW;19;57%;84%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;7;-3;Clouds and sun;11;-1;SSW;8;58%;2%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;12;-3;Partly sunny;16;0;SSE;6;61%;14%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;22;21;A t-storm in spots;25;18;WSW;9;82%;73%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;30;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;NE;8;52%;67%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;22;8;Partly sunny;22;10;ENE;10;48%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;Mostly cloudy;20;10;NNW;16;45%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;24;17;Not as warm;22;16;WNW;19;72%;68%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and clouds;25;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;ENE;7;65%;48%;11

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;33;24;Hazy sunshine;34;25;SE;9;60%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;8;2;Clouds breaking;10;6;SE;14;59%;42%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;S;8;71%;65%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;11;2;Partly sunny;11;5;S;14;76%;66%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;25;19;Sunny and breezy;24;19;N;31;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A little a.m. rain;21;11;Warmer with sunshine;26;14;SSE;15;47%;4%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;34;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;SSW;10;81%;71%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;29;18;Hazy sunshine;32;18;NW;17;45%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Rather cloudy;10;1;Mostly cloudy;9;0;NE;9;64%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;Sunny and very hot;39;23;SSW;11;21%;0%;10

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. t-storms;33;24;A t-storm or two;31;23;S;6;78%;78%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;12;4;A passing shower;8;2;WSW;31;65%;56%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;21;13;A morning shower;20;10;NNE;13;53%;84%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;20;14;SW;6;61%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;24;22;Rain and drizzle;26;23;SSE;19;83%;65%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Variable cloudiness;22;16;A t-storm in spots;23;16;NE;8;74%;68%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny;32;20;E;15;59%;2%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;7;-1;Areas of low clouds;5;0;SW;14;87%;37%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Spotty p.m. showers;36;27;Periods of sunshine;35;27;SE;12;55%;16%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunlit and beautiful;26;20;Nice with sunshine;26;20;E;18;64%;23%;10

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;27;21;Periods of sun;28;22;ENE;15;64%;23%;10

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sunshine;38;21;Hazy sun;35;21;S;7;27%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;13;Hazy sunshine;28;15;NNE;12;46%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and chilly;5;0;Rain and drizzle;7;3;SW;12;65%;65%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSW;9;78%;79%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;33;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;N;21;48%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;18;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;S;13;50%;3%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;20;6;Partly sunny, warm;24;7;SW;8;33%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;36;22;Hot with hazy sun;36;22;WNW;12;25%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;26;10;Hazy sun;28;12;SSW;10;32%;0%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Not as hot;38;24;Breezy and very warm;38;23;N;30;13%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;8;-2;Mostly sunny;9;4;N;11;62%;32%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;NNE;20;60%;56%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;28;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;S;9;71%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Warm with hazy sun;37;24;SSW;9;28%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;23;A t-storm or two;31;24;ENE;5;86%;79%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;14;4;A little a.m. rain;14;4;E;9;67%;82%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;9;79%;51%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;Turning sunny, nice;24;19;S;11;72%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;19;10;Partly sunny;20;11;N;14;55%;5%;5

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;13;8;Breezy with rain;10;3;WSW;25;83%;74%;4

Los Angeles, United States;A sprinkle, cooler;16;9;Turning sunny, cool;20;10;S;10;53%;9%;6

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;29;25;A t-storm around;29;24;E;10;76%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;20;5;Partly sunny;19;7;N;9;43%;2%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Afternoon showers;32;28;ENE;14;69%;100%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;24;Clouds and sun;29;23;ENE;10;81%;44%;12

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;35;26;E;11;54%;36%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;20;11;Partly sunny;22;14;N;14;58%;59%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;SW;10;24%;1%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;24;Partly sunny;28;23;E;16;66%;2%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;7;0;Low clouds;9;1;WSW;10;77%;32%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;E;24;57%;0%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thunderstorms;21;19;A shower and t-storm;24;20;ENE;9;75%;82%;4

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;20;10;Downpours, breezy;12;2;NNW;23;74%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;6;-1;Low clouds;5;0;NNW;9;79%;32%;1

Mumbai, India;Very warm;39;28;Hot with hazy sun;37;29;N;12;27%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;30;15;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;NNE;19;39%;2%;9

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Very windy;24;9;W;46;55%;57%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, breezy;16;5;A shower in the a.m.;13;5;W;24;47%;55%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;0;-6;Low clouds;0;-7;SW;17;82%;31%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler, a.m. showers;16;7;Sunshine;21;6;NNE;16;42%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;9;1;A little rain;8;5;S;14;77%;81%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy, warm;18;7;Rain, some heavy;10;0;WNW;40;82%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;A couple of t-storms;30;25;E;16;79%;92%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A shower;32;24;NNW;15;63%;80%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;29;23;Rather cloudy;29;23;E;12;81%;44%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;16;5;Showers around;17;5;W;18;57%;82%;4

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;25;15;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;S;15;57%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;26;Partly sunny;35;28;S;9;53%;14%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNE;13;73%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;21;NW;11;46%;43%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;15;3;Partly sunny;15;4;S;11;60%;18%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;19;2;Some brightening;20;6;S;9;52%;11%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;10;Downpours;19;11;SSW;13;73%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;20;8;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;ENE;11;65%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;SSE;14;73%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-5;Cloudy and colder;-4;-10;NNE;32;56%;25%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;9;1;A stray shower;11;1;SW;9;77%;47%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;31;23;A morning shower;31;23;ENE;11;68%;49%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;38;22;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;SSE;16;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;17;4;A stray shower;18;6;ENE;11;67%;43%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;6;1;An afternoon shower;5;2;WSW;8;75%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy;16;10;Sunny and breezy;19;9;WSW;30;51%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;28;17;Partial sunshine;28;18;ENE;19;67%;27%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;28;23;Breezy with a shower;28;24;E;25;69%;71%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Nice with sunshine;24;18;W;12;77%;8%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;Partly sunny;26;12;ENE;13;14%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Clouds to sun;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;SW;7;39%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;N;16;68%;55%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;18;6;Partly sunny;17;5;N;14;54%;2%;5

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;11;4;Periods of sun;12;5;S;10;75%;29%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;18;4;Some brightening;19;7;NW;4;56%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;22;12;Cloudy and mild;20;15;NNE;18;68%;56%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;31;26;Showers around;32;25;NNE;12;75%;87%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;4;-6;Sunny;8;-5;WSW;12;58%;4%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;30;23;A shower in places;28;23;ENE;22;65%;69%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, mild;12;4;Clouds and sun, mild;11;4;S;12;67%;41%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;25;16;Showers around;22;16;NW;14;71%;88%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;20;16;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;16;SE;13;66%;5%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Milder;8;2;A stray shower;8;3;SSW;15;72%;55%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and breezy;25;14;Cooler, a.m. showers;18;12;E;15;80%;100%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Afternoon rain;12;2;Partly sunny;11;3;NW;18;54%;69%;5

Tehran, Iran;Not as warm;23;12;Nice with sunshine;21;13;SSW;13;13%;1%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;A stray shower;17;12;Showers around;18;11;NW;19;51%;67%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;15;0;Sunny;15;3;E;8;42%;6%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty p.m. showers;16;10;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNE;17;38%;1%;7

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy, mild;14;8;Windy;9;2;WNW;47;76%;62%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, cool;16;10;Mostly sunny, cool;17;11;ESE;5;56%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;19;7;Sunshine, pleasant;22;10;SSE;7;56%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;13;-5;Clouding up, mild;10;-2;ESE;16;41%;4%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;10;4;Periods of sun;10;6;E;7;62%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and milder;15;3;Partly sunny;17;2;SE;8;57%;5%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny intervals, hot;34;24;Sunny and very hot;38;25;SSE;9;43%;44%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;7;0;Not as cool;12;2;SSW;9;68%;45%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;10;3;Partly sunny;13;4;SSE;10;62%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;18;13;Breezy in the p.m.;21;16;N;23;69%;0%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;39;25;Mostly sunny, warm;39;25;WSW;11;48%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun returning;11;0;An afternoon shower;7;0;NE;5;48%;75%;4

