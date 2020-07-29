Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 29, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds, nice;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;S;11;82%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;43;33;Hazy sun, very warm;42;33;ENE;10;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;42;26;Hot with hazy sun;42;25;WNW;17;24%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;29;22;Hazy sun;31;23;S;13;52%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny, warmer;24;15;E;10;61%;21%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;23;13;Clouds and sunshine;23;13;SSE;20;58%;15%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;41;25;Mostly cloudy;36;23;SW;16;19%;61%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;21;9;Pleasant and warmer;25;15;SW;11;45%;12%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, cool;17;4;Increasing clouds;21;14;ESE;6;51%;4%;3

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;Sunny and very warm;36;26;N;19;29%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;17;11;Cloudy;16;12;NE;14;68%;22%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;51;34;Hazy sun and hot;50;31;NW;21;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;23;Clouds breaking;33;23;S;8;68%;43%;8

Bangalore, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;WSW;14;81%;69%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;W;13;67%;56%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;31;23;Partly sunny, humid;31;24;NE;13;65%;1%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;25;SW;15;60%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and warm;34;20;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;ENE;7;50%;14%;8

Berlin, Germany;Windy this morning;23;12;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;NW;13;46%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;10;Mainly cloudy;19;9;SE;12;70%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;SE;17;40%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as hot;28;18;Partly sunny;31;17;NNE;8;47%;9%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;23;12;Partial sunshine;27;16;E;7;49%;3%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;S;7;42%;6%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;32;20;Partly sunny;33;19;N;8;36%;7%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;13;4;Plenty of sun;14;5;NNE;17;70%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partial sunshine;28;20;Clouds and sun, nice;29;20;ESE;11;33%;14%;9

Busan, South Korea;Rain this morning;27;24;Spotty showers;30;24;WSW;11;74%;68%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;39;25;Sunny and hot;39;25;N;11;34%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;18;9;SSE;8;71%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;S;9;68%;67%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;28;26;A t-storm around;34;27;SSW;10;74%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Partly sunny;26;21;NNE;16;66%;33%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A t-storm or two;31;27;SW;17;75%;83%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;18;12;Spotty showers;18;12;WNW;21;65%;60%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;ESE;11;80%;71%;3

Dallas, United States;Rather cloudy;35;26;Mostly sunny;36;24;S;17;56%;60%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Rain and drizzle;30;22;SSE;19;69%;77%;9

Delhi, India;Cloudy;35;26;A t-storm around;33;26;ESE;12;79%;77%;9

Denver, United States;Nice with some sun;33;16;Mostly sunny;30;15;NNE;12;40%;24%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;27;A morning t-storm;33;28;SSW;9;74%;76%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;SSE;8;52%;9%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;16;13;Partly sunny;21;15;SE;18;77%;24%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;38;22;Hazy sun and warm;37;21;E;12;17%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and humid;28;24;Mostly sunny, humid;28;24;E;18;85%;26%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;SSE;9;68%;66%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;21;7;Sunny and beautiful;23;8;E;8;42%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;E;16;76%;57%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;19;11;Spotty showers;18;11;WNW;18;82%;79%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;WSW;13;75%;66%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;34;26;A thunderstorm;33;27;E;13;72%;73%;11

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;30;23;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;25;55%;55%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;22;A thunderstorm;29;23;SE;8;78%;81%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;36;24;Rather cloudy;34;25;E;18;62%;55%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;31;22;Plenty of sunshine;30;22;NE;18;62%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;23;An afternoon shower;33;22;E;11;62%;48%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;31;Hazy sunshine;36;32;SSW;14;58%;37%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;18;5;Plenty of sun;20;4;SE;12;25%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;18;Hazy sun and hot;37;20;N;10;14%;4%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, windy;34;30;Mostly cloudy;34;29;SW;18;63%;35%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;26;20;Thunderstorms;25;21;S;6;89%;79%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm or two;31;25;Nice with some sun;34;25;SSW;16;47%;63%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;32;17;A shower or t-storm;28;14;WNW;11;60%;56%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;33;28;Showers and t-storms;33;27;NNE;17;61%;82%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;Clouds and sunshine;30;20;W;11;58%;8%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;34;28;A shower or t-storm;34;28;S;12;75%;67%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;31;24;Decreasing clouds;32;24;SSE;7;70%;55%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-3;Sunny and pleasant;18;-2;ENE;9;27%;1%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;30;23;Clearing;29;24;SW;11;76%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;14;Decreasing clouds;17;14;SSE;13;76%;0%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;32;17;Plenty of sun;31;17;NNW;9;59%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;22;14;Mostly sunny;27;18;ESE;10;44%;2%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;32;20;S;9;47%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Variable clouds;25;21;S;11;74%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;38;24;Partly sunny and hot;36;22;ENE;8;28%;4%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;A t-storm in spots;31;27;WSW;19;73%;77%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;E;6;45%;1%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;30;25;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;SE;10;84%;89%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;16;9;Partly sunny;14;6;NE;10;69%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;W;9;51%;82%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;E;13;68%;53%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;24;12;A passing shower;22;11;W;18;55%;59%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;25;A t-storm in spots;28;25;SSW;17;77%;71%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;NNE;13;75%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;27;19;An afternoon shower;26;18;W;6;66%;56%;8

Moscow, Russia;Some brightening;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;W;16;67%;31%;6

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;31;27;Showers and t-storms;30;27;SW;7;85%;90%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;24;11;Nice with some sun;24;14;S;12;61%;31%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;32;24;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;NW;11;52%;44%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;22;Sunny and hot;38;22;W;10;32%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and a t-storm;22;12;A little a.m. rain;20;10;WSW;15;76%;61%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;N;10;72%;59%;11

Oslo, Norway;Showers;17;10;Variable cloudiness;22;13;N;9;59%;19%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;26;16;An afternoon shower;27;15;WNW;12;67%;51%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;27;25;Clouds and sun, nice;27;25;ESE;19;71%;73%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;7;84%;72%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Partly sunny;32;23;ENE;7;72%;44%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;E;10;38%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;8;Mostly sunny;20;11;SSW;12;72%;5%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;WSW;8;68%;64%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;27;24;Clouds and sun;29;22;SSE;31;78%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;24;Rain and wind;33;25;ESE;28;66%;84%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny;28;14;NNE;6;29%;8%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;29;23;Showers around;31;21;S;9;70%;80%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;21;9;Nice with some sun;21;9;S;13;48%;29%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;27;20;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;NW;12;75%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;SSE;18;61%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;14;10;Low clouds;15;11;NNW;10;65%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;Rainy times;19;13;SW;24;79%;98%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;25;20;Showers;21;19;ESE;14;76%;93%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;45;33;Hazy and hot;47;33;E;17;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Sunny and hot;36;21;W;10;44%;0%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Downpours;22;13;Rather cloudy;19;13;SW;13;73%;57%;5

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;20;14;Clouds break;20;14;WSW;17;67%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;19;Showers and t-storms;29;17;ENE;13;63%;62%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Wind and rain;29;26;Wind and rain;29;26;SE;37;88%;88%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Showers and t-storms;26;19;N;7;92%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;24;15;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;SSW;10;76%;87%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;20;4;Clouds and sun;16;5;S;5;44%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;33;24;Rain and wind;30;24;SSE;37;84%;90%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;15;Sunny;32;15;NNW;9;50%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;Partly sunny;29;16;NE;10;49%;6%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Periods of rain;25;24;Spotty showers;27;23;WNW;8;81%;92%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and hot;34;27;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;27;SSE;20;66%;31%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Morning showers;29;24;A morning shower;30;26;SSE;9;75%;69%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Brilliant sunshine;31;16;Plenty of sun;32;17;S;9;49%;2%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Wind and rain;29;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;ENE;23;76%;83%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;19;12;Spotty showers;21;13;NW;16;73%;91%;4

Sydney, Australia;More sun than clouds;18;10;Mostly sunny;17;10;S;20;68%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, hot;37;27;Rather cloudy, hot;37;28;SE;18;54%;4%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;19;11;Showers;18;12;WSW;16;86%;96%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Sun, some clouds;36;22;NNW;11;22%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as hot;30;19;A t-storm in spots;30;19;ENE;13;60%;64%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;41;29;Warm with hazy sun;39;22;E;11;16%;20%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and less humid;33;26;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;W;12;51%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;37;23;Sunshine, very hot;40;24;ESE;9;36%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;Mostly cloudy;26;23;S;11;84%;42%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower or t-storm;26;18;Mostly sunny;25;18;N;10;68%;9%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;E;12;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and warm;37;22;Sunny and hot;37;24;SSE;13;25%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;26;12;Hazy sun;26;10;NE;11;49%;7%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;27;16;Sunny and very warm;31;18;SE;6;45%;40%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clearing and cooler;27;19;Partly sunny;31;17;NNE;8;40%;9%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;36;26;W;8;59%;80%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing;23;12;Spotty showers;20;12;WSW;18;52%;80%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;26;12;Partly sunny;24;12;WNW;20;44%;6%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;14;9;Clouds and sun;14;10;NNE;20;78%;7%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Thunderstorm;32;25;SW;10;74%;66%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;34;19;Sunshine, pleasant;31;18;NE;9;40%;30%;9

