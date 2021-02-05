Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 5, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SW;16;83%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;30;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;ENE;15;48%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun, nice;16;4;Sunny and mild;18;8;W;6;60%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Warm with clearing;26;12;Showers around;17;11;WSW;12;63%;91%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;9;4;Cloudy and cooler;4;-4;ENE;28;84%;81%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-9;-12;Partly sunny;-7;-14;NNE;3;75%;23%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with clearing;22;8;Cloudy and mild;17;5;E;13;48%;69%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-1;-5;Breezy in the p.m.;-1;-9;S;20;68%;83%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;SSE;13;56%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, mild;19;8;Mostly sunny, mild;19;9;W;10;70%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;24;18;Rather cloudy;25;18;NNE;13;52%;27%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this afternoon;19;12;A morning shower;18;11;N;13;85%;89%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Very warm;33;23;Turning cloudy;34;23;ESE;10;61%;49%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;29;14;Hazy sun;29;17;E;9;41%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;S;10;52%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy;16;11;Spotty showers;16;8;W;20;79%;64%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;12;-2;Partly sunny, mild;13;-4;ENE;16;29%;26%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;18;4;Partly sunny, warm;17;8;SE;4;72%;6%;2

Berlin, Germany;Bit of rain, snow;1;-4;Cloudy and chilly;0;-8;E;18;62%;70%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;21;9;Showers around;22;10;ESE;9;62%;72%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;NNW;21;74%;65%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Variable clouds;7;4;E;12;90%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A thick cloud cover;10;6;Cooler with rain;7;0;ENE;13;88%;91%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, mild;10;0;Mostly sunny, mild;10;1;ENE;6;90%;33%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler with some sun;7;3;Partly sunny;7;0;E;7;94%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;NNW;9;54%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;30;20;A t-storm around;30;21;NE;7;46%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;9;2;Plenty of sun;13;1;WSW;12;65%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;24;14;Turning sunny;22;12;N;9;54%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;SSW;17;67%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray shower;27;19;A little a.m. rain;26;19;ESE;6;62%;56%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;NNE;11;59%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Winds subsiding;-7;-13;A little p.m. snow;-8;-19;NNW;27;44%;84%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;15;71%;66%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower, cold;-4;-7;A snow shower, cold;-4;-7;ENE;20;69%;76%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy, windy;22;17;High clouds, windy;22;17;NNE;34;70%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;A morning shower;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;NNE;13;58%;26%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;A shower or two;33;25;NE;20;68%;67%;12

Delhi, India;Clearing;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;NW;10;69%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;7;-1;Partly sunny;9;-2;WNW;11;30%;24%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;28;14;Hazy sunshine;30;16;NNW;9;57%;46%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, less humid;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSW;12;78%;65%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;6;4;Spotty showers;6;2;ENE;22;92%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun, pleasant;18;4;Inc. clouds;19;10;NNE;16;19%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;18;12;Spotty showers;15;10;W;27;73%;86%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;25;17;Decreasing clouds;25;18;SSE;8;63%;17%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;ENE;10;65%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;S;17;80%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Lots of sun, frigid;-12;-15;Frigid;-10;-14;NNW;15;78%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;32;24;Mostly sunny;33;25;SE;10;56%;28%;8

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;22;15;Mostly sunny;25;16;E;9;72%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;NNE;7;54%;42%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;29;16;SE;7;45%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;20;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;N;9;48%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;13;5;Turning sunny, mild;14;9;SW;13;81%;5%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;30;25;Spotty showers;29;25;NW;14;79%;82%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;21;19;Spotty showers;25;20;N;10;64%;61%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy, humid;22;17;A t-storm or two;20;15;SSW;12;93%;86%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;12;-2;Sunny, nice and warm;16;1;SSW;10;14%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;Sunny and beautiful;29;13;NNW;7;30%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;17;5;Brief p.m. showers;14;2;SSE;7;78%;80%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;NNE;23;24%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder;-4;-11;Variable cloudiness;-2;-16;N;10;63%;24%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;30;25;Windy with a shower;31;25;E;30;61%;56%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;W;10;67%;79%;6

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;Hazy sun;28;15;NNW;8;46%;69%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;34;25;Hot, a p.m. shower;36;25;WNW;6;59%;74%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;14;5;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;SE;11;71%;84%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;33;26;A morning shower;32;25;SW;11;72%;45%;9

Lima, Peru;Some sun;23;20;Partly sunny, nice;23;20;SSE;12;73%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;12;10;Spotty showers;13;9;NNW;22;76%;67%;1

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;11;4;Periods of rain;7;0;NE;13;91%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Sunny and nice;24;10;SE;7;45%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;30;26;Partial sunshine;31;26;SW;11;66%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, mild;18;8;Spotty showers;10;1;NNE;10;75%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;28;Partly sunny;32;28;ENE;17;64%;11%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;31;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;ESE;7;86%;82%;3

