Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 24, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;30;25;Mostly cloudy;31;24;SW;16;79%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;NE;10;47%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;21;9;A morning shower;19;9;NNE;9;62%;66%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Windy with rain;17;9;A shower in places;12;8;NNW;24;54%;73%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;10;-2;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;ENE;17;49%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;4;-3;Clearing;5;-2;N;2;74%;37%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;13;7;Cool with hazy sun;13;5;WSW;11;45%;14%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-16;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-15;E;6;71%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Sun, some clouds;36;23;E;17;36%;1%;8

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;16;9;Spotty showers;15;11;NNE;17;70%;92%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;17;13;A shower in places;21;14;WSW;15;60%;67%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;25;13;Partial sunshine;27;14;E;18;42%;10%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunshine and warm;36;22;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;9;74%;77%;11

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun, less humid;34;20;Increasing clouds;33;18;ESE;10;48%;8%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny;34;27;S;16;58%;2%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Windy with some sun;14;7;A little rain;12;6;WSW;17;60%;84%;4

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;17;5;Partly sunny;22;8;ENE;10;48%;70%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers of rain/snow;1;-2;A little p.m. rain;3;1;ESE;21;72%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;Mostly sunny;9;-2;E;16;47%;0%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;20;11;Partly sunny;21;11;SE;8;70%;67%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;24;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;ENE;15;79%;77%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;9;-3;Cloudy and chilly;6;0;ENE;19;40%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Plenty of sunshine;11;-3;Plenty of sunshine;9;-2;E;11;49%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Morning snow;5;-2;Rain and snow shower;8;1;ENE;25;37%;60%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;8;-2;Rain and snow shower;6;-1;ENE;17;43%;65%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and humid;31;23;Showers and t-storms;24;21;ESE;10;86%;80%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;27;20;A t-storm around;28;20;NNE;8;45%;55%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;15;5;Partly sunny;17;8;SSW;10;56%;2%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;27;13;Sun and clouds;25;17;ENE;14;44%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with some sun;24;15;A shower in the p.m.;23;14;S;14;70%;66%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;29;17;ENE;5;56%;27%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;32;25;Hazy sun;33;25;SE;12;61%;2%;11

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;6;2;Partly sunny;12;7;SSW;12;72%;60%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;33;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;NE;11;66%;76%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;6;1;More sun than clouds;6;1;SSE;17;59%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;23;18;Plenty of sunshine;24;19;N;25;80%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;28;13;High clouds and warm;29;19;S;13;51%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;SSW;15;77%;67%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;31;20;Hazy sunshine;33;21;WNW;9;42%;1%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;16;3;Partly sunny;17;1;SSW;12;30%;7%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;33;20;Hazy sun;35;23;SSE;7;43%;5%;9

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;34;23;Showers around;31;24;SE;7;73%;81%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;14;6;Mostly cloudy;15;5;NNE;9;77%;34%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Afternoon showers;18;10;A couple of showers;17;9;NW;11;54%;100%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;16;13;Spotty showers;15;11;ENE;22;75%;64%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;28;23;Showers and t-storms;26;23;SSE;15;80%;72%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;29;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;NE;8;49%;15%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;E;9;62%;2%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;8;2;Windy with some sun;7;2;WSW;35;63%;1%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;34;26;Mostly sunny;35;27;SE;15;51%;33%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, humid;26;20;Partly sunny, humid;26;21;E;13;78%;42%;5

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;22;Spotty showers;25;21;ENE;35;65%;79%;5

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;34;20;Hazy sunshine;34;21;SE;9;42%;11%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler;21;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;13;W;11;71%;55%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;9;6;Low clouds;10;7;NE;22;79%;33%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WNW;11;74%;79%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sun, some clouds;30;20;WNW;15;45%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;14;Hazy sun;27;16;W;10;44%;10%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;13;6;A shower in the a.m.;16;7;NNW;9;46%;81%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;Mainly cloudy;30;20;WNW;16;32%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;22;12;A heavy p.m. t-storm;24;12;SE;10;73%;72%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and very warm;40;23;Hazy and very warm;40;24;NNE;12;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-5;Mostly sunny;7;-5;ENE;12;40%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;A shower or two;30;22;NNE;13;59%;72%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;34;23;A t-storm or two;31;23;W;10;76%;85%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Hazy, low humidity;35;24;SSW;11;50%;8%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A t-storm in spots;35;24;NW;7;65%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;15;4;A t-storm in spots;16;5;NE;11;64%;55%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;W;10;79%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;25;22;Partly sunny;25;21;SSE;13;72%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;21;10;Partly sunny;21;10;NNW;12;62%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;13;2;Partly sunny;12;2;NE;12;49%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;17;10;An afternoon shower;16;7;W;11;61%;64%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;S;11;73%;68%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;16;7;Partly sunny;18;4;ENE;10;56%;27%;5

Male, Maldives;Sunshine;32;26;Turning cloudy;33;28;NE;9;59%;15%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm, warmer;31;25;Morning showers;31;25;SE;7;81%;95%;7

