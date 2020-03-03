Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 3, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;W;12;83%;67%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, not as warm;24;18;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;18;NW;28;56%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;17;6;Mostly cloudy;19;9;E;14;53%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;16;13;Mostly sunny;17;9;WSW;13;65%;26%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;9;4;Spotty showers;9;4;SSE;20;76%;87%;2

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-10;-19;Snow flurries;-12;-18;N;21;61%;56%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with rain;8;5;A little a.m. rain;11;3;NNW;19;62%;62%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;-3;-12;Mostly sunny;-4;-11;SW;14;90%;7%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;34;20;Sunny and hot;36;20;SE;9;36%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Turning cloudy;20;13;Occasional rain;16;8;WNW;14;74%;73%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;25;21;Showers around;25;18;SSE;15;76%;91%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;22;8;Hazy sunshine;24;9;NW;19;44%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with clearing;35;22;Partly sunny;35;23;ESE;12;62%;22%;11

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;31;19;A morning shower;31;20;SSW;7;55%;51%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;27;A t-storm around;34;27;S;15;60%;69%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;15;9;Partly sunny;16;11;NNW;14;62%;15%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;8;-3;Sunny, but chilly;7;-2;SSW;12;25%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;19;8;Cooler with rain;9;2;NW;16;81%;71%;1

Berlin, Germany;A bit of rain;8;2;Spotty showers;7;1;SW;14;73%;77%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;22;10;Clouds and sun;22;8;SE;9;60%;38%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;26;19;Couple of t-storms;27;19;NW;10;81%;87%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and breezy;10;3;Mostly cloudy;10;0;WNW;22;53%;13%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;7;2;Partly sunny;8;5;S;12;70%;75%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;8;Cloudy and warm;21;7;S;14;52%;74%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;13;4;Cooler;9;0;WNW;15;58%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Abundant sunshine;31;21;Mostly sunny;31;22;E;10;56%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;20;A t-storm around;28;21;SSE;10;55%;74%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;12;4;Mostly sunny;12;0;WNW;18;50%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;25;10;Hazy sun and warm;28;16;SE;9;26%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;29;17;Not as warm;25;18;SSE;14;51%;5%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;19;E;6;53%;1%;11

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;33;24;Hazy sun;34;25;SE;12;60%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain and snow shower;10;1;Mostly cloudy;8;1;SE;15;57%;41%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;33;24;Hazy sun;32;25;ESE;10;64%;12%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;6;3;A shower;7;2;WSW;12;78%;75%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;Hazy sun;28;21;N;20;60%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Cloudy with a shower;20;12;Downpours, cooler;13;7;N;23;76%;86%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;14;78%;72%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;27;15;Hazy sun;27;16;S;6;55%;13%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;13;-2;Mostly sunny;16;-2;SW;11;30%;5%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;31;19;A p.m. t-storm;31;19;S;10;60%;71%;7

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;33;25;Downpours;31;25;S;10;79%;90%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;8;1;A little rain;6;0;NNW;16;93%;72%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;19;7;Cloudy;15;4;WSW;11;44%;81%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;18;14;Sun and some clouds;20;14;W;22;71%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers;25;20;Rain, not as warm;21;16;NNE;19;80%;89%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or t-storm;21;15;A stray t-shower;21;13;ESE;10;72%;57%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Mostly sunny;31;22;SE;13;60%;1%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A little rain;3;1;Windy;3;1;S;35;95%;90%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;35;25;Clouds and sun, nice;35;25;SE;14;52%;33%;10

Hong Kong, China;Sun and some clouds;24;18;Showers around;23;16;NE;16;77%;94%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;A couple of t-storms;28;21;ENE;13;68%;84%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;33;20;Hazy sunshine;33;20;S;8;43%;7%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;25;12;Afternoon showers;20;11;NE;11;67%;100%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;Increasing clouds;19;10;ENE;9;61%;21%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;23;WSW;13;87%;91%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;32;22;Hazy sun;30;23;NNW;11;57%;4%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;23;14;Hazy sun;26;12;N;9;47%;5%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;13;4;Times of rain;11;3;NNW;9;58%;89%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;30;20;Hazy sun and breezy;29;18;WSW;24;51%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;21;8;A t-storm in spots;21;9;SW;8;56%;41%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;37;18;Hazy and very warm;37;20;N;17;8%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy, mild;15;6;Mostly cloudy, warm;16;8;S;11;72%;18%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;31;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;25;ENE;24;62%;27%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;SSW;9;64%;57%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;31;19;A t-storm around;29;20;ENE;11;57%;64%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A passing shower;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;N;6;63%;73%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;A brief shower;14;4;E;14;68%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;10;71%;53%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;26;22;Clouds and sun, nice;25;22;SSE;10;73%;37%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;18;13;Spotty showers;18;13;SW;10;76%;82%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;10;1;A little p.m. rain;8;6;SW;15;82%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;27;11;Mostly sunny;23;11;SSW;9;58%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;S;12;64%;8%;13