Manila, Philippines;Rainy times;31;24;Partly sunny;32;25;E;9;65%;33%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of t-storms;30;17;Not as warm;24;16;WSW;19;51%;24%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny;26;9;Brilliant sunshine;26;9;SSW;8;24%;1%;7

Miami, United States;Nice with some sun;25;23;A stray thunderstorm;27;23;SSE;18;76%;65%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-17;Bitterly cold;-13;-21;NNW;12;63%;10%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;E;23;64%;0%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;22;15;Sunny and warmer;28;17;NE;15;63%;2%;10

Montreal, Canada;Snow;1;-6;Breezy and colder;-4;-10;WSW;24;65%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-9;-14;Cloudy and very cold;-11;-16;NW;15;55%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;N;12;36%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;29;15;A t-storm around;29;17;NNE;11;49%;71%;12

New York, United States;Bit of rain, snow;6;-1;Sunny and breezy;7;-2;N;27;42%;25%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;20;7;Sunny and mild;21;7;SW;9;64%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-10;-11;A little p.m. snow;-1;-4;S;13;90%;58%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;11;6;Not as cool;14;6;SSW;9;56%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but cold;-8;-13;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-14;N;8;62%;15%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;1;-9;Breezy and colder;-5;-11;SW;26;64%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy showers;30;25;A morning shower;30;26;NNE;21;79%;87%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower in spots;32;24;A t-storm around;32;23;NW;14;71%;55%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;ENE;12;83%;85%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy;12;7;Occasional rain;9;5;WNW;10;80%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;26;17;Cooler, p.m. showers;21;17;E;28;63%;95%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;32;23;Partly sunny;32;25;S;8;59%;44%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;24;High clouds;33;24;ESE;15;68%;42%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;21;A passing shower;33;20;ESE;11;52%;55%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;6;2;Rain to snow;3;-3;E;12;90%;80%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;11;-1;Sunny and mild;10;-6;NW;7;70%;7%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;11;Afternoon showers;20;11;SW;13;63%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler;15;10;A bit of rain;15;9;WSW;16;85%;91%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;E;12;62%;3%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasingly windy;4;1;Increasingly windy;4;0;E;39;54%;13%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers, cold;-6;-12;Cold;-7;-12;ENE;7;76%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;Thunderstorms;26;22;SE;10;75%;86%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;28;15;Not as warm;20;12;NW;14;46%;56%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, mild;19;8;Sunny and mild;20;13;ESE;13;59%;60%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;-10;-12;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-12;WNW;15;47%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;NW;11;63%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, a shower;27;17;Humid with some sun;28;18;ENE;13;70%;34%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Breezy with a shower;29;24;E;21;65%;82%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and delightful;22;16;Sunny and humid;23;16;WSW;9;88%;2%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;25;8;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;ESE;11;33%;10%;8

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;26;15;Partly sunny;25;15;SW;9;66%;15%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, humid;31;23;Humid with a shower;31;22;NE;16;74%;56%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;11;8;Spotty showers;12;4;NW;13;79%;66%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Rain and drizzle;10;3;SSW;14;76%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;6;1;Partly sunny, mild;9;-3;WSW;9;80%;5%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Partly sunny;17;7;W;15;63%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;25;Breezy in the a.m.;32;25;N;20;66%;30%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;16;3;Mostly sunny;17;3;SSW;9;66%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Some sun, a shower;28;24;ENE;20;70%;80%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers, cold;-6;-10;Sunshine and cold;-5;-11;NW;9;74%;34%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with sunshine;29;22;Rain and a t-storm;26;20;NW;17;81%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;Mostly sunny, warm;27;16;ESE;9;66%;2%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers, cold;-9;-9;Cold;-7;-8;N;15;50%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;High clouds, warm;18;6;Cloudy and warm;20;7;WNW;11;34%;66%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;12;4;Partly sunny, breezy;11;2;NNW;23;53%;37%;3

Tehran, Iran;Spotty showers;16;9;A.M. showers, cloudy;14;7;NE;11;59%;98%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;20;12;Sunshine;20;11;S;9;77%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, mild;18;5;Sunny and very warm;22;8;ESE;6;55%;3%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sun, some clouds;10;3;Mostly sunny;13;2;NNW;9;61%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Morning flurries;2;-7;Windy and colder;-4;-6;SW;37;61%;71%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;23;15;Clouds limiting sun;23;18;SSE;6;42%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;25;13;Remaining very warm;28;15;S;12;36%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Episodes of sunshine;-4;-29;Hazy sun and colder;-14;-28;NE;7;76%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Rain and drizzle;7;2;WNW;7;71%;58%;1

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;9;4;Variable cloudiness;6;3;ESE;6;88%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Sunny and very warm;32;17;ENE;7;47%;5%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-17;Bitterly cold;-12;-21;NW;8;71%;8%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;0;-7;Colder;-3;-13;E;14;59%;3%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;15;13;Cloudy;19;13;ESE;22;71%;1%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;WSW;8;44%;10%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A bit of p.m. rain;7;-4;Plenty of sunshine;4;-7;NE;4;58%;4%;3

