Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 19, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;24;Clouds and sunshine;29;24;SW;12;78%;61%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;28;Mostly sunny;39;29;WNW;10;55%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, breezy;29;21;Partly sunny;31;21;W;26;42%;14%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;24;17;Hazy sunshine;25;17;E;15;51%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or t-storm;22;13;Periods of sun;20;13;ENE;17;68%;44%;7

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;15;9;Clouds and sunshine;16;10;SSE;9;67%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;25;Sunny and hot;40;25;ESE;22;10%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;16;6;Partly sunny;19;8;SSW;14;29%;4%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;Sunny, breezy, hot;33;21;NNE;22;48%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;32;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;ESE;11;38%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty p.m. showers;16;10;A morning shower;17;12;ESE;11;79%;81%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;39;23;Mostly sunny;40;24;NW;13;19%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;34;23;Cloudy and humid;33;23;S;7;70%;57%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Cloudy;30;21;W;19;62%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;35;25;A t-storm around;34;25;SSW;10;68%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;23;18;Showers and t-storms;24;19;SW;14;74%;62%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;26;SW;15;36%;14%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;26;16;Some sun, a t-storm;22;15;W;14;75%;82%;9

Berlin, Germany;Rain, not as warm;21;15;Cloudy;18;14;NW;16;73%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;19;8;A heavy thunderstorm;17;10;SE;12;77%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;15;Decreasing clouds;26;14;E;16;67%;2%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;21;16;A shower or t-storm;21;16;NW;27;70%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;E;8;60%;44%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;28;17;Showers and t-storms;28;16;WSW;10;65%;72%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;22;16;A shower or t-storm;21;15;NW;17;68%;82%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sunshine;16;7;Sun and some clouds;17;13;ENE;11;74%;81%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;19;Partly sunny;28;19;E;11;39%;38%;8

Busan, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;26;18;Decreasing clouds;25;17;ENE;12;69%;4%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;34;21;Hazy sunshine;35;21;NNW;17;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;27;13;An afternoon shower;19;13;WNW;10;73%;80%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SSE;7;68%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;39;30;Periods of sun, warm;39;29;WSW;13;50%;68%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;30;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;SSW;13;58%;64%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;WSW;14;77%;83%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;22;16;Periods of rain;20;16;NW;14;85%;87%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;30;25;Hazy sunshine;29;25;W;12;72%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Sun and some clouds;34;23;Partly sunny;34;25;S;13;58%;66%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;22;High clouds;31;22;SSE;17;61%;8%;4

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;Hazy and very warm;40;30;ESE;14;43%;25%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;Warmer with sunshine;30;14;NW;10;30%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;SSE;15;83%;74%;7

Dili, East Timor;Nice with some sun;34;24;Mostly cloudy;31;22;SSE;10;65%;19%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;15;9;A little p.m. rain;18;11;SSE;22;68%;82%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;35;18;Mostly sunny;35;20;NNE;10;15%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;SW;8;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;Clouds and sun;35;28;SSE;13;63%;55%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cool with some sun;17;7;Sun and clouds;18;7;ESE;8;56%;30%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;8;81%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;12;E;25;58%;1%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;SSW;7;79%;77%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;33;27;An afternoon shower;33;27;S;13;72%;74%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;23;54%;57%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;32;23;Periods of sun;31;24;W;16;65%;44%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;40;25;Hazy and very warm;39;26;NNE;16;34%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mainly cloudy, humid;23;20;A t-storm around;27;19;W;10;72%;46%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;NNE;11;71%;58%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;39;26;Hazy sunshine;34;25;N;17;49%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Hazy sunshine;14;1;Hazy sunshine;16;3;SSW;8;49%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and warm;35;18;Sunny and very warm;35;18;N;10;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;30;Partly sunny, warm;36;29;SW;20;57%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;26;21;Heavy thunderstorms;26;21;SE;7;85%;86%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;41;28;Hazy sunshine;40;27;NW;15;15%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;30;19;A couple of t-storms;29;19;ENE;14;58%;67%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;24;62%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;19;Decreasing clouds;31;20;WSW;9;61%;8%;6

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;33;28;Rain and a t-storm;33;27;SSE;10;81%;85%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;7;78%;58%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;17;-3;Sunny and mild;16;-2;NE;10;19%;3%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;SW;9;76%;58%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;16;Partly sunny;18;16;SSE;12;77%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;NNW;14;59%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;18;12;Partly sunny;21;14;S;18;63%;72%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;23;15;Clouds to sun;25;16;SW;10;64%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;21;SSE;11;74%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;W;10;32%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;32;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;WSW;13;71%;68%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;23;NE;8;73%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SE;9;68%;75%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;15;12;A t-storm in spots;17;9;NNE;17;71%;73%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;28;13;A p.m. t-storm;28;14;N;10;41%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;E;11;71%;71%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;27;18;Heavy thunderstorms;28;18;ENE;12;79%;74%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;28;25;Mostly cloudy;29;26;SSW;28;71%;32%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;Turning cloudy;16;11;ENE;8;71%;88%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;32;22;Sunny and hot;33;22;SW;8;44%;7%;10

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;29;18;Afternoon showers;29;14;NE;11;68%;93%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;32;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;SSW;20;76%;80%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;13;Clouds and sun;24;14;WSW;14;68%;44%;8

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Fog in the morning;28;21;SSE;11;68%;55%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;31;20;Mostly sunny, warm;34;18;WNW;15;33%;1%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler with a shower;14;4;Showers around;15;5;W;9;70%;74%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;19;Partly sunny, warmer;27;16;NNE;13;59%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;16;ESE;11;46%;85%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;32;18;Mostly sunny and hot;32;18;SSW;12;51%;8%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, p.m. rain;28;26;A t-storm around;28;27;NNW;19;85%;65%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NE;6;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;31;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;E;9;83%;78%;4

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;21;12;Nice with some sun;23;14;WSW;8;54%;23%;6

Perth, Australia;Sun, some clouds;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;ENE;17;57%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;8;70%;64%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;31;23;A t-storm around;30;23;SSE;24;79%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;ESE;9;51%;9%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;19;14;A shower or t-storm;18;14;NW;14;75%;66%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;30;16;Hazy sunshine;32;17;SSE;10;52%;19%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;20;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;S;13;59%;67%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Sunny and delightful;26;17;WNW;14;66%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;27;24;A shower or two;28;23;ESE;19;72%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;13;11;A shower or two;15;11;E;19;72%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm or two;28;18;Heavy thunderstorms;26;18;ENE;9;75%;75%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;19;Sunny;29;21;N;7;66%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;Mostly sunny, warm;44;26;ESE;8;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Turning cloudy;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;NNW;12;42%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;27;15;Not as warm;20;13;NE;18;60%;3%;6

San Francisco, United States;Sunny, not as warm;21;13;Sunshine;20;14;SW;20;69%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SSE;10;82%;90%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ESE;25;70%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;25;18;A shower or t-storm;26;18;NE;8;92%;80%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;29;16;Sun and clouds;29;16;NW;10;27%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;A shower;13;6;A little p.m. rain;13;5;SSW;3;67%;74%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;NE;10;69%;56%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;NNW;13;58%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun, nice;26;16;Occasional rain;21;14;SSW;13;79%;81%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Variable clouds;29;18;Mostly sunny;30;19;W;8;55%;10%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;27;21;Rain and drizzle;26;21;ESE;15;70%;80%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty p.m. showers;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SSW;12;82%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;W;18;58%;31%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;32;25;A shower;31;26;E;22;72%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and nice;25;14;Periods of sun;22;14;ENE;17;66%;8%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;20;13;NNW;13;70%;63%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;34;26;Very hot;36;26;NW;12;56%;48%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;25;16;Winds subsiding;21;12;ENE;25;66%;8%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;33;19;Mostly sunny;35;20;NNE;15;16%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;NNW;13;41%;25%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;41;27;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;WNW;11;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;27;24;Partly sunny;28;23;WSW;18;53%;26%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;NE;8;43%;14%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;20;18;Pleasant and warmer;27;20;S;13;66%;42%;11

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;17;S;9;69%;5%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;38;25;Hazy and cooler;28;20;NNW;20;66%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;21;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;WNW;24;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds rolling in;32;13;Not as hot;28;12;N;14;31%;78%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;24;16;A little rain;20;15;SE;7;69%;82%;2

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;24;16;A shower or t-storm;20;15;NW;20;70%;82%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;33;25;NNW;6;65%;83%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of t-storms;28;17;Heavy thunderstorms;28;17;ENE;11;73%;86%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Heavy p.m. t-storms;26;17;Thunderstorms;24;18;NNW;10;84%;86%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with rain;11;11;Windy;13;9;SSE;33;91%;67%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;S;10;80%;79%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;29;14;A t-storm around;29;13;NE;7;40%;47%;12