Madrid, Spain;Winds subsiding;14;9;Clouds and sun, nice;17;8;WSW;15;66%;10%;4

Male, Maldives;Thickening clouds;32;27;Sun and clouds, nice;32;26;NNW;12;64%;8%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;ESE;10;81%;79%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Partly sunny;33;24;E;12;58%;27%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;19;13;Showers around;24;18;WSW;10;67%;86%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;Mostly sunny;28;11;SW;10;21%;0%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;23;Periods of sun;29;24;SSE;21;67%;11%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;5;A little a.m. rain;10;3;N;8;84%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, cooler;31;26;High clouds;31;26;ESE;16;65%;25%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Sunny and beautiful;29;18;ENE;14;55%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;3;0;Snow showers;4;-2;W;14;64%;71%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Low clouds and mild;8;3;ESE;10;76%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun, less humid;29;23;Hazy sunshine;30;23;NW;10;53%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;15;Decreasing clouds;27;16;NNE;11;61%;55%;9

New York, United States;Showers around;16;7;Cooler;12;3;WNW;32;42%;10%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;8;Clouds and sun;21;10;E;14;62%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;1;-9;A little a.m. snow;-2;-4;SW;18;91%;81%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;14;5;Periods of rain;10;3;SW;8;82%;80%;1

Oslo, Norway;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;Rain and snow;2;-5;NNW;9;82%;84%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;3;-1;A snow shower;3;-2;W;23;69%;73%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;N;12;77%;92%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;17;62%;5%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;31;24;Partly sunny;32;22;ENE;15;67%;30%;10

Paris, France;Some sun, a shower;9;1;A little p.m. rain;8;6;S;14;74%;91%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;33;18;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;S;12;35%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partial sunshine;36;25;Partly sunny;35;25;S;11;49%;13%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, warm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NE;18;78%;68%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;32;21;An afternoon shower;32;22;ESE;9;55%;41%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;5;0;Some sun returning;8;-1;WSW;17;67%;30%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Damp this afternoon;10;-1;Partly sunny, cooler;5;-3;NW;18;54%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;22;14;Afternoon showers;22;13;SSW;15;61%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;21;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;ENE;15;70%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;26;A morning shower;32;25;ENE;13;68%;75%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;1;-3;A little snow;2;-4;E;20;64%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;7;5;Spotty showers;8;1;SW;18;82%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;28;23;A t-storm in spots;27;22;W;9;79%;78%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;23;9;Hazy sun;26;11;ENE;8;21%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;14;4;Partly sunny;15;2;NNE;10;62%;6%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of clouds;4;2;Snow to rain;4;2;SE;15;71%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;11;68%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;ENE;13;58%;29%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;27;24;A stray shower;28;24;ESE;21;71%;55%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;W;9;70%;0%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;9;Hazy sun;26;10;ENE;10;34%;6%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;Hazy sun and warm;34;16;SW;9;39%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;28;20;An afternoon shower;28;20;NNE;8;75%;42%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;17;12;Spotty showers;18;11;S;7;77%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;11;5;Cloudy with a shower;11;4;ESE;10;64%;51%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cool;11;2;Morning flurries;5;-3;WNW;14;59%;55%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Cloudy;12;6;NNE;20;48%;6%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Clearing and warm;33;27;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;NE;13;70%;70%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning out cloudy;20;6;Rain and a t-storm;15;4;W;11;70%;92%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Periods of sun;28;22;A shower in spots;27;22;E;17;73%;49%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;5;2;Rain tapering off;4;0;WSW;13;100%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;23;21;A touch of rain;25;22;NNE;22;77%;81%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer with clearing;22;18;Rain and drizzle;22;14;NE;20;75%;89%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;3;1;Rain tapering off;4;2;S;22;84%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and mild;17;8;Sun and clouds;16;7;S;11;64%;41%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;17;2;Sunny, nice and warm;18;4;NE;11;45%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;12;3;Hazy sun;13;5;NW;13;35%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Hazy sun;25;13;E;7;49%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;10;Spotty showers;15;6;N;8;65%;75%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;15;7;Cloudy, rain ending;12;8;WSW;11;83%;88%;1

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;4;0;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;WNW;26;67%;50%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;19;10;Increasingly windy;17;11;NNW;29;52%;8%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this afternoon;15;11;Windy;16;10;WNW;38;63%;61%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-7;-25;Hazy sunshine;-5;-21;E;14;60%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;9;3;Spotty showers;9;3;ENE;10;59%;85%;3

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Mostly cloudy;11;-1;WNW;18;51%;9%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;32;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;21;ENE;9;67%;74%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;6;A little a.m. rain;9;2;WNW;12;74%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;11;4;Cloudy;8;0;W;12;69%;42%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;22;15;Windy;17;12;SSE;42;71%;61%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Increasing clouds;36;19;Partly sunny;35;18;SW;10;46%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;13;-1;Sunny and mild;12;0;NE;3;41%;0%;4

