Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 22, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;17;79%;71%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;37;26;Warm with hazy sun;39;27;ENE;13;36%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Unseasonably hot;37;19;Cooler with a shower;28;16;WSW;23;45%;65%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warm;25;15;Hazy and warm;26;18;E;15;57%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;23;12;A stray shower;17;11;WSW;42;60%;55%;7

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;14;6;Cloudy with a shower;15;8;SSE;13;55%;82%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny and hot;37;20;Hazy and summerlike;39;22;ESE;14;18%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;20;10;Warmer with hazy sun;28;13;SSW;9;47%;10%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;10;Partly sunny;17;6;SW;19;65%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Windy;23;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;13;NE;12;40%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;16;11;ENE;7;66%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Unseasonably hot;45;27;Winds subsiding;40;24;NNE;26;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Some brightening;33;23;S;9;71%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;35;22;Hazy and less humid;35;22;SW;12;48%;29%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;28;A t-storm in spots;37;29;S;12;60%;64%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;Sun and some clouds;24;18;E;14;67%;42%;10

Beijing, China;Some sun, very warm;30;16;A t-storm or two;26;16;N;15;54%;61%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine;20;9;Mostly sunny;21;12;SSE;8;54%;75%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;23;13;A little rain;19;10;WNW;16;62%;71%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;20;10;A shower or t-storm;21;10;SE;12;63%;82%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;27;17;More sun than clouds;27;17;SSW;7;65%;30%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;21;12;Cooler with some sun;18;11;W;13;78%;80%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;24;12;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;WSW;21;47%;60%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, cool;18;6;Mostly sunny;19;7;SSE;8;46%;4%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;20;11;Clouds and sun, cool;18;12;WSW;8;40%;86%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;16;7;Mainly cloudy;17;7;SW;10;72%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;28;19;Sunshine and nice;28;19;SSE;11;37%;21%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;SSW;11;65%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;37;21;Mostly sunny, windy;32;18;NW;26;37%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;20;10;Hazy sunshine;19;12;NW;12;73%;2%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;29;20;Partly sunny;29;20;SSE;7;45%;11%;12

Chennai, India;Clouding up, warm;41;30;Hazy and very warm;39;29;S;15;52%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;19;12;A p.m. t-storm;22;18;SSW;14;75%;80%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Becoming cloudy;31;27;SW;14;72%;55%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning cloudy;16;9;A touch of rain;16;8;WSW;17;71%;72%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;27;22;Mostly sunny, nice;26;22;WNW;14;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSE;18;71%;78%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;S;16;69%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;44;26;Hazy sun and hot;44;27;SE;10;22%;4%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;28;11;Mostly cloudy;27;9;NNE;13;26%;57%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;33;27;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;S;14;69%;33%;12

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;SSE;8;75%;74%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;17;7;Very windy, a shower;15;9;WSW;53;63%;66%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;NE;10;32%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Nice with some sun;25;19;E;18;61%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;S;8;72%;81%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunlit and pleasant;23;9;Sunny and beautiful;24;8;E;8;45%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;31;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;E;13;74%;82%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;17;4;Partly sunny;13;6;ESE;14;55%;2%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;36;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;S;13;71%;60%;6

Hong Kong, China;Heavy thunderstorms;30;25;Showers around;28;25;E;14;82%;81%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;31;22;ENE;14;54%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;Warm with sunshine;41;27;Hazy and very warm;40;27;SSE;12;21%;0%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;High clouds and warm;39;24;Clouds and sun, warm;37;23;N;17;32%;4%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;16;8;Rain and drizzle;16;8;NNE;11;72%;85%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm around;34;25;WSW;11;68%;48%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun, summerlike;41;29;Hazy and very warm;37;28;N;18;36%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;21;6;Hazy sunshine;21;6;SSW;6;35%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;31;13;Hazy sun;27;13;S;11;25%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;38;29;Hazy sun and breezy;36;28;W;25;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;NNW;9;75%;74%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;29;Hazy sunshine;40;30;S;15;27%;14%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;12;5;A passing shower;13;3;NNW;15;57%;56%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;31;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;NNE;24;66%;82%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;32;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;NNW;8;65%;72%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;28;Clouds and sun;34;28;S;15;67%;5%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;36;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;6;82%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;15;0;Sunny and mild;16;-2;NE;13;35%;2%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;WSW;10;77%;65%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Clouds and sun;20;16;S;8;77%;9%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;Partly sunny;28;16;N;16;53%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Windy, not as warm;21;11;A shower in places;18;10;WSW;30;48%;47%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;26;15;Sunny and beautiful;24;14;S;10;51%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine and nice;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;SSE;10;71%;10%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;NE;8;37%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;A shower in the a.m.;31;28;W;17;74%;90%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;Showers around;30;22;SE;7;86%;93%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;32;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;WSW;17;73%;81%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;7;A shower or two;15;10;S;10;76%;82%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;27;13;A p.m. t-storm;28;13;SW;9;26%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;An afternoon shower;30;25;E;18;68%;61%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;11;2;Clouds and sun;16;2;NNW;12;61%;4%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;SW;24;71%;57%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Brief p.m. showers;17;13;Partly sunny;16;10;SSW;21;55%;5%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;27;13;Not as warm;22;10;NE;20;29%;1%;9

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;9;4;A shower or two;8;4;NNE;12;69%;75%;2

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;33;29;Hazy sun;33;28;NW;16;68%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;13;Clouds and sun;24;14;E;10;65%;40%;9

New York, United States;Showers around;21;15;Spotty showers;19;12;NE;10;80%;78%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, cooler;30;16;Partly sunny;27;16;WNW;19;43%;27%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;20;10;Partly sunny;22;12;SE;7;59%;3%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;24;17;Partly sunny;28;17;W;9;55%;28%;7

Oslo, Norway;Episodes of sunshine;17;8;A bit of rain;14;7;S;17;78%;84%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;27;12;Mostly sunny;25;10;E;19;27%;4%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;31;27;A t-storm or two;31;27;E;13;76%;72%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A shower or t-storm;31;25;WNW;10;82%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NE;12;79%;85%;11

Paris, France;Not as warm;27;12;Showers around;20;10;WNW;15;48%;60%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;NE;16;38%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, hot;38;27;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;SSW;12;67%;77%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNW;16;78%;73%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a shower;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;9;56%;66%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;22;14;Periods of rain;20;9;W;9;82%;79%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Periods of rain;20;14;Spotty showers;21;15;S;14;69%;92%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, a shower;23;12;A shower in the p.m.;23;13;E;15;51%;68%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;ENE;12;54%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A morning shower;29;24;SE;13;81%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;14;6;Clouds and sun;14;7;SE;13;56%;15%;5

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;13;3;Partly sunny;18;9;SE;5;49%;25%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;NW;10;62%;69%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;24;Hazy sunshine;40;25;ESE;10;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;28;14;SSW;11;52%;9%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;11;1;Mostly sunny;15;1;ESE;12;49%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;20;12;Mostly sunny;22;12;SW;17;52%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;E;8;77%;86%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;A shower in spots;31;25;SE;16;67%;55%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SW;6;96%;84%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Downpours;24;14;A shower in the p.m.;24;14;NE;9;48%;57%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;19;5;Hazy sunshine;23;7;E;5;25%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;9;74%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;Partly sunny;27;13;NNW;12;65%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;16;9;Mostly cloudy;17;10;NNE;8;62%;28%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;23;14;Periods of sun;25;16;SW;10;60%;72%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;27;19;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;20;SSE;15;58%;1%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;SSW;6;78%;84%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;19;5;Mostly sunny;20;8;S;14;42%;12%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;31;25;A shower in spots;31;24;ESE;14;66%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;16;7;Cooler, p.m. rain;12;7;S;18;68%;88%;2

Sydney, Australia;Heavy showers, windy;17;11;Breezy with rain;18;12;SW;26;72%;89%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;25;23;A little a.m. rain;26;24;E;13;82%;72%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny;17;7;SSE;10;49%;3%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;31;18;Sunny and hot;34;19;E;13;32%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;30;15;Very windy;17;9;NW;42;57%;71%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;33;21;Hazy and very warm;34;22;NNE;16;18%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as hot;30;21;Clearing;25;20;W;19;51%;30%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;ESE;7;40%;15%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;16;Showers around;22;16;SSE;10;81%;63%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;18;13;Partly sunny;18;12;ENE;10;72%;26%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny, nice;23;16;Sunny and delightful;24;16;ESE;15;61%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and delightful;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;SE;12;55%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A couple of showers;12;1;Cloudy;16;0;N;13;40%;26%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;17;9;Cloudy;17;10;ESE;7;61%;66%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny intervals;23;14;Rather cloudy;22;11;WNW;10;73%;82%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy and hot;36;26;A t-storm around;36;26;SW;8;50%;71%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, cool;14;2;Partly sunny;17;7;S;6;53%;25%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;17;4;Partial sunshine;18;9;W;10;45%;100%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;14;10;High clouds;15;11;NE;11;77%;1%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Considerable clouds;36;26;Unseasonably hot;37;26;W;11;52%;10%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;Becoming cloudy;27;10;ENE;9;29%;17%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather