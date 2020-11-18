Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 18, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A shower;30;25;S;12;80%;74%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;31;25;Mostly sunny;29;21;NNW;16;52%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;18;8;Inc. clouds;18;10;ENE;15;55%;37%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;19;12;ENE;8;72%;57%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;14;9;Spotty showers;11;5;WNW;31;74%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;-9;-13;Partly sunny, cold;-7;-9;NNE;14;83%;10%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and colder;1;-7;Cold with some sun;3;-7;E;14;42%;13%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and frigid;-13;-16;Cloudy and frigid;-10;-16;SW;13;83%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;28;17;Sunny and nice;31;17;SSE;18;34%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Showers;19;12;Rain;16;11;N;19;68%;75%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;18;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;13;SW;25;60%;27%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, pleasant;22;9;Mostly sunny;22;11;ESE;6;56%;26%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;33;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;S;7;83%;89%;2

Bangalore, India;Mainly cloudy;27;19;Mostly cloudy;28;17;ESE;14;66%;30%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with hazy sun;34;26;Hazy and very warm;35;26;ENE;8;57%;19%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;19;9;NNE;13;75%;12%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;10;4;Partly sunny;10;-1;E;15;45%;21%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds breaking;10;4;Mostly sunny;12;3;ESE;17;76%;26%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;13;9;Spotty showers;11;1;WNW;26;66%;62%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;18;9;Afternoon rain;19;9;SE;7;76%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;NW;17;76%;72%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;9;5;Low clouds breaking;9;5;NW;16;84%;72%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mild with sunshine;16;8;Winds subsiding;9;1;NNW;25;68%;67%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;9;1;Partly sunny;9;2;SSE;6;74%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;10;2;Low clouds breaking;10;5;WNW;8;86%;64%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;25;13;Mostly sunny;24;11;E;14;57%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;Remaining cloudy;28;18;NNE;8;48%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;16;Rain, heavy at times;20;6;WSW;20;81%;87%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;26;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;NW;11;52%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and breezy;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;SE;29;56%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with showers;29;22;A shower in places;29;22;ESE;6;58%;59%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A passing shower;30;24;NE;13;82%;55%;2

Chicago, United States;Windy this afternoon;10;6;Partly sunny, windy;17;11;SW;40;49%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;24;Showers around;30;24;S;8;82%;89%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;11;8;A little rain;9;0;WNW;25;63%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;33;25;Hazy sunshine;32;25;NNE;13;46%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;23;12;Sunshine and warm;23;15;S;15;64%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;24;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;NE;12;76%;84%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;23;12;Hazy sunshine;24;10;N;4;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;23;10;Mild with sunshine;18;3;SE;11;35%;6%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;30;20;Hazy sun;29;20;SE;5;62%;12%;5

Dili, East Timor;Spotty p.m. showers;35;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;WNW;8;58%;31%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Winds subsiding;14;4;Cooler;7;5;SW;17;75%;75%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;7;-3;Snow;0;-11;NNE;8;65%;77%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;20;17;Mostly sunny;20;17;ENE;28;80%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;29;23;Clearing;29;24;SSE;7;69%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;31;18;More sun than clouds;32;18;E;7;33%;28%;14

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy with a shower;25;20;A passing shower;26;19;ENE;26;69%;66%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mild with rain;10;9;Windy;10;-1;SW;42;87%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;26;Showers around;33;25;SE;7;68%;75%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;E;10;70%;60%;5

Honolulu, United States;A couple of t-storms;30;23;Partly sunny, breezy;29;23;ENE;25;60%;36%;5

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;SE;10;66%;6%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;21;9;An afternoon shower;18;6;NNE;6;66%;43%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;13;10;A shower in places;12;9;NE;24;72%;41%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;A thunderstorm;33;25;NNE;10;73%;75%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;26;Sunny;33;26;NE;10;52%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;30;15;N;12;38%;57%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;13;-5;Sunny, but chilly;10;-8;N;8;37%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;28;14;Hazy sunshine;30;15;NW;5;46%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;6;Hazy sunshine;22;6;SW;7;50%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Hazy sun;36;22;N;18;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;1;0;Partly sunny;1;-2;S;16;85%;25%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;31;25;Spotty showers;31;25;NNE;12;69%;76%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A morning shower;32;24;SSW;9;69%;73%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;32;23;Humid with hazy sun;31;23;SW;7;67%;30%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;NNW;6;79%;89%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine, pleasant;21;2;Clouds and sun;19;1;ESE;14;34%;8%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;A shower in places;31;24;SSW;9;75%;75%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;16;Mostly cloudy;22;17;SSE;15;70%;10%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog, then some sun;21;15;Sunny and warm;24;14;NE;15;66%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;15;7;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;3;WSW;19;67%;38%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;20;12;Partly sunny;21;12;SSW;7;67%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;24;Decreasing clouds;30;24;SW;11;68%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;16;9;Patchy fog, then sun;20;5;ENE;8;63%;5%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;Nice with some sun;31;27;S;14;70%;36%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;E;6;81%;74%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;7;68%;43%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;29;19;Partly sunny, warm;31;23;N;19;37%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;19;10;Mostly sunny;22;8;NNE;9;40%;24%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;25;20;A shower in places;26;21;ENE;27;57%;73%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;5;4;Partly sunny;5;4;SW;25;89%;67%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;E;16;64%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;19;12;ESE;17;60%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with clearing;-1;-5;Not as cold;5;3;S;10;52%;36%;1

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;-1;-1;A morning shower;2;-3;SSW;19;88%;57%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;27;Mostly cloudy;34;26;N;11;49%;12%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Windy this afternoon;27;15;Nice with some sun;26;16;NNE;19;58%;55%;11

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;4;-1;Mostly sunny;9;6;SW;19;45%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;21;13;Clouds and sun;21;13;SE;12;55%;75%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow, cold;-12;-14;Low clouds may break;-10;-11;SW;17;87%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouding up;24;14;Some sun, pleasant;22;16;SE;14;71%;72%;3

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;12;6;A little a.m. rain;7;-3;WNW;16;54%;65%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds breaking;-2;-8;Milder;8;4;SSW;24;59%;42%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;29;26;A t-storm or two;29;26;ESE;15;82%;83%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;S;8;83%;85%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;30;24;Afternoon showers;30;25;ESE;9;81%;100%;8

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, mild;16;6;Cooler with a shower;9;1;N;17;64%;63%;2

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;S;19;55%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;ESE;8;61%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;ESE;20;74%;69%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a shower;31;23;Spotty showers;31;22;SE;8;62%;71%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;11;4;Spotty showers;10;2;WNW;17;75%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with rain;18;14;A little a.m. rain;17;-3;WNW;14;79%;60%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;11;Occasional rain;18;12;SE;13;73%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warm;30;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;14;ENE;13;52%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;Mostly cloudy;31;26;ENE;13;63%;66%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny, but cold;-3;-5;Turning out cloudy;3;2;SE;18;48%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of rain;12;8;Spotty showers;10;2;WSW;27;82%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;22;Morning rain;25;20;SSE;11;90%;93%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, not as warm;26;14;Hazy sun;27;15;SSE;14;39%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunlit and nice;20;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;SE;5;77%;65%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;8;7;A little p.m. rain;10;3;SW;18;81%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;17;10;Clouds and sun;16;8;N;10;67%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;22;18;A shower and t-storm;23;19;NNE;8;85%;89%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;29;24;A shower;29;24;E;14;77%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;18;A shower and t-storm;26;19;N;7;91%;70%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;24;8;Sunny and beautiful;25;7;E;9;24%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;11;Mostly sunny;27;9;SW;11;45%;14%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;30;23;Spotty showers;29;23;N;13;80%;86%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Inc. clouds;21;12;Mostly sunny, warm;25;10;ENE;8;62%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Showers;10;6;Spotty showers;9;6;S;14;75%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;20;17;Morning rain, cloudy;18;4;W;15;83%;93%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;26;17;Rain and drizzle;22;14;N;15;64%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;WNW;6;76%;71%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little rain;10;3;Low clouds breaking;10;-1;SSE;10;78%;6%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;29;25;A shower;29;25;E;17;74%;90%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;13;9;A bit of rain;10;-3;WNW;25;67%;69%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Partly sunny;28;21;NNE;25;50%;2%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warm;31;22;Plenty of sunshine;30;24;SE;9;61%;23%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;12;9;Rain and drizzle;10;1;W;31;89%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very cold, p.m. snow;-3;-13;Mostly sunny;-4;-14;ENE;6;77%;7%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Occasional rain;8;3;Showers of rain/snow;3;2;SE;10;89%;79%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;13;5;Cloudy and chilly;10;6;SSW;9;53%;44%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;Partly sunny;26;11;S;11;56%;57%;3

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;21;9;Mostly sunny;21;7;E;5;46%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;19;14;High clouds;22;16;SSW;16;77%;26%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;3;1;High clouds, windy;12;9;SW;35;58%;24%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;20;15;Mostly sunny;21;17;WNW;7;70%;78%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Variable clouds;21;16;Clouds and sun;21;15;W;14;71%;29%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;-1;-14;Mainly cloudy;-1;-13;N;10;69%;80%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;8;4;Spotty showers;6;3;ESE;7;70%;90%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog to sun;12;6;A shower in the p.m.;12;4;WNW;9;78%;82%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;33;23;Sunny and very warm;32;23;NW;6;59%;6%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;8;4;Winds subsiding;7;2;WSW;26;82%;76%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;11;7;A shower in the p.m.;11;2;W;22;76%;69%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler with rain;13;11;Winds subsiding;15;10;S;36;72%;27%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;24;Sunny and hot;36;23;NNW;8;55%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;11;1;Mostly cloudy;9;1;NNE;4;58%;44%;1

