Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 14, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;15;82%;65%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;16;N;6;66%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;19;6;Sunshine, pleasant;17;6;W;7;63%;8%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;13;5;SE;14;56%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, chilly;2;0;Spotty showers;5;4;SSW;26;88%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine and cold;-5;-11;Mostly cloudy;-5;-7;NNE;9;74%;57%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;18;4;Partly sunny;20;5;NW;9;41%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-2;-8;Cloudy;-3;-4;SW;15;82%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;32;22;Mostly sunny;33;23;E;9;57%;31%;11

Athens, Greece;Rain;7;3;Showers of rain/snow;6;1;N;27;70%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;22;18;Rain tapering off;22;19;NNE;23;97%;99%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;26;11;Sunshine and warm;27;14;ESE;14;38%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;36;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;ESE;12;62%;12%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;30;15;Hazy sun;31;16;E;7;41%;3%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;33;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;S;15;64%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;10;8;A shower in spots;12;10;SW;15;73%;41%;1

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;4;-5;Partly sunny;6;-4;N;16;26%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cold;1;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-7;WNW;11;38%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny, cold;-2;-13;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-2;S;13;65%;81%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;20;11;Showers around;19;10;WNW;7;73%;74%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A downpour;26;19;A couple of t-storms;26;19;WNW;11;76%;72%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-9;Sunny, but chilly;1;-5;ESE;10;54%;55%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;4;1;Spotty showers;5;5;SSW;20;83%;83%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;1;-7;Chilly with sunshine;2;-8;ENE;7;41%;31%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, but cold;1;-9;Sunshine, but cold;0;-10;NW;9;45%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;SSE;13;66%;12%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;30;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;20;NE;8;45%;56%;7

Busan, South Korea;Afternoon rain;13;8;Breezy in the p.m.;15;-3;WNW;24;48%;5%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;SW;8;42%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;23;17;Turning sunny;21;18;SE;25;47%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;27;20;A stray shower;26;21;E;6;56%;55%;8

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;20;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;E;8;62%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Afternoon flurries;-14;-16;Frigid with snow;-9;-12;NNW;21;54%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy, nice;31;23;High clouds;30;23;NNE;11;69%;5%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-2;S;15;74%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;18;Some sun, pleasant;25;19;N;10;58%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Very cold with snow;-4;-14;Bitterly cold;-9;-16;NNW;20;57%;48%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and breezy;32;26;Breezy with clearing;32;26;NE;24;71%;35%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;27;12;Hazy sunshine;26;13;N;4;63%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Snow;-18;-25;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-12;SSW;8;63%;19%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;Sunshine;31;13;SSE;8;50%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSW;10;77%;77%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;12;7;Spotty a.m. showers;13;8;SSE;21;80%;86%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;21;6;Warm with sunshine;21;6;NNE;13;23%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;18;15;Winds subsiding;16;14;E;41;73%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;24;17;Low clouds;25;18;SSE;11;66%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;26;17;A stray thunderstorm;27;18;W;14;64%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;30;20;A passing shower;30;22;S;15;66%;82%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cold;-6;-14;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-8;W;11;79%;40%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;SE;7;64%;3%;9

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;22;15;Sunshine;25;17;E;11;63%;1%;6

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;28;20;An afternoon shower;28;20;NNE;11;69%;57%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;32;18;Sunny and nice;31;19;SSE;8;36%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;NNE;7;39%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Wet snow;3;-1;A snow squall;2;-1;NNE;23;92%;90%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;NW;11;81%;82%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;N;10;56%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A t-storm around;26;15;ESE;14;68%;64%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;14;0;Sunny, nice and warm;19;0;WNW;6;27%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;29;16;Decreasing clouds;29;15;WNW;12;61%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;21;7;A t-storm around;20;5;SSW;8;65%;42%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;37;22;NNW;10;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow at times;-3;-11;A snow shower;-7;-20;NNW;10;90%;59%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;29;25;Sunshine and breezy;30;24;E;25;64%;28%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;34;24;Some brightening;34;24;W;10;64%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;29;19;Mostly sunny;31;18;SW;7;56%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;35;23;Clouds and sun;34;23;S;6;63%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;A little a.m. rain;14;4;W;13;61%;93%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SSW;11;75%;54%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;24;21;Mostly cloudy;25;21;SSE;11;67%;10%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;18;8;Mainly cloudy;18;13;S;15;73%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;5;4;Showers around;12;8;SSW;18;87%;87%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;21;10;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SE;9;56%;8%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;S;10;60%;13%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;14;2;E;7;67%;5%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;Becoming cloudy;32;28;NNE;16;60%;40%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SE;10;84%;73%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;23;ESE;10;72%;48%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;14;Sun and clouds, nice;26;16;ESE;11;65%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;23;4;Sunny and nice;23;6;SW;10;14%;0%;8

