Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 29, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;S;13;80%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Sunny and less humid;33;23;N;11;47%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;29;15;High clouds;28;16;NW;4;39%;4%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and delightful;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;E;11;63%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;13;12;A shower in the a.m.;16;12;SW;31;87%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;Fog to sun;-1;-8;Fog to sun;-3;-10;NNE;13;57%;10%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;22;3;Plenty of sun;22;6;E;11;17%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few a.m. flurries;5;-4;Plenty of sunshine;7;-7;W;13;69%;2%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy and not as hot;28;15;Turning sunny;27;15;S;23;39%;10%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;22;13;Nice with sunshine;22;13;NNE;10;62%;25%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;21;17;Rain and drizzle;21;17;N;18;71%;72%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, warm;34;14;Hazy sun and warm;33;14;W;5;27%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;23;High clouds;34;23;S;9;62%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;28;18;Hazy sunshine;28;18;E;10;55%;31%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Tropical rainstorm;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;9;78%;76%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;21;12;Partly sunny;21;12;W;11;70%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;17;3;Partly sunny, mild;18;6;SSW;9;50%;25%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Mostly cloudy;14;9;SW;10;61%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;11;8;Periods of rain;14;13;W;17;82%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;20;11;A little p.m. rain;20;12;NW;6;66%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;NW;10;77%;88%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;11;6;A little p.m. rain;12;11;WNW;12;87%;89%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;12;11;Mostly cloudy;15;11;SSW;17;74%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;18;10;Spotty showers;15;6;NW;10;81%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;15;7;A little p.m. rain;12;11;WNW;9;70%;81%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;19;6;Partly sunny, cool;18;9;E;13;56%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;19;NNE;8;48%;64%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;17;9;NE;18;64%;25%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;32;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;NNE;17;46%;11%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;16;10;Mostly sunny;17;12;SE;26;47%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;27;19;Couple of t-storms;28;20;N;5;70%;76%;8

Chennai, India;Downpours;28;26;Hazy sun;32;25;N;15;67%;26%;8

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and breezy;10;2;Clouds and sun;7;3;SE;12;57%;1%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;NE;9;74%;68%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;11;6;Occasional rain;11;10;SE;11;84%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;33;27;Breezy with hazy sun;32;26;NNE;24;61%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Windy with some sun;11;3;Sunny, but cool;17;6;SE;7;63%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More clouds than sun;30;23;Showers around;30;23;SE;15;74%;98%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;30;16;Hazy sunshine;30;16;W;9;41%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;15;0;Mostly sunny;17;3;SSW;9;46%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;37;25;Hazy sunshine;35;25;NW;9;66%;72%;3

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;S;6;65%;60%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy with rain;15;11;Spotty showers;12;8;SE;14;74%;92%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;17;3;Plenty of sun;20;4;NNE;6;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;21;17;Partly sunny;21;17;ENE;21;75%;5%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, not as warm;23;21;A little a.m. rain;23;21;NW;12;73%;83%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;30;16;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;ENE;15;29%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;ENE;9;79%;73%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;11;7;Partly sunny;10;5;W;8;94%;35%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;SE;6;75%;83%;6

Hong Kong, China;Downpours;27;22;Partial sunshine;28;22;E;13;67%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;29;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;W;23;62%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;30;20;Hazy sunshine;29;19;NNE;9;57%;44%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;29;13;Hazy sunshine;28;12;N;11;39%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A thunderstorm;18;13;Downpours;17;12;ESE;9;81%;90%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;34;24;Cloudy, downpours;33;24;E;12;75%;89%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;27;Hazy sunshine;35;27;ENE;10;50%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Mostly cloudy;30;15;NE;14;16%;12%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;24;-1;Plenty of sun;20;0;W;7;11%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;19;Hazy sunshine;35;19;NW;7;34%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;27;13;Hazy sunshine;29;14;SE;7;48%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;39;26;Sunny and very warm;39;25;NW;14;14%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;9;8;A few showers;13;6;WNW;9;75%;85%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;26;N;9;71%;77%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;WNW;8;71%;74%;4

Kolkata, India;Sun and some clouds;32;24;Hazy sunshine;34;24;NNW;10;53%;24%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;Showers around;33;24;SE;8;74%;79%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy;18;3;Clearing, a shower;16;2;ESE;13;46%;57%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;29;24;Hazy sun, a shower;30;24;SSW;8;77%;57%;9

