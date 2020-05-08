Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 8, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;15;78%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;35;27;Periods of sun;35;27;WNW;16;41%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;28;18;Afternoon showers;23;15;W;17;61%;100%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;23;17;Clearing;22;16;E;11;76%;33%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;21;10;Partly sunny, warm;23;11;NNE;11;51%;17%;6

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;14;6;Sun and clouds;19;7;NE;14;51%;5%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny;28;17;E;9;42%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;26;11;High clouds, breezy;26;11;E;27;31%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;NE;18;41%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunlit and pleasant;23;12;Mostly sunny;24;11;SSE;9;38%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;19;13;ENE;9;76%;5%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;36;20;Mostly sunny and hot;40;18;WSW;29;16%;11%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy a.m. t-storms;30;24;Heavy thunderstorms;30;24;SE;7;83%;92%;3

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun;34;23;Partly sunny;35;23;SE;10;42%;6%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;37;29;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;S;14;57%;11%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;23;16;Partly sunny;21;16;E;17;79%;44%;8

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Mostly cloudy;24;14;NW;15;52%;4%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;Warmer with some sun;26;11;SE;7;44%;9%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;21;6;Partly sunny;23;10;E;4;46%;12%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;10;Showers and t-storms;20;10;SE;12;72%;84%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Clearing;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;E;19;75%;5%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;23;11;A shower or t-storm;25;13;ENE;11;42%;65%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;22;11;Clouds and sun, warm;24;12;SE;8;53%;40%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;20;7;Mostly sunny;23;9;S;10;56%;10%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun;22;8;Periods of sun;24;11;SE;8;41%;26%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;20;11;Turning sunny;21;14;N;15;63%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;20;Sun and clouds;27;19;NE;9;44%;72%;9

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;22;15;Rain;19;14;SW;16;85%;98%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;36;18;Sunshine, not as hot;30;16;NNW;15;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;14;Hazy sunshine;24;14;SSE;10;71%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;30;20;Some sun, a shower;29;20;SSE;7;44%;44%;13

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;36;28;Mostly sunny;37;28;SSE;14;62%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Windy with some sun;6;0;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;8;SSW;25;36%;30%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SSW;10;73%;77%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;15;7;ESE;11;69%;55%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;25;21;Rather cloudy;25;21;NNW;20;79%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;ESE;13;40%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;24;Showers around;29;24;S;18;76%;86%;4

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;39;25;Hazy sun and warm;41;27;ESE;10;28%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;18;4;Mostly sunny;17;4;ESE;13;40%;13%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm, hotter;38;25;E;12;61%;78%;12

Dili, East Timor;Brilliant sunshine;35;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSE;8;68%;45%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;18;7;A shower in places;17;7;NNE;10;76%;55%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;25;12;A t-storm around;25;13;NNE;12;47%;55%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;Nice with some sun;22;15;WSW;21;66%;47%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and summerlike;35;28;Hazy sun, hot, humid;36;26;SSE;6;65%;9%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;25;9;Sunny and nice;24;9;ESE;10;44%;4%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;21;Showers and t-storms;31;22;ESE;11;66%;89%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cool;12;3;A shower in places;13;2;NW;18;51%;41%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;36;27;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;SSE;11;56%;28%;10

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSW;14;79%;60%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny;30;21;ENE;18;49%;60%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;37;26;Hazy and less humid;36;25;SSW;10;39%;11%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Periods of sun, warm;36;21;Hazy and very warm;36;20;N;15;35%;27%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;More sun than clouds;16;7;Mostly sunny;20;9;E;7;57%;2%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;NW;11;76%;82%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Periods of sun, warm;36;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;NNW;12;54%;23%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;8;Hazy sunshine;23;8;SW;7;44%;5%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;27;10;Hazy sun, a t-storm;27;11;N;8;39%;57%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;Hazy sun;35;28;WSW;19;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;24;14;A shower or t-storm;26;15;SSE;7;69%;60%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;41;27;Hazy sunshine;41;27;NNW;20;7%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy this morning;14;4;Partly sunny;16;8;WSW;11;44%;20%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;32;26;Partly sunny, windy;32;26;E;32;61%;11%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNE;8;73%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;36;26;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;S;16;68%;66%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;6;75%;77%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;17;-1;Lots of sun, mild;17;1;NNW;10;34%;12%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;11;73%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;22;18;Sunshine and nice;22;18;SSE;14;79%;40%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;21;13;Rain and a t-storm;19;13;W;17;77%;99%;6

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;22;11;An afternoon shower;22;11;E;13;46%;51%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;30;15;Partly sunny;27;14;S;9;55%;4%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;34;25;Decreasing clouds;31;25;WNW;10;74%;31%;8

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;28;13;Partly sunny;23;12;WSW;11;53%;70%;7

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;32;28;A t-storm or two;33;29;WNW;13;73%;87%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with t-storms;27;23;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;N;5;86%;91%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, warm;35;26;A t-storm around;36;27;ESE;10;46%;71%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;18;12;Cooler, morning rain;14;7;W;21;73%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A shower or t-storm;24;12;N;8;53%;81%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;Clouds and sun;31;25;E;12;57%;67%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;14;4;Periods of sun;18;6;WNW;11;57%;21%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable clouds;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSE;12;74%;71%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;19;13;NNW;17;71%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;8;-1;Windy;6;1;WNW;32;41%;57%;6

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;14;7;Showers around;13;9;NNE;15;62%;70%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;28;Hazy sunshine;33;29;NNW;14;71%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;22;14;Occasional rain;24;16;NE;11;73%;85%;8

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;2;A stray shower;9;4;W;33;32%;40%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;23;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;WNW;15;44%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;21;6;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;SE;7;50%;4%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds rolling in;22;12;A little p.m. rain;23;17;ESE;11;49%;85%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;14;2;A shower in places;14;3;S;11;43%;78%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;7;-2;Rain and snow shower;6;0;W;33;38%;60%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;31;27;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;NE;14;75%;82%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;32;26;NW;11;82%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;30;23;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;13;73%;58%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;25;13;A t-storm in spots;24;16;E;8;71%;76%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny;19;8;Sunny;20;9;E;11;56%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;37;27;Partly sunny;37;28;SW;10;51%;12%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;20;77%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;Warm with some sun;35;23;ESE;11;42%;4%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;23;9;A t-storm in spots;22;11;E;10;48%;77%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;23;13;Brief a.m. showers;16;13;NNW;15;83%;81%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;23;14;A passing shower;23;14;SSW;15;52%;66%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;23;12;Variable cloudiness;22;13;WSW;13;63%;62%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;SE;13;72%;58%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;9;1;Mostly sunny;7;1;SE;14;39%;8%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;16;4;A shower in places;17;5;NE;8;58%;42%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;23;17;Sunny and beautiful;24;17;ENE;10;64%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;34;25;Hotter;41;26;NE;21;11%;2%;12

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;24;10;Partly sunny;24;13;NW;10;51%;6%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;13;3;Mostly sunny;15;3;WNW;12;55%;4%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;18;12;SW;18;72%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;20;Showers and t-storms;28;20;ENE;10;70%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;ESE;23;66%;2%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;20;Showers and t-storms;26;21;WNW;8;80%;83%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;28;12;Variable clouds;27;11;ESE;14;24%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;26;8;Hazy sun;25;8;SW;5;41%;3%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;E;11;69%;30%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;21;12;Rain and a t-storm;17;10;SSW;12;81%;81%;2

Seattle, United States;Sunny and warmer;25;12;Sun and clouds;28;13;NE;11;43%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;26;14;Rain tapering off;19;14;SSW;12;89%;94%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;21;Partly sunny;26;19;NE;15;70%;69%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;S;10;72%;80%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;20;5;Sun and some clouds;24;9;SSE;10;47%;13%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;ENE;32;64%;41%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;14;5;A shower in spots;13;4;SE;13;43%;53%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Breezy with some sun;26;11;WSW;21;52%;25%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some sun, very warm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;NNE;10;63%;53%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;13;4;A shower in places;13;2;NW;15;60%;41%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A t-storm in spots;30;16;A thunderstorm;23;15;E;15;67%;83%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy, warmer;22;9;A little p.m. rain;16;7;NW;25;72%;94%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;27;17;Mostly sunny;29;20;ESE;13;19%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun, some clouds;28;20;Not as warm;24;18;WNW;22;55%;26%;11

Tirana, Albania;Becoming cloudy;26;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;SE;7;47%;1%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;20;13;Periods of sun;22;17;SSW;25;52%;43%;7

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;6;-1;An afternoon shower;8;1;W;33;44%;58%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;24;17;Warmer;31;23;SE;17;41%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;26;17;Inc. clouds;28;18;SSE;20;55%;9%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;16;-2;Rain and snow shower;6;-4;NW;25;48%;57%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;24;13;Partly sunny;25;14;NE;8;35%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;24;10;Showers and t-storms;25;12;E;9;48%;70%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, very hot;36;26;Unseasonably hot;37;26;NNW;9;46%;16%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;14;4;Some sun, a shower;17;5;W;11;59%;48%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;18;5;Clouds and sun;19;8;SE;10;46%;14%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;19;11;Partly sunny;17;12;N;15;77%;4%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Unseasonably hot;40;27;Unseasonably hot;40;26;SW;11;42%;12%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Warmer with some sun;23;11;A little p.m. rain;20;10;NE;6;63%;91%;4