Miami, United States;A morning shower;28;24;Partly sunny;28;24;SSE;18;69%;44%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cold;-4;-12;Frigid;-9;-20;NNW;13;71%;11%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;E;22;65%;0%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;26;21;An afternoon shower;23;21;S;17;82%;76%;9

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;-6;-11;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-8;WNW;0;74%;66%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very cold;-12;-20;Sunny, but frigid;-15;-24;WNW;11;63%;10%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;NNW;13;49%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;25;16;Sun and clouds;27;16;N;17;60%;35%;11

New York, United States;Not as cold;2;-1;A bit of ice;2;-2;NE;11;73%;89%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;9;Sunshine, pleasant;19;9;SSW;9;63%;62%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few flurries;-9;-10;Mostly cloudy;-4;-7;S;20;85%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy, mild;20;13;Rain in the morning;16;5;W;19;72%;94%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but cold;-8;-15;A bit of p.m. snow;-3;-5;ESE;7;83%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;-7;-13;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-11;NW;10;73%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;NE;8;74%;58%;13

Panama City, Panama;A stray shower;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NW;17;70%;55%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;A shower or two;29;24;E;16;74%;67%;10

Paris, France;Turning cloudy, cold;3;1;Spotty showers;8;3;S;14;73%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Warm, a p.m. shower;35;23;Remaining very warm;34;23;S;17;36%;8%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;Sunlit and beautiful;30;23;S;10;59%;2%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;24;NNE;19;81%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;ESE;9;51%;7%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine, very cold;-4;-17;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-7;SSW;8;85%;81%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;11;-2;Colder;0;-10;NW;21;44%;27%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;12;Cloudy, p.m. showers;18;11;SSW;13;76%;100%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;SSW;5;63%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;12;73%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A touch of rain;7;3;A little rain;6;2;SE;18;86%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;A flurry;-1;-10;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-12;SSW;6;78%;10%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;30;23;Nice with some sun;31;23;NNW;8;70%;55%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;28;15;Mostly sunny, warm;30;16;SSE;12;15%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;7;-2;Sunny, but chilly;10;-3;NNE;10;45%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-7;-17;Clouds and sun, cold;-9;-11;WNW;11;66%;83%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;11;Rain and drizzle;15;9;WNW;19;83%;66%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in spots;28;15;Clouds and sun;27;16;ENE;11;59%;29%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clearing and breezy;28;23;Breezy with a shower;28;23;E;22;70%;57%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and humid;22;16;Sunny and nice;22;16;WNW;9;82%;1%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;E;7;28%;1%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;SW;9;47%;19%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;NNE;15;72%;27%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy, comfortable;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SE;18;62%;2%;2

Seattle, United States;A bit of snow, cold;2;1;Rain tapering off;7;3;SW;13;85%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Overcast and mild;14;3;Rain and drizzle;4;-7;WNW;17;60%;53%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Mostly cloudy;10;4;N;20;67%;10%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;31;25;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;NE;22;60%;58%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow to flurries;-4;-14;A snow shower, cold;-1;-12;WSW;13;64%;57%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;A stray shower;28;24;ENE;25;67%;67%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;0;-15;Periods of sun, cold;-4;-8;SW;7;93%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in spots;22;19;Increasingly windy;23;20;S;31;60%;84%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;22;15;Partial sunshine;25;17;E;15;60%;7%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A flurry around;-4;-9;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-7;SW;10;59%;24%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;20;5;Sunny, nice and warm;21;6;ENE;9;32%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy this morning;12;3;Mild with some sun;13;3;E;13;53%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and mild;19;7;Sunny and mild;19;8;NNE;9;19%;25%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Partly sunny;19;11;SSE;9;59%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-12;Partly sunny, cold;3;-12;ENE;10;59%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Lots of sun, mild;16;12;Rain, heavy at times;13;6;WSW;25;87%;85%;1

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;-3;-7;Some snow;-6;-11;NNE;20;69%;89%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with a shower;15;10;Windy with some sun;12;10;N;32;51%;28%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy and cooler;11;7;Cloudy and cool;12;2;N;21;41%;4%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;-17;-26;Bitterly cold;-18;-30;NW;16;79%;21%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain/snow showers;2;1;Chilly with rain;4;2;W;6;75%;83%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-8;Sunny, but chilly;1;-3;SE;6;39%;55%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Sunny and hot;33;18;E;8;48%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as cold;-1;-9;Colder with some sun;-7;-17;WNW;10;68%;10%;1

Warsaw, Poland;P.M. snow showers;-1;-5;A snow shower;-1;-10;SW;10;85%;58%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;20;15;A p.m. shower or two;21;14;S;12;75%;92%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sun;34;17;More sun than clouds;33;17;SW;8;51%;1%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Lots of sun, mild;14;1;Partly sunny, mild;12;0;NE;3;54%;41%;4