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;33;25;Abundant sunshine;35;25;E;18;48%;0%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;20;11;Low clouds and cool;18;11;SSE;18;58%;4%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;30;13;Mostly sunny, mild;31;12;N;8;18%;1%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;Warm with sunshine;30;21;W;14;57%;5%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny;4;-6;Brilliant sunshine;7;-6;WSW;7;32%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;32;26;Mostly sunny;32;27;ESE;13;69%;49%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Abundant sunshine;30;20;Not as warm;24;20;SE;11;75%;84%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and milder;6;-2;Sun and some clouds;8;0;S;4;59%;13%;3

Moscow, Russia;Abundant sunshine;4;-4;Mostly sunny, mild;9;-1;W;18;28%;0%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;23;Hazy sunshine;33;23;SSE;13;61%;4%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;15;A t-storm in spots;27;17;N;11;63%;80%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, milder;13;6;Rain, cooler;8;4;NE;15;73%;65%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;21;9;Hazy sun;21;9;W;10;61%;26%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-13;Mostly cloudy;-3;-10;SW;18;78%;26%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;NE;10;45%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Windy;7;4;Partly sunny;10;3;S;22;61%;32%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;6;-3;Clouds and sun;7;1;S;13;66%;36%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SE;8;76%;77%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;NNW;16;57%;27%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NE;14;68%;55%;7

Paris, France;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;ENE;15;44%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;34;22;Partly sunny;32;21;SSE;16;35%;30%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;SSE;10;49%;23%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;14;84%;65%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;More sun than clouds;31;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;WSW;10;53%;33%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Plenty of sunshine;5;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-4;E;13;38%;6%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and mild;17;1;Mild with hazy sun;19;3;SE;11;43%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;21;13;Occasional rain;21;13;S;16;63%;88%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Thunderstorms;16;10;Partly sunny;19;8;ENE;12;78%;30%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;32;25;A couple of showers;32;24;NE;9;69%;84%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;4;0;An afternoon shower;3;0;SW;17;66%;73%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;6;-2;Partly sunny;9;-1;SW;15;54%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;NE;10;66%;31%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;27;15;Sun, some clouds;30;18;SE;18;13%;3%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;11;-1;Spotty showers;13;3;NE;9;44%;86%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;6;2;Plenty of sunshine;10;3;W;21;54%;2%;3

San Francisco, United States;A little a.m. rain;13;7;A shower or two;13;7;NW;16;63%;66%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sunshine, a shower;27;16;Partly sunny;29;16;ENE;14;58%;29%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunny intervals;28;23;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;ESE;18;67%;9%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;17;A shower in places;26;18;NNW;10;74%;49%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;25;9;Mostly sunny;23;7;WSW;13;43%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;28;12;Sunshine and nice;29;13;SW;7;43%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;E;10;70%;31%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;21;7;An afternoon shower;20;10;NW;9;60%;40%;5

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;10;4;An afternoon shower;10;4;ENE;8;72%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;18;3;Mostly sunny, mild;19;6;ENE;7;46%;2%;6

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;20;13;Mild with clouds;21;15;SSE;22;72%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;NE;11;77%;75%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow and rain, cold;1;-1;A shower in the a.m.;3;0;ESE;19;73%;80%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;21;A shower in spots;28;21;E;16;67%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;8;2;Partly sunny;11;1;WSW;21;44%;0%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;23;17;Showers and t-storms;24;17;SSE;17;75%;87%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little rain;24;21;A shower in the p.m.;29;21;SE;7;66%;59%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;7;2;Partly sunny, windy;8;3;SW;31;56%;0%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;19;8;Mostly cloudy;15;5;SE;14;48%;7%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;17;7;Mostly cloudy;16;8;ESE;10;64%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Hazy sunshine;15;9;SSE;12;46%;75%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;23;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;NNE;10;62%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;9;-1;A little rain;17;9;ENE;9;47%;86%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;13;3;Mostly sunny;14;6;WSW;14;42%;1%;6

Toronto, Canada;Sunny;6;1;Partly sunny;6;3;SSE;17;83%;42%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;20;15;Hazy sunshine;23;11;WNW;24;57%;28%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Occasional rain;11;7;NW;28;74%;77%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;13;-12;Partly sunny;-7;-19;NNW;20;38%;26%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Morning snow showers;9;2;Mostly sunny;10;2;ENE;7;56%;27%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;8;-6;Cloudy and chilly;6;0;ESE;11;43%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;21;A shower or t-storm;33;21;ENE;8;63%;62%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Plenty of sunshine;6;-6;Plenty of sunshine;8;-5;SSW;10;40%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny, but chilly;7;-6;Mostly sunny;7;-3;ESE;14;38%;0%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;11;Partly sunny;19;14;N;21;64%;14%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;37;20;Sunny and very warm;37;20;WSW;11;43%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouding up;18;5;Mild with some sun;16;4;NE;4;50%;41%;4