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;19;16;Cloudy;19;16;SSE;12;80%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;NE;8;77%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;14;13;Mostly cloudy;16;13;SSW;21;83%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and beautiful;28;14;Mostly sunny;28;14;SE;7;41%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;25;Clouds and sun;30;24;SW;11;69%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;17;7;Mostly sunny, nice;20;8;NE;4;65%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Spotty showers;31;27;NW;13;72%;93%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSE;8;82%;92%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;7;71%;52%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;22;14;An afternoon shower;20;13;SSE;16;74%;57%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;NNE;8;49%;50%;7

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;31;25;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;NE;9;74%;84%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;12;7;A shower or two;10;6;WSW;11;87%;70%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;S;12;70%;17%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy with some sun;16;9;Mostly sunny, cool;16;9;E;14;56%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;6;-3;Partly sunny, cold;3;-3;N;7;51%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;10;2;Low clouds;7;4;SSW;9;77%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;33;26;Hazy sunshine;33;26;NNE;12;59%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A thunderstorm;22;15;A t-shower in spots;24;15;E;15;66%;68%;9

New York, United States;Stormy;12;6;Morning rain, cloudy;6;1;NNW;35;76%;72%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;29;16;Becoming cloudy;27;15;W;12;57%;6%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-4;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;1;0;WSW;17;94%;86%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;20;11;Clearing;18;8;N;17;52%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;9;2;Mainly cloudy;7;6;SE;6;91%;67%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;5;-5;Partly sunny, cold;2;-7;WNW;11;51%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;26;Spotty showers;29;26;E;14;79%;90%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;S;13;83%;72%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;13;69%;54%;10

Paris, France;Spotty showers;15;13;Mostly cloudy;17;9;S;13;68%;4%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this morning;31;21;Hot with some sun;33;20;NE;17;23%;11%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon showers;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;NW;6;70%;60%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;18;76%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A shower and t-storm;32;24;ESE;7;60%;69%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;11;7;A little rain;13;11;W;17;80%;82%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;18;-2;Hazy sun;17;2;E;5;55%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;20;11;A shower or two;20;11;NW;14;59%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;Clouds and sun;25;13;SE;7;59%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;E;13;64%;80%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;8;5;A bit of rain;7;5;SSW;26;75%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;10;8;A shower or two;10;6;WSW;6;92%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;29;23;Spotty showers;25;21;SSE;14;84%;95%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Hazy sun;31;16;ESE;8;18%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sunshine;20;8;Partly sunny;21;8;NNE;7;72%;6%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;8;Rain and drizzle;11;6;NNE;6;87%;65%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;12;54%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;28;16;Couple of t-storms;25;17;ENE;8;77%;78%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;30;26;A thunderstorm;30;25;SE;19;79%;78%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;18;Couple of t-storms;24;18;N;7;100%;77%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;27;6;Sunny;24;6;E;8;25%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;27;8;Plenty of sunshine;30;11;SSW;9;26%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;ENE;11;81%;82%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;E;6;69%;3%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;15;10;A shower;14;6;E;12;72%;61%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;17;3;Hazy sunshine;19;5;SE;6;50%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;21;13;More sun than clouds;21;14;WNW;15;50%;2%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;E;8;71%;78%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;16;8;Cooler;12;3;W;23;66%;30%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A thunderstorm;30;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;E;24;76%;75%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;11;4;Partly sunny;8;3;N;5;88%;5%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;20;14;Clouds and sun, nice;22;17;E;15;64%;78%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;25;22;Mostly cloudy;25;21;E;16;60%;24%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;12;6;A shower in the a.m.;9;7;SE;7;89%;63%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;NE;8;31%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;21;9;Sunny and very warm;24;11;N;6;54%;7%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;25;12;Plenty of sunshine;24;13;SW;7;20%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, humid;31;22;Decreasing clouds;29;22;NNE;13;63%;14%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;ENE;6;50%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;20;13;Clearing;16;10;N;12;53%;13%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;-1;Partly sunny, cold;4;-1;NNW;12;64%;3%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;22;18;A few showers;22;18;NW;9;67%;72%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;24;15;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;W;17;54%;14%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;10;-6;Snow showers;6;-8;NW;9;43%;83%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;13;9;Partial sunshine;12;4;N;12;60%;10%;2

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;13;8;A bit of rain;14;12;W;20;67%;84%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Tropical rainstorm;25;22;Warmer;29;22;NE;11;72%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;12;7;A shower or two;9;6;W;13;81%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;15;6;Partly sunny;10;4;SE;12;86%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;15;14;Cloudy and breezy;19;15;NNW;33;82%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;11;85%;79%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and warm;22;7;Sunny and very warm;23;8;ENE;4;44%;3%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather