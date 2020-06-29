Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 29, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty showers;26;24;Showers around;28;24;SSW;14;84%;76%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;39;30;Hazy sun and warm;42;31;N;11;40%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Hazy and breezy;35;22;WNW;31;34%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;27;20;Hazy sunshine;30;23;SE;12;49%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;18;15;Spotty showers;20;16;SW;31;68%;86%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Mostly cloudy;18;10;SSW;11;58%;35%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;33;20;Hazy sunshine;33;21;SE;11;16%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mainly cloudy;22;10;Warmer with some sun;28;15;S;20;49%;26%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;22;18;Morning rain;22;7;SW;21;81%;82%;2

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;WSW;9;36%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;14;9;Clouds and sun;14;7;SSW;14;76%;35%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;26;Warm with hazy sun;44;27;NNW;16;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;23;Clouds and sun;34;24;SE;8;70%;42%;10

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;21;WSW;14;86%;77%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;WSW;15;76%;62%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;27;21;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;SE;13;71%;4%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;30;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;SSW;7;41%;7%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;Not as hot;29;18;ESE;10;55%;5%;10

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;24;16;Some sun, pleasant;23;17;SW;18;36%;43%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;19;8;Mostly cloudy;20;9;SE;10;69%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;12;Decreasing clouds;27;12;N;13;56%;3%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;23;15;A t-storm in spots;27;18;SW;14;58%;44%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;19;12;Partly sunny;19;16;SW;16;68%;72%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;E;10;51%;8%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;31;17;Periods of sun;28;17;SW;11;51%;11%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;15;12;Periods of rain;13;7;S;11;83%;92%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;29;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;ESE;10;35%;38%;5

Busan, South Korea;Afternoon rain;24;19;Cloudy and breezy;27;19;WNW;28;70%;33%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Hazy sun and warm;36;21;NNW;13;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;17;10;Hazy sunshine;19;9;SE;7;79%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SE;6;60%;66%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;SW;13;66%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;30;23;A shower or t-storm;29;22;E;13;67%;66%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;18;78%;75%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;21;14;Spotty showers;19;14;WSW;26;69%;86%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;30;26;Sunny and nice;30;26;WSW;17;73%;15%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;35;26;Partly sunny;35;26;S;19;65%;7%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun;32;21;Mostly cloudy;31;22;SSE;15;68%;29%;4

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;40;29;Hazy sun and warm;38;29;ESE;10;58%;21%;12

Denver, United States;Warm with some sun;35;15;A p.m. t-storm;28;13;N;12;27%;58%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;A thunderstorm;34;28;S;14;75%;64%;13

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;34;22;Partly sunny;31;21;SE;8;63%;4%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;15;10;Spotty showers;16;11;SSW;13;77%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;37;20;Decreasing clouds;32;20;NNE;14;19%;7%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;26;21;Partly sunny;27;21;WSW;10;70%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;36;28;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;27;SE;7;60%;56%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;ESE;9;39%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;12;70%;43%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;22;14;Rain and a t-storm;19;12;WSW;17;88%;88%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;28;25;A downpour;31;26;SW;9;81%;81%;4

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;33;27;A morning shower;33;27;SE;10;70%;63%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;ENE;23;54%;29%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;WSW;8;77%;79%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;26;Hazy sun and warm;38;27;N;15;43%;5%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;28;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;ENE;8;53%;2%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;Hazy sun;34;25;E;12;63%;32%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;39;30;Hazy sun and warm;37;29;NNE;20;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;1;Hazy sun;19;3;N;8;39%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;SW;10;36%;46%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;35;29;Partly sunny and hot;37;29;WSW;16;54%;8%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Occasional rain;26;21;Showers around;27;19;SE;8;83%;90%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;42;29;Hazy sun and warm;42;29;N;11;15%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;27;16;Showers and t-storms;26;14;WNW;12;60%;61%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NE;14;69%;83%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;30;21;Clouds and sun;30;21;W;10;62%;23%;6

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;13;76%;68%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;26;Mostly cloudy;33;26;E;9;68%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;15;-3;Sunny and mild;15;-5;NNW;11;8%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Thunderstorm;28;23;A little rain;27;23;SW;10;85%;74%;5

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;18;15;Partial sunshine;18;15;SSE;12;79%;1%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;NNW;15;56%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Winds subsiding;18;12;A passing shower;20;15;SW;19;67%;82%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;23;15;Clouds, then sun;24;16;SSW;10;62%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;25;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;SSW;11;73%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Very hot;38;21;W;9;29%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;29;A t-storm in spots;32;27;WSW;12;70%;66%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NE;6;76%;44%;8

Manila, Philippines;Clearing, a t-storm;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;SW;13;65%;67%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;15;4;Inc. clouds;15;10;N;21;63%;66%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;26;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;W;8;55%;89%;13

Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;33;28;Mostly sunny;34;27;SSW;10;60%;35%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;27;18;Showers and t-storms;22;14;WSW;14;73%;71%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SSW;22;77%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;14;10;Cloudy, rain;13;9;SSE;22;83%;95%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;17;Rather cloudy;26;19;NE;12;63%;67%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunlit, not as warm;22;11;Mostly cloudy;23;16;S;15;46%;27%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;32;27;Thunderstorms;31;25;SW;8;84%;91%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;25;10;Mostly cloudy;25;11;SW;10;53%;26%;5

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;21;Thundershower;28;20;SSE;9;61%;74%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;WNW;14;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasingly windy;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;NNE;11;52%;2%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;30;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;SSW;22;85%;87%;4

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-storm;19;11;Spotty showers;17;9;WNW;8;83%;87%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;ENE;17;62%;44%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon showers;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;WSW;8;79%;57%;4

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;29;24;Thunderstorms;29;24;NW;9;86%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;E;9;79%;83%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;22;13;Partly sunny;24;17;SW;15;55%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Morning showers;18;15;A morning shower;20;11;SW;24;64%;69%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers, some heavy;31;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;SW;12;78%;78%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSE;26;82%;55%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;9;54%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;WSW;15;39%;19%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;31;19;Cooler, morning rain;23;17;S;12;79%;90%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;21;9;A little p.m. rain;21;9;S;13;61%;88%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;20;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;WSW;15;67%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;A little a.m. rain;29;22;SE;14;74%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;18;11;Rain and drizzle;13;9;WNW;13;84%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;25;16;Showers and t-storms;23;14;SW;20;67%;86%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Considerable clouds;24;18;Partly sunny;27;22;NNE;10;61%;1%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;45;28;Hazy sun and hot;46;29;NNE;15;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;SSW;14;52%;8%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;24;16;Cloudy, p.m. rain;23;14;S;20;74%;95%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;13;Abundant sunshine;21;13;SW;19;58%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;25;19;Thunderstorms;24;18;ENE;12;81%;83%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;31;25;A shower;31;26;ESE;17;71%;75%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ESE;10;93%;67%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;30;15;Hazy sun;31;18;NW;14;16%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Rain, heavy at times;10;1;Clouding up;13;8;SSW;4;48%;55%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;N;9;71%;73%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;13;Sunny;27;16;NNW;12;62%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Nice with sunshine;24;13;Cooler;18;12;SSW;12;67%;60%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;29;19;Cooler, morning rain;22;18;NNW;15;81%;93%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;ESE;12;56%;6%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;SE;13;78%;72%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Brilliant sunshine;30;16;Mostly sunny;29;15;WSW;16;53%;28%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;Spotty showers;31;26;ENE;18;68%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;24;14;Spotty showers;20;13;SW;15;57%;84%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower;17;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;NW;14;74%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;35;29;A t-storm around;37;28;WSW;13;52%;55%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;26;15;Rain and a t-storm;20;14;SSW;18;80%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;33;21;Cloudy;35;21;ESE;14;16%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;31;16;Mostly sunny;31;18;NNW;13;44%;25%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;36;22;Hazy sun;33;22;ESE;12;21%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;29;22;SW;15;56%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;33;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;24;E;7;39%;0%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;28;22;Showers and t-storms;26;23;SSW;25;82%;85%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;27;17;Mostly sunny, humid;24;17;E;11;76%;14%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;ESE;7;61%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and beautiful;31;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;S;11;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. t-storm;26;10;Hazy sunshine;24;9;N;12;47%;33%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;Not as warm;18;12;SE;8;64%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;A heavy thunderstorm;21;17;A t-storm in spots;27;18;W;9;52%;43%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;SW;9;64%;77%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;28;13;Not as warm;23;13;SW;14;65%;47%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;26;14;An afternoon shower;23;14;SSW;19;64%;43%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning showers;11;8;Very windy;10;7;SSW;43;76%;85%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A heavy shower;31;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;WSW;10;76%;78%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;Mostly sunny;31;15;ENE;6;32%;41%;12

