Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Friday, September 18, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;Nice with some sun;28;24;SW;15;83%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;27;Sunny and very warm;40;27;N;12;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Hot with sunshine;37;21;Sunny and hot;36;21;W;20;39%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;29;22;Hazy sunshine;27;21;W;11;63%;18%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Abundant sunshine;20;10;Periods of sun;21;10;ENE;21;58%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and breezy;14;8;Cloudy;13;6;ESE;13;67%;65%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;29;15;Hazy sunshine;32;18;ENE;19;13%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds may break;14;7;Partly sunny, warmer;21;8;S;18;50%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;31;14;Sunny;29;13;SSE;20;44%;1%;9

Athens, Greece;Rain and a t-storm;27;23;Morning t-storms;24;20;NNE;16;80%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;16;12;A shower in the a.m.;16;9;SSW;24;63%;59%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;25;Warm with hazy sun;42;24;WNW;15;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;30;23;Showers around;32;23;SSE;10;69%;71%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;21;W;18;86%;77%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;31;26;Stormy;29;27;SSW;17;83%;80%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A little rain;25;20;Mostly cloudy;26;19;WSW;16;74%;6%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;NNE;8;44%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler but pleasant;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;ESE;7;49%;4%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;21;7;Partly sunny;22;9;E;11;50%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;21;10;A shower in the a.m.;19;10;SE;7;72%;83%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up, warm;34;21;Inc. clouds;34;20;NNE;10;25%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning sunny, nice;21;8;Plenty of sun;22;9;NE;9;51%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;E;7;47%;89%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;E;13;32%;0%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Not as warm;24;9;Periods of sun;23;10;E;7;34%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;23;9;Sunny and cooler;15;4;W;15;41%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;34;21;Not as hot;31;21;NE;12;25%;6%;12

Busan, South Korea;Overcast;23;15;Clouds and sun;26;16;W;11;56%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;38;24;Hot with sunshine;37;24;NNE;20;40%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;16;11;Sunshine;17;10;SW;14;62%;25%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;A thunderstorm;27;20;S;6;72%;71%;10

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;WSW;16;68%;73%;4

Chicago, United States;Some sun and cool;16;10;Mostly sunny, cool;17;11;ESE;12;52%;1%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;WSW;21;80%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;Plenty of sun;18;10;S;8;82%;5%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;33;26;A downpour;29;26;SSE;6;81%;76%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;ENE;11;54%;1%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;30;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SE;18;62%;5%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;37;29;Hot with hazy sun;37;26;SE;8;54%;14%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;31;16;Warm with some sun;32;14;S;10;20%;18%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the a.m.;34;27;Partly sunny and hot;35;28;NNW;8;73%;41%;8

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;36;23;Afternoon showers;32;24;SSE;8;69%;93%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;15;10;Breezy with some sun;15;11;NE;25;78%;0%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Spotty a.m. showers;23;10;Hazy sunshine;26;11;NNE;8;21%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;27;20;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;W;12;79%;3%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;29;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;N;17;79%;82%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;30;13;ENE;12;25%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;8;76%;63%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, milder;15;6;Spotty showers;14;5;NW;22;67%;65%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;30;23;Afternoon showers;30;25;ENE;18;85%;80%;3

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;32;26;A thunderstorm;31;25;ESE;15;80%;86%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;26;Breezy with some sun;31;25;NE;24;54%;73%;10

Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;32;22;A t-storm or two;28;23;NNW;11;88%;87%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and hot;37;23;Hazy and very warm;36;21;N;13;40%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;24;18;NE;22;52%;6%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;32;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;E;18;55%;39%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;39;30;Hazy and very warm;37;30;NE;12;50%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;13;Mostly sunny;28;15;NNE;11;30%;1%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;34;10;Hazy sunshine;32;10;NNW;6;10%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;S;17;61%;5%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy a.m. t-storms;25;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SSE;7;81%;60%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and warm;39;28;Warm with hazy sun;40;27;S;18;27%;13%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, cooler;13;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;NW;13;46%;1%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of t-storms;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;10;62%;58%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;32;23;Low clouds;29;22;WSW;11;68%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;28;A t-storm in spots;36;28;WSW;8;68%;55%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;Variable cloudiness;33;25;SSE;8;72%;57%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mainly cloudy;10;-2;Not as cool;14;-1;NE;11;47%;16%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;WSW;10;85%;74%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;18;14;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;14;79%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;22;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;WSW;12;72%;78%;5

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine and breezy;21;14;Partly sunny;22;14;NE;23;61%;16%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;Mostly sunny;31;17;SSE;9;48%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;27;21;Partly sunny;26;20;SSW;11;77%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;15;Some sun, a t-storm;22;14;WSW;18;63%;57%;5

Male, Maldives;Downpours;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;WSW;19;74%;75%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny;35;26;S;10;59%;11%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;E;7;75%;81%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A passing shower;18;11;Turning cloudy, warm;26;18;NNE;18;53%;59%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;21;13;A couple of t-storms;20;12;NNE;8;67%;82%;6

Miami, United States;Afternoon showers;33;26;Showers around;32;26;S;9;71%;82%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;14;6;Periods of sun;18;4;NW;15;70%;2%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;29;25;S;18;72%;69%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;12;8;WSW;22;55%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, cool;14;4;Clouds and sun, cool;13;4;N;2;48%;6%;4

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;13;6;Clouds and sun;14;6;NW;20;62%;17%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;NW;8;82%;81%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;27;14;Periods of sun;27;12;E;12;53%;55%;12

New York, United States;Some sun returning;21;9;Mostly sunny, cool;18;9;N;14;38%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;36;23;Sunny and very warm;35;20;W;16;35%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;12;8;A shower in the a.m.;13;8;SW;20;82%;64%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;29;21;Variable cloudiness;28;18;NNE;11;51%;59%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and warmer;22;8;Sunny;18;6;ESE;7;66%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partial sunshine;13;1;Mostly cloudy, cool;13;2;E;10;55%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sun and clouds;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;E;12;77%;84%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A couple of t-storms;31;23;N;11;79%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunshine;34;24;Sunshine;34;25;E;11;67%;18%;12

Paris, France;Clouding up, warm;28;20;Showers and t-storms;29;18;SSE;9;51%;82%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and delightful;22;8;Rain and drizzle;17;11;WSW;32;66%;83%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;S;17;84%;80%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy, humid;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SE;16;77%;67%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;8;59%;63%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;18;6;Sunny and beautiful;21;8;ESE;8;50%;1%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;27;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;WNW;12;53%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;10;Afternoon showers;21;10;SW;13;64%;82%;10

Rabat, Morocco;A little a.m. rain;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;E;10;76%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;29;24;Showers around;29;23;ESE;14;62%;62%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;10;8;Becoming very windy;10;6;SW;37;70%;85%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;17;11;Spotty showers;17;9;NNW;15;66%;66%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with sunshine;29;22;Increasing clouds;32;23;WSW;10;60%;58%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;Hazy sun and warm;41;26;NE;9;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;Mostly sunny;31;17;NNW;9;52%;27%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;12;9;Mostly sunny;13;6;NW;19;65%;6%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;22;16;Partly sunny;23;15;SW;13;68%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;16;A couple of t-storms;27;18;WSW;9;75%;81%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;7;72%;33%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;24;18;A couple of t-storms;24;18;W;7;97%;84%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Very windy;29;11;Partly sunny;27;12;ENE;13;17%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;25;7;Hazy sun;26;8;SW;6;36%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;NNW;11;70%;63%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;21;16;A thunderstorm;23;17;S;10;78%;83%;4

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;19;13;A shower or two;20;14;E;9;84%;76%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Lots of sun, nice;26;16;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;WNW;10;57%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;21;17;Rain and drizzle;23;20;ENE;9;75%;55%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SE;11;75%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;27;12;Partly sunny;23;8;SE;15;57%;6%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;31;26;Brief showers;31;26;SW;11;72%;89%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine;18;6;Sunny;16;6;SW;10;55%;3%;3

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;18;16;A shower in the a.m.;23;18;NNE;20;69%;67%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;33;27;A t-storm around;34;26;SE;9;63%;71%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Some sun;14;10;Spotty showers;14;9;NW;21;68%;66%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cool;18;9;Sunny and warmer;24;12;NE;8;34%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warmer;28;17;Becoming very windy;27;13;NW;31;50%;2%;5

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;31;21;Hazy sun;32;21;S;10;17%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunlit and very warm;34;26;Sunny and very warm;34;26;NNE;14;52%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;SE;7;39%;5%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;34;24;Spotty showers;26;20;NE;14;76%;85%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;14;7;Clouds and sun;13;9;ENE;9;50%;26%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and nice;29;21;NE;6;56%;1%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;32;21;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;SE;10;50%;4%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;19;-1;Clouding up;22;5;ESE;12;48%;18%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;12;Rain tapering off;18;12;SSW;6;82%;85%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;20;8;Mostly sunny;21;10;SE;16;53%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A thick cloud cover;31;24;Tropical rainstorm;27;24;ESE;14;89%;89%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;15;6;Partly sunny;19;3;NW;12;74%;9%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;18;5;Partly sunny;19;5;SE;7;57%;1%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A.M. rain, clearing;11;8;Partly sunny;14;7;SE;14;69%;22%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, p.m. showers;34;25;A t-storm or two;29;25;ESE;9;89%;95%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Abundant sunshine;29;13;NE;7;30%;3%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather