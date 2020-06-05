Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 5, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;11;85%;69%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;31;Hazy sun and warm;41;31;WNW;12;46%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;Plenty of sun;36;22;NE;8;15%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;24;16;Hazy sunshine;27;19;SSE;10;44%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cool with rain;14;8;A shower in spots;15;10;SSW;33;59%;79%;6

Anchorage, United States;A t-storm in spots;18;9;Some sun, a shower;18;9;SSW;10;64%;67%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;42;25;Hazy sun and warm;37;22;N;13;29%;33%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;18;6;Turning cloudy;22;8;E;12;30%;1%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Morning rain, cloudy;18;8;Sunny and warmer;22;8;NNE;9;60%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Periods of sun;25;18;Sunny and beautiful;26;16;WNW;14;63%;28%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;15;12;A morning shower;16;11;WSW;16;70%;72%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, warm;42;26;Breezy with hazy sun;42;24;NNW;24;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;32;24;High clouds;33;23;SSW;7;72%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;WNW;14;65%;64%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;SW;12;71%;71%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;23;17;Nice with sunshine;23;18;NE;17;70%;32%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;Sun and some clouds;31;19;ESE;15;32%;10%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;27;17;Spotty showers;27;16;SE;8;51%;70%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clearing and cooler;18;10;A stray shower;18;11;SSW;21;46%;52%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;19;10;A t-storm in spots;19;9;SE;12;64%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;E;12;60%;12%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;18;12;Sunny and warmer;25;16;SE;15;58%;60%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with rain;13;8;Some sun, a shower;14;9;SW;24;56%;55%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer;29;14;Spotty showers;28;14;ESE;12;49%;65%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;20;13;Sunny and warmer;25;16;SE;10;58%;29%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds and fog;16;14;Spotty showers;18;13;N;15;82%;66%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;19;Partly sunny;29;19;NE;11;35%;16%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;28;18;High clouds;25;17;NE;15;65%;17%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Hazy and very warm;36;22;NE;11;22%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy, not as warm;18;11;Partly sunny;20;10;SSE;9;77%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SSE;7;66%;67%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;38;29;Partly sunny;37;29;SSW;12;55%;66%;10

Chicago, United States;A shower or t-storm;28;17;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;13;NNE;18;57%;1%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;A thunderstorm;31;26;SW;16;80%;82%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;16;9;A shower;15;10;SSW;22;71%;60%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;28;24;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;24;NNW;24;75%;11%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;ESE;9;50%;6%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;33;24;A shower in spots;30;23;SSE;16;69%;54%;4

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;34;25;Hazy sunshine;37;27;WSW;8;45%;14%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;34;17;A p.m. t-storm;31;14;SW;17;30%;59%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A t-storm or two;36;27;S;15;71%;78%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;22;More clouds than sun;30;21;S;6;66%;4%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;15;4;Spotty showers;14;8;NW;29;75%;78%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;NE;13;23%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny;27;18;W;15;65%;41%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy, hot;37;28;Hazy sun and hot;37;29;SSE;9;56%;44%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;23;9;Partly sunny;21;8;SE;8;54%;32%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;S;25;78%;61%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;16;11;Rain and drizzle;16;10;SSW;25;82%;93%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;24;Overcast, a t-storm;33;24;WSW;11;76%;66%;7

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;32;28;Brief p.m. showers;33;28;S;17;77%;88%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;A little rain;30;23;E;20;56%;81%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny;33;25;WSW;14;50%;37%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;33;22;NE;17;51%;44%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and some clouds;25;16;High clouds and warm;29;17;NE;10;54%;3%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A shower in spots;33;24;E;12;67%;76%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;40;28;Hazy sunshine;34;28;NW;12;60%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Hazy sunshine;20;5;WNW;5;51%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;34;18;Hazy and very warm;34;16;NNW;22;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;29;Hazy sunshine;35;29;SSW;15;60%;27%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Downpours, cooler;22;17;Heavy a.m. showers;26;18;SW;9;74%;75%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Hazy sun, seasonable;44;29;NNW;14;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;22;15;Spotty showers;26;15;NNW;12;64%;65%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;31;27;Windy;32;27;E;35;59%;4%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Low clouds;31;23;W;9;69%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Some sun, a t-storm;36;28;Decreasing clouds;37;27;SSW;13;59%;26%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers, some heavy;32;25;Mostly cloudy;33;24;SSE;7;72%;55%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;15;0;Turning sunny;15;1;ENE;16;47%;32%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SSW;8;78%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;S;10;80%;7%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;24;14;Mostly cloudy;23;15;NNW;11;49%;32%;9

London, United Kingdom;A shower;17;7;Spotty showers;15;9;WNW;28;62%;84%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;24;16;Misty in the morning;22;14;S;11;60%;65%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;S;10;71%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Partly sunny;27;15;W;17;41%;12%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;32;28;A t-storm or two;32;28;SW;15;72%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;Showers around;30;23;E;7;83%;93%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;35;27;A t-storm around;36;27;S;10;52%;64%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;16;6;Cloudy and cooler;12;7;SSE;8;76%;39%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Inc. clouds;28;12;Mostly sunny;28;13;NNE;10;33%;25%;14

Miami, United States;Thundershower;30;27;Some sun, a t-storm;30;27;SSE;23;76%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;21;15;Spotty showers;23;11;SW;15;72%;64%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;26;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;SW;20;73%;70%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;17;14;A little a.m. rain;17;12;N;18;85%;75%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Spotty showers;22;10;N;17;62%;78%;9

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;18;10;Mainly cloudy;23;16;SSE;11;64%;67%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;33;27;A shower or t-storm;31;27;S;21;79%;78%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Partly sunny;26;13;SW;12;56%;30%;8

New York, United States;Thundershower;29;22;A shower or t-storm;30;17;NNW;14;63%;58%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Sunny and very warm;34;18;W;13;30%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;11;6;A.M. showers, cloudy;14;8;NW;12;97%;92%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;30;20;Mostly cloudy;30;18;WNW;11;46%;29%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, p.m. rain;15;9;Cool with rain;13;9;NW;9;86%;90%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;29;15;Spotty showers;22;10;NNW;20;61%;62%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;30;26;A morning shower;30;27;E;17;77%;57%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NW;8;81%;78%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;24;A morning shower;31;24;E;10;80%;76%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;17;11;A shower in places;17;9;WSW;17;53%;47%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouding up;24;16;Decreasing clouds;24;15;NE;13;49%;74%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;Heavy p.m. showers;34;26;SW;10;73%;78%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;23;Decreasing clouds;31;23;SSE;21;81%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;ESE;10;48%;34%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;20;12;Dull and dreary;19;13;SSE;14;56%;66%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;28;13;Hazy sun;30;15;N;7;53%;1%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;21;10;A little p.m. rain;21;9;SSW;12;58%;67%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and delightful;26;16;Partly sunny;27;17;WSW;14;63%;56%;12

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;24;Spotty showers;29;24;S;16;75%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, breezy;10;5;Clouds and sunshine;11;6;W;16;50%;18%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;23;14;Showery;20;10;SSE;21;66%;73%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;20;Mostly cloudy;27;21;NE;8;71%;23%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;43;27;Warm with hazy sun;44;27;NNE;14;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;22;13;Partly sunny, warmer;25;15;S;11;60%;6%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A thick cloud cover;18;11;Afternoon rain;20;11;WSW;14;73%;91%;3

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;17;13;Clouds and sun;18;12;WNW;33;59%;20%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;SW;8;80%;88%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, a shower;31;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;26;ESE;23;71%;56%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;17;Thunderstorms;22;17;WSW;8;100%;81%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;27;13;E;17;34%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;Hazy sun;16;4;WSW;5;30%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;Increasing clouds;31;23;NNE;10;69%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Mostly cloudy;21;13;NNW;11;59%;19%;7

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;18;10;Cloudy with showers;16;9;S;11;71%;89%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;28;15;Hazy and very warm;31;17;SW;6;50%;6%;11

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;26;21;Mainly cloudy;27;21;ENE;20;74%;4%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;27;Remaining cloudy;31;28;SSE;16;74%;42%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;26;13;Spotty showers;23;12;WNW;16;56%;77%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;E;19;65%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;19;10;Spotty showers;15;8;SW;19;85%;77%;2

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;Mostly sunny;18;8;W;11;70%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and very hot;33;26;Hot with high clouds;35;26;SE;16;62%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;19;12;Spotty showers;19;11;S;20;63%;74%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;38;22;Sunny and very warm;35;19;N;14;24%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;26;14;Mostly sunny;28;14;ENE;13;50%;9%;11

Tehran, Iran;Very hot;39;25;Hazy sun and hot;36;21;NW;13;15%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;NNW;14;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;26;17;Showers and t-storms;27;18;SE;5;64%;78%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;28;20;Cloudy with a shower;30;19;E;14;56%;90%;5

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A shower in the p.m.;22;10;NNW;20;62%;56%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;ESE;7;52%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy and cooler;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;SSE;14;42%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;28;11;Warm with some sun;31;10;N;18;21%;40%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;19;10;Spotty showers;16;8;W;8;65%;76%;8

Vienna, Austria;Morning t-storms;18;12;Partly sunny, warmer;24;15;SSE;13;56%;63%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;WSW;7;66%;75%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;22;14;Spotty showers;22;13;SSE;16;64%;66%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;21;12;Partly sunny;24;14;W;23;53%;64%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;10;6;Increasing clouds;14;7;SSE;24;73%;84%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;26;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSW;9;78%;79%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;29;11;Mostly sunny;28;12;NNE;7;31%;25%;11

