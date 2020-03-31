Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 31, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;32;26;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;14;83%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;27;21;Hazy sun;28;21;NNE;14;48%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;A shower or two;17;10;Showers around;19;11;W;12;67%;75%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Showers around;17;11;WSW;11;74%;87%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with sunshine;9;-1;A brief shower;9;4;W;14;70%;58%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-8;Mostly sunny;2;-3;NE;10;62%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;17;9;Hazy sunshine;20;11;ESE;12;52%;4%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;11;-3;Turning cloudy;8;2;S;14;61%;53%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, warm;35;25;Unseasonably hot;37;25;ENE;13;47%;18%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;9;Spotty showers;17;9;SSW;11;70%;83%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;21;14;Turning cloudy;22;14;SSW;7;66%;7%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;26;18;Windy;32;14;E;29;28%;24%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy and very warm;34;24;A few showers;30;24;SSE;8;82%;84%;12

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;35;18;Hazy sunshine;35;20;ESE;11;26%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with sunshine;36;27;Warm with hazy sun;36;27;S;15;54%;2%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;14;10;Very windy, showers;14;9;NE;41;82%;100%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;20;7;Partly sunny;16;4;WNW;10;10%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and chilly;7;0;Spotty showers;7;-2;SE;15;52%;67%;1

Berlin, Germany;Chilly with some sun;6;-2;Sun and some clouds;9;2;W;16;54%;16%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;10;A shower or two;18;11;S;7;80%;84%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;Clouds and sun;30;20;ENE;13;58%;16%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;7;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-2;SSE;8;40%;1%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with clearing;9;-3;Mainly cloudy;10;0;N;6;65%;4%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;5;0;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;ESE;18;32%;42%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;9;-3;Partly sunny, cool;10;-4;SSW;7;41%;1%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or two;24;21;Couple of t-storms;24;18;S;13;82%;87%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partial sunshine;29;20;A t-storm in spots;30;20;NE;8;45%;66%;10

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;19;9;Clearing;18;6;N;9;56%;4%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, windy;30;16;Not as warm;24;14;NNE;14;43%;3%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;23;15;Mostly sunny;25;14;SE;17;57%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;29;19;SE;25;59%;32%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;25;Hazy sun;35;26;SSE;14;61%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler;5;2;Chilly with some sun;8;3;E;12;72%;9%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;25;Hazy sunshine;32;24;S;10;67%;4%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;7;4;Mostly cloudy;9;4;W;21;70%;55%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;27;20;Clouds and sun;26;21;NNE;30;71%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;19;10;Nice with sunshine;21;13;SSE;15;60%;15%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasing clouds;33;25;Showers around;32;25;SSW;11;78%;77%;11

Delhi, India;Turning out cloudy;31;18;Hazy sun;32;18;N;10;44%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;19;4;Partly sunny;21;3;N;11;34%;33%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hotter;37;21;Hazy sun and hotter;39;25;SSW;11;27%;0%;10

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;34;24;Downpours;32;23;S;7;76%;80%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;9;2;Mostly cloudy;9;3;W;16;75%;18%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler, p.m. rain;16;8;Periods of rain;13;8;NE;9;73%;91%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;19;12;Spotty showers;17;11;WSW;16;76%;87%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;21;18;A t-storm in spots;23;21;SE;7;82%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;Sunny and windy;30;15;ESE;31;47%;3%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;NNW;17;64%;57%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;2;-1;Not as cold;6;-2;W;24;57%;48%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;35;27;Sunshine and nice;35;27;SE;13;55%;24%;12

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;26;20;Low clouds;24;19;E;11;76%;66%;3

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;27;21;A shower in the a.m.;27;20;NE;16;64%;66%;11

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;38;24;Hazy sunshine;36;24;SE;9;32%;3%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain;20;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;10;N;12;70%;65%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Areas of low clouds;12;6;An afternoon shower;9;7;ENE;19;80%;65%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;WSW;11;74%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;33;24;Hazy sun;32;23;N;15;47%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;24;15;Partly sunny;24;12;E;8;55%;67%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and chilly;9;3;Showers around;14;2;WSW;7;43%;65%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Hazy and less humid;32;21;NW;19;46%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;27;12;A t-storm in spots;26;11;E;10;49%;43%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;41;25;Hot with hazy sun;42;26;NNE;19;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sunshine;5;-4;Partly sunny, breezy;8;0;WSW;21;37%;24%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;A shower in places;30;23;N;11;58%;77%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;S;9;70%;71%;9

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;36;24;Hot with hazy sun;38;25;SSW;12;37%;5%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;NNW;7;69%;82%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;NE;14;55%;24%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SSW;12;72%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;High clouds;24;20;Cloudy;24;20;SSE;11;78%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Cool with rain;12;8;Spotty showers;13;8;NE;14;71%;84%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;10;0;Mostly cloudy;10;4;WNW;9;62%;17%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;25;13;Nice with sunshine;23;13;SSE;10;64%;9%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;SSW;11;71%;39%;11

Madrid, Spain;Chilly with rain;10;7;A bit of rain;14;2;W;9;71%;75%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;33;28;Partly sunny;34;28;NE;10;61%;14%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;30;24;NE;8;85%;77%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;ENE;12;53%;29%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Nice with sunshine;24;12;Increasing clouds;24;15;NE;9;58%;67%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;29;11;A t-storm in spots;27;13;N;8;40%;49%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, warm;31;23;A morning shower;31;21;NNE;16;58%;41%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with sunshine;4;-4;Snow showers;5;1;W;21;62%;70%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasing clouds;32;28;Partly sunny;32;27;E;18;70%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, a t-storm;22;19;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;NE;15;73%;87%;3

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;7;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;0;NW;6;64%;37%;1

Moscow, Russia;Colder with snow;-1;-7;Not as cold;3;0;WSW;18;42%;39%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;33;25;Hazy sunshine;34;25;NNW;16;52%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Overcast;26;15;A t-storm in spots;27;16;NNE;18;63%;64%;9

New York, United States;Cloudy;9;3;Partly sunny;12;4;NNW;15;45%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;21;12;Sun and some clouds;20;8;W;19;60%;11%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;7;-5;Plenty of sunshine;6;-1;SSE;12;70%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Overcast;18;13;Rain;17;9;NNW;14;76%;94%;2

Oslo, Norway;Not as cool;11;1;Partial sunshine;9;1;WSW;10;61%;26%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Decreasing clouds;8;-3;Becoming cloudy;6;0;N;13;60%;21%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;ESE;10;75%;39%;10

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;32;24;A shower or t-storm;32;23;NNW;12;63%;60%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mainly cloudy;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NE;13;71%;55%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny;12;0;Mostly sunny;13;0;N;10;51%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;25;15;High clouds;26;17;S;14;56%;43%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;38;27;A t-storm around;37;26;S;10;51%;55%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;33;25;A heavy thunderstorm;30;24;NE;16;83%;90%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;32;21;A shower in spots;31;22;SSW;10;49%;68%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;-4;SSW;7;47%;1%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;18;3;Partly sunny;16;-3;WNW;17;36%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;13;Rain at times;20;13;ESE;16;74%;91%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Rain and drizzle;19;12;A little a.m. rain;18;11;WSW;17;78%;74%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;Showers around;31;25;SE;12;73%;86%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;6;0;Windy;1;-4;NNW;47;46%;82%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;5;0;Showers of rain/snow;8;3;SW;19;68%;75%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;28;23;A passing shower;27;23;E;10;77%;66%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;28;20;Hazy and very warm;34;22;SSE;23;13%;1%;10

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;16;2;Cloudy;13;2;ENE;15;41%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning out cloudy;3;-1;Partly sunny;5;-3;W;21;64%;31%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;NW;21;57%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;30;16;A t-storm in spots;30;16;E;13;60%;43%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny;31;23;SSE;10;62%;3%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;WNW;9;74%;73%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Thickening clouds;28;12;Hazy sun;28;12;ENE;9;35%;35%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;Sunshine;29;13;SSW;7;37%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;Partly sunny;29;20;WSW;9;67%;26%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers, mainly late;8;4;Spotty showers;11;3;ENE;13;75%;83%;6

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;9;4;A morning shower;10;2;NNW;10;69%;63%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;18;7;Turning sunny;19;2;NE;12;38%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Mostly cloudy;18;10;NE;15;56%;2%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;NE;11;69%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;11;0;Spotty showers;2;0;ESE;18;77%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;29;23;ESE;12;62%;41%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Milder;8;1;Partly sunny;10;3;WSW;12;49%;32%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;A shower in the a.m.;24;20;NE;19;77%;80%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;23;20;A little a.m. rain;21;17;ENE;14;76%;69%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;3;0;Partly sunny, breezy;6;0;W;26;65%;47%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;21;10;A touch of rain;16;9;SE;15;78%;87%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy, clearing;16;5;An afternoon shower;17;7;NNE;11;58%;81%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;17;9;Brief p.m. showers;20;12;NE;13;32%;95%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;28;16;A couple of showers;20;14;WSW;21;65%;87%;4

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;19;8;Colder with rain;9;1;NE;7;74%;89%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;13;12;Cloudy, rain;14;10;NNW;11;90%;98%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;6;1;Mostly sunny;8;1;NNW;11;62%;12%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;19;12;Hazy sun;22;15;ESE;6;50%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Warmer;22;12;Mostly cloudy;17;11;ENE;15;76%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;2;-12;Hazy sun and milder;9;-9;NE;9;16%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Showers;9;2;A passing shower;9;0;ENE;7;57%;73%;3

Vienna, Austria;Some sun, a shower;7;-4;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;-4;SSE;7;44%;1%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Hazy sun, summerlike;39;25;E;9;45%;13%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;5;-4;Snow showers;5;1;WSW;24;71%;80%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;6;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;8;1;SW;21;42%;11%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;12;Mostly sunny;18;13;SSE;9;76%;5%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;38;22;Sunny and very warm;38;22;W;11;48%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;17;4;Cooler, p.m. showers;12;6;N;7;58%;92%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather