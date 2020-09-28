Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 28, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mainly cloudy;27;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;14;84%;66%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;27;Sunny and very warm;39;28;NE;11;40%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;W;9;25%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and warmer;25;15;Hazy sun;26;17;NE;14;53%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;An afternoon shower;16;12;Spotty showers;18;11;S;14;82%;84%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;12;7;Mostly cloudy;13;6;NNE;9;70%;79%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;20;10;Mostly sunny;21;8;SW;13;22%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;13;4;Low clouds;15;-2;NE;14;71%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as warm;27;17;Sunny and summerlike;36;25;NE;16;37%;5%;10

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;27;20;Sunny and less humid;28;18;WNW;13;53%;1%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;15;12;Winds subsiding;14;9;SW;28;59%;11%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;42;23;Hazy sun and warm;40;22;NW;18;19%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;33;23;A passing shower;33;23;SSE;7;69%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;NW;12;76%;74%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;Morning showers;30;26;SSW;12;74%;84%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and nice;22;15;Periods of sun;22;14;W;14;65%;6%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;26;14;Rain and drizzle;15;10;SSW;8;85%;86%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;21;12;A thunderstorm;18;11;W;11;77%;80%;3

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;18;9;Periods of sun;19;7;SE;4;63%;39%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;20;8;A thunderstorm;19;8;SE;12;64%;63%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Sunny and very warm;35;20;E;16;23%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;14;10;Mostly cloudy;14;10;WNW;19;83%;70%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;15;10;Spotty showers;18;12;SW;8;76%;86%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Variable cloudiness;26;16;Showers and t-storms;20;12;W;12;75%;88%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;18;11;Partial sunshine;16;11;NW;12;74%;70%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;Mostly sunny;22;12;N;17;60%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;32;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;20;NE;9;50%;60%;4

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;24;14;Rather cloudy;25;16;NE;11;59%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and breezy;39;23;Hazy sun, very hot;39;24;N;18;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;16;10;Partly sunny;17;10;SSE;17;61%;27%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A shower;27;20;SSE;10;67%;63%;12

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;Showers around;33;26;WSW;11;70%;84%;5

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;16;9;Clouds and sun;17;11;WSW;17;61%;28%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;30;26;Showers;30;26;SW;16;78%;100%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;16;11;Partly sunny;17;12;SE;10;66%;28%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;26;Hazy sun;30;26;NNW;3;75%;15%;10

Dallas, United States;Windy and cooler;25;12;Mostly sunny;26;14;E;13;31%;0%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;29;22;Mostly cloudy;31;21;SE;18;65%;29%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Warm with hazy sun;36;23;WNW;12;41%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Sunshine, but cool;17;6;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;9;SW;8;16%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;9;72%;68%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;Partly sunny;32;23;S;9;58%;17%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;16;4;Partly sunny;15;9;S;11;73%;71%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;26;10;Cloudy and cooler;20;11;WNW;10;28%;70%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;23;20;Periods of sun;24;20;ENE;20;70%;2%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SSE;9;70%;71%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;SE;14;31%;10%;12

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;SSW;8;71%;48%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;14;11;E;13;88%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;12;84%;68%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;ESE;12;77%;66%;4

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;32;23;Partly sunny;32;22;NE;15;52%;30%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;28;22;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;NNW;11;74%;71%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;35;20;Hazy sun;34;19;NNW;13;37%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;26;20;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;N;14;58%;55%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;NNW;11;66%;66%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;39;30;Warm with hazy sun;36;29;SW;13;54%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;25;9;Hazy sunshine;26;11;SE;12;24%;25%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;26;10;Hazy sunshine;24;10;NE;7;36%;44%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;26;Hazy sun;33;27;W;20;58%;4%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Hazy sun and humid;29;18;SSE;8;72%;44%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;28;Hazy sun and warm;41;27;WSW;10;23%;7%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;20;11;Occasional rain;23;13;E;10;66%;84%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;E;17;66%;79%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;32;22;Mostly cloudy;31;23;W;12;60%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;S;8;73%;66%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SE;8;75%;77%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;14;1;A shower in the p.m.;13;1;ENE;13;57%;76%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;Showers and t-storms;27;24;SW;10;82%;79%;5

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;18;15;Clouds and sunshine;18;15;SSE;14;78%;28%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;27;17;N;10;59%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Sunny intervals;17;12;Partly sunny;17;9;SW;11;70%;13%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sizzling sunshine;36;19;Sunny;37;22;E;8;35%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;25;22;Nice with some sun;27;23;WSW;11;73%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;Periods of sun, nice;26;11;W;4;40%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;30;27;A shower in the p.m.;31;27;WSW;14;69%;100%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;25;Some sun;33;24;WSW;10;66%;29%;13

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;NW;10;71%;76%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;19;5;Partly sunny;21;13;N;15;54%;53%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;23;13;A thunderstorm;16;8;NNE;13;69%;65%;5

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;16;71%;76%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;16;6;Cloudy;18;9;ENE;13;74%;33%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Becoming cloudy;29;25;S;15;73%;29%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;16;8;Sunny;21;10;N;14;62%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;A few showers;26;18;Rain and drizzle;21;12;SSW;12;83%;96%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;14;10;Inc. clouds;17;9;SSE;13;48%;14%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;31;26;A morning shower;31;25;N;6;78%;80%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;14;Mostly cloudy;28;14;NE;12;52%;38%;8

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;26;20;A shower in places;24;20;SSE;11;82%;90%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;36;24;Sunny and very hot;39;25;WNW;14;30%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;13;4;Rain tapering off;6;-2;N;23;82%;83%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;25;17;Mainly cloudy;27;18;NNE;8;61%;11%;3

Oslo, Norway;Pleasant and milder;15;12;Spotty showers;14;9;SE;8;91%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Variable clouds;26;16;Showers around;20;10;S;19;80%;94%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;Spotty showers;30;26;ENE;24;77%;83%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;31;24;NW;8;82%;81%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;ENE;12;65%;24%;12

Paris, France;Periods of rain;16;11;Spotty showers;19;12;SW;8;71%;76%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers;19;13;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;WSW;18;64%;55%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;30;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SW;15;76%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm around;30;24;SSE;24;77%;64%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;32;24;Showers and t-storms;33;24;E;10;60%;70%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Chilly with rain;10;7;Mostly cloudy;15;7;SW;9;76%;38%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;27;11;Mostly cloudy;24;16;W;7;71%;55%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;22;10;Afternoon rain;20;9;SSW;12;65%;78%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;SW;11;73%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;A shower in spots;29;25;ESE;15;65%;76%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;8;4;A little p.m. rain;8;3;N;18;78%;69%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;16;11;Clouds and sun;17;7;E;2;75%;26%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;33;23;Cooler but humid;25;22;ESE;13;81%;48%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;38;24;Hazy sunshine;38;24;NNW;11;13%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;17;9;Warmer with some sun;22;12;N;9;65%;8%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with some sun;17;9;Low clouds;16;11;ESE;9;79%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Very hot;36;15;Sunny and cooler;27;15;WSW;10;53%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;NNW;7;72%;73%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SE;20;74%;90%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Couple of t-storms;24;18;NNW;6;99%;78%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;30;11;Mostly sunny;27;11;NE;12;17%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;24;6;Mostly sunny, cooler;19;5;SW;7;57%;36%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NNE;13;80%;77%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;10;Partly sunny;27;12;NNW;9;52%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Sunny and nice;24;13;NNE;9;63%;2%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;26;13;Mostly cloudy;25;15;NW;7;65%;13%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;ENE;11;57%;33%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;31;25;Morning showers;30;25;SE;12;78%;100%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;24;11;Showers and t-storms;19;9;W;12;74%;84%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A thunderstorm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;E;22;81%;83%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;16;9;SW;7;87%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;20;11;Some sun;20;13;N;16;57%;10%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with showers;26;22;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;ENE;11;59%;57%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, nice;18;10;Periods of sun;15;11;S;8;79%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;25;12;Cloudy;20;10;SW;13;41%;39%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;22;13;Hazy sunshine;22;11;E;11;51%;33%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;28;15;Rain and drizzle;22;14;SSE;9;39%;68%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Sunny and humid;32;25;E;11;63%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;23;15;Showers and t-storms;22;14;ESE;8;72%;72%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;26;18;Cloudy;24;17;NNE;17;58%;14%;1

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;22;14;Cooler;18;12;WSW;19;70%;15%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;29;23;Sunny and humid;29;22;E;17;66%;8%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;26;15;Sunshine and nice;28;19;SE;9;45%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;11;-4;Increasing clouds;13;1;SSW;15;42%;28%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine and nice;21;13;Plenty of sunshine;24;15;NE;5;58%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;13;10;A passing shower;14;11;WNW;16;61%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;8;77%;81%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;16;5;Cloudy;19;8;ENE;10;67%;29%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;17;10;A little rain;16;10;NE;11;89%;86%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming very windy;13;9;Mostly sunny;12;5;SW;29;48%;33%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;SW;8;83%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;28;12;Not as warm;24;11;NE;5;43%;13%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather