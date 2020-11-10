Global Forecast-Celsius
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 10, 2020
_____
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;ENE;9;82%;72%;6
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;32;24;Some sun;33;24;NNE;10;59%;0%;5
Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;WNW;2;66%;14%;3
Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;20;14;Mostly sunny;19;12;E;10;67%;18%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;14;9;A shower in spots;13;10;S;15;90%;80%;1
Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;-1;-3;Some sleet;2;-3;NNE;9;82%;85%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;20;9;Cooler;14;8;W;11;59%;91%;1
Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;1;-3;Bit of rain, snow;2;-6;WSW;29;75%;66%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;20;A t-storm in spots;30;21;ESE;9;61%;56%;3
Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;20;15;A shower in places;19;12;N;15;66%;42%;3
Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;17;14;Showers around;19;14;SW;31;75%;64%;9
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;26;16;Morning showers;26;14;NNW;6;72%;71%;2
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;30;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;ESE;8;77%;72%;9
Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;28;15;Hazy sunshine;27;20;NE;12;55%;26%;8
Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;33;24;Becoming cloudy;29;23;NE;13;53%;44%;6
Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;Partly sunny;19;11;WSW;16;75%;2%;3
Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;16;3;N;7;53%;6%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;10;3;Partly sunny;11;3;ESE;12;71%;5%;2
Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;9;3;Partly sunny;8;6;SSE;6;89%;32%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;19;11;Afternoon showers;18;10;NNW;8;80%;77%;6
Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;A t-storm around;30;20;SW;9;55%;77%;13
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Partly sunny;8;4;SE;11;87%;27%;1
Brussels, Belgium;A shower;15;9;Partly sunny;14;10;S;8;81%;66%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Partly sunny;11;2;NE;9;63%;6%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;7;4;Partly sunny;9;4;SE;4;67%;30%;1
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;E;16;58%;2%;11
Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;20;Mostly cloudy;26;20;SE;7;42%;44%;10
Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;N;8;48%;1%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;26;16;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNE;8;35%;2%;4
Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;19;13;Sunny and warmer;24;14;SSE;17;58%;0%;11
Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;18;ESE;6;66%;63%;4
Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;30;24;Couple of t-storms;29;25;NE;18;82%;78%;2
Chicago, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;23;2;Sunny and cooler;10;2;SW;13;59%;7%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon t-storms;30;24;Afternoon t-storms;31;24;NE;11;78%;100%;7
Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;9;6;Periods of sun;8;6;SSE;10;68%;34%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;33;26;Hazy sun and humid;32;26;NNE;9;68%;0%;7
Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;24;8;Sunny and nice;23;11;ESE;7;39%;0%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of t-storms;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;9;84%;70%;5
Delhi, India;Fog will lift;27;14;Hazy sunshine;28;14;N;5;63%;0%;4
Denver, United States;Partly sunny;9;-4;Mostly sunny;9;-5;SE;10;37%;10%;3
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Warm with hazy sun;33;18;NNW;9;52%;0%;5
Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;33;24;A t-storm or two;33;23;SE;8;72%;78%;6
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;12;10;Breezy with rain;13;5;W;27;87%;76%;0
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;18;6;Rather cloudy;18;8;NW;7;43%;64%;2
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;20;17;Breezy with some sun;20;17;ENE;31;82%;62%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;27;19;Inc. clouds;25;19;W;10;45%;66%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;A t-storm around;28;17;ESE;12;43%;55%;14
Havana, Cuba;Rain and wind;29;24;Spotty showers;28;24;S;16;82%;79%;1
Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;3;1;Partly sunny;6;5;WSW;9;97%;63%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some brightening;28;23;Decreasing clouds;29;24;N;8;71%;44%;2
Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;25;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;ENE;13;52%;5%;5
Honolulu, United States;Windy with a shower;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;35;62%;76%;5
Hyderabad, India;Sunny;28;13;Hazy sunshine;28;18;NE;9;45%;2%;6
Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;27;12;Mostly cloudy;27;12;N;6;43%;0%;3
Istanbul, Turkey;Areas of low clouds;16;13;Rain and drizzle;16;12;NE;19;80%;55%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Hazy sun;34;25;NNE;11;65%;44%;11
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;27;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;N;14;51%;3%;5
Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain and a t-storm;22;14;A thunderstorm;22;14;E;12;73%;63%;11
Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;20;3;Clearing;18;3;N;8;34%;8%;3
Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;33;18;Hazy sunshine;35;20;NE;10;25%;0%;5
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;25;10;Hazy sunshine;25;10;S;7;56%;1%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;34;21;Hazy sunshine;35;22;NNW;22;22%;0%;7
Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;9;1;Periods of sun;5;0;SE;6;76%;16%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;25;NNE;8;70%;78%;3
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;ENE;8;68%;64%;6
Kolkata, India;Sunny;32;21;Hazy sunshine;33;21;NNE;10;53%;3%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Remaining cloudy;31;24;SW;7;78%;57%;4
La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;17;1;Partly sunny, mild;17;3;ESE;15;31%;61%;16
Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;25;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;SSW;9;78%;74%;9
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Partial sunshine;19;16;SSE;13;74%;5%;12
Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;17;10;Partly sunny;19;13;NE;8;81%;16%;2
London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;15;8;Mostly cloudy;13;8;SSW;17;83%;84%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;19;9;Mostly sunny, cool;20;9;SE;8;42%;1%;3
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;24;Hazy sun;29;24;SSW;9;71%;44%;12
Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny;16;6;ENE;5;71%;9%;3
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;A couple of showers;31;27;ENE;8;70%;83%;8
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;E;8;73%;78%;6
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;WNW;14;77%;100%;3
Melbourne, Australia;Windy;32;22;A shower or two;28;19;N;28;41%;98%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;25;10;Hazy and mild;26;9;NNE;7;29%;3%;6
Miami, United States;Spotty showers;29;26;Cloudy with a shower;29;26;SE;22;76%;83%;2
Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;6;0;Partly sunny;4;0;SSE;5;64%;16%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Periods of sun;28;25;A t-storm around;29;25;ESE;11;76%;68%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;E;18;67%;1%;11
Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy, warm;20;13;Spotty showers;20;5;W;12;73%;60%;0
Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;NW;14;55%;43%;0
Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;34;22;Hazy sunshine;34;23;NNE;11;38%;0%;6
Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy with clearing;25;16;Sun and some clouds;24;16;NNE;19;65%;44%;10
New York, United States;Mostly sunny;23;16;A little p.m. rain;21;16;SSE;7;85%;94%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;25;14;Some sun, a shower;24;14;WSW;11;68%;60%;3
Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow showers;3;-2;Rain and drizzle;3;-3;SW;23;84%;84%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;15;6;NE;14;56%;2%;3
Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;5;4;Partly sunny;7;4;SSE;9;68%;66%;0
Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;20;12;Clearing;19;1;W;25;76%;25%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;29;26;A shower;30;26;ENE;17;75%;85%;12
Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;30;25;Cloudy with showers;29;24;N;7;80%;87%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A morning shower;32;24;E;10;78%;69%;9
Paris, France;A shower;16;9;Periods of sunshine;14;10;S;10;72%;33%;1
Perth, Australia;Showers;18;11;Mostly cloudy, cool;19;10;S;15;55%;18%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;30;23;Low clouds;26;22;N;14;74%;44%;2
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rather cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SE;27;69%;42%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;ESE;6;68%;63%;4
Prague, Czech Republic;Mainly cloudy;7;3;Some sun;7;3;SSE;6;66%;34%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;12;-2;Hazy sun;16;1;SE;5;66%;0%;3
Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;20;11;Afternoon showers;19;11;E;14;63%;92%;11
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;Rather cloudy;23;12;SSE;7;74%;0%;3
Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;SE;15;65%;79%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;5;1;A morning shower;5;2;ESE;16;75%;57%;0
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;8;3;Partly sunny;6;1;SSE;6;90%;44%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;W;10;74%;73%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;SSE;13;24%;0%;5
Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;Partly sunny;20;11;NNE;7;77%;25%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sun;4;-2;Rain and drizzle;3;2;SSE;7;87%;79%;0
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cool;14;9;Cool with some sun;14;9;NNW;11;49%;1%;3
San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;24;16;Humid with rain;25;17;ENE;8;80%;82%;4
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and a t-storm;28;25;A shower and t-storm;27;24;ESE;18;85%;93%;1
San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;22;17;Spotty showers;22;18;NNW;8;100%;72%;7
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;27;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;6;NNE;9;32%;2%;7
Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;29;10;Mostly sunny;28;10;SW;10;43%;4%;11
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;A shower and t-storm;28;23;NNE;13;86%;88%;1
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;19;8;Partly sunny;19;10;ENE;8;69%;14%;2
Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;9;4;A morning shower;8;4;SSE;7;72%;57%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;Hazy sun;16;1;NNE;5;53%;0%;3
Shanghai, China;Sunshine;19;12;Mostly sunny;19;13;ENE;15;50%;0%;4
Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with showers;30;26;Brief a.m. showers;31;26;SE;9;76%;75%;10
Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;12;4;Periods of sun;11;2;SSE;13;78%;8%;1
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;A shower and t-storm;28;25;E;16;81%;97%;2
Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;7;4;Partly sunny;8;5;SSW;9;86%;34%;0
Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;NNE;24;60%;8%;11
Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;23;20;Nice with some sun;25;21;E;21;63%;8%;4
Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;7;2;Mostly sunny;8;4;SSW;9;93%;56%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;15;6;Cloudy;15;8;SW;5;58%;69%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;16;7;Partly sunny;15;7;NNW;11;67%;31%;3
Tehran, Iran;Clearing;17;10;Partly sunny;19;9;WNW;9;43%;80%;3
Tel Aviv, Israel;Brief p.m. showers;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NNE;10;61%;30%;4
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;23;8;Periods of sun;22;8;ESE;4;50%;2%;3
Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;16;9;Sunny;16;7;NE;17;40%;0%;3
Toronto, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;18;15;A stray a.m. shower;15;4;W;21;68%;40%;2
Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;22;15;A shower in the a.m.;21;15;ENE;4;70%;84%;4
Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;25;14;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;SW;6;70%;27%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;10;-12;Colder;4;-13;NW;16;49%;2%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;7;1;Chilly with some sun;6;2;NE;6;64%;35%;2
Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Partly sunny;9;3;SE;9;80%;23%;1
Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;29;17;Cloudy;25;19;S;8;60%;79%;2
Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;5;1;Mostly sunny;5;1;SSE;8;75%;15%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;8;2;Mostly sunny;6;3;SE;9;91%;28%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;12;11;Partly sunny, breezy;14;10;S;29;81%;28%;9
Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;33;22;Hazy sun;33;21;N;9;61%;3%;4
Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;15;2;Mostly sunny;13;0;NE;4;50%;11%;3
_____
