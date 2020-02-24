Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 24, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;33;27;Showers around;32;26;S;11;82%;65%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;High clouds;31;21;Hazy and hot;34;23;E;7;44%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;More sun than clouds;16;7;Hazy sun;17;4;NNW;9;57%;25%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;19;8;Hazy sun;20;10;WSW;15;64%;8%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;11;5;A few showers;8;3;SW;35;74%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-9;-15;Rather cloudy, cold;-5;-10;NNE;22;60%;58%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;20;12;Cloudy and warmer;26;7;SW;10;41%;76%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;-7;-14;Cloudy;-3;-6;SSE;12;70%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thickening clouds;34;24;A couple of t-storms;31;22;S;11;80%;88%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and warmer;17;9;Mostly sunny, nice;17;9;S;11;60%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunlit and nice;23;15;Sunny and nice;25;17;SSW;9;56%;9%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;24;16;A little p.m. rain;21;10;W;12;88%;95%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and drizzle;34;24;A shower or two;34;24;ESE;12;67%;67%;10

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;30;16;Hazy sun;32;17;ESE;9;46%;3%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;23;Hazy sunshine;34;25;S;12;54%;0%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;Partly sunny;17;9;NNW;12;68%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Partial sunshine;9;-2;S;10;53%;14%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;13;2;Partly sunny;18;8;SSW;7;47%;16%;3

Berlin, Germany;An afternoon shower;8;3;A shower in spots;9;2;WSW;27;61%;66%;2

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;20;11;Spotty showers;20;11;ESE;8;77%;81%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;Couple of t-storms;28;21;SW;10;76%;82%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very windy;10;5;Periods of sun, mild;15;6;W;15;63%;69%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain this afternoon;12;5;Spotty showers;9;1;WSW;21;67%;86%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, breezy;18;0;Partly sunny, mild;16;3;W;11;42%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and some clouds;11;3;Partly sunny;16;7;SW;11;55%;69%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Clearing;25;15;ENE;11;54%;3%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;A t-storm around;28;21;NNE;10;53%;73%;6

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;15;9;Rain, heavy at times;15;9;NNE;10;83%;95%;1

Cairo, Egypt;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;Hazy sun;20;10;NNW;15;54%;7%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;Hazy sun and warm;32;18;S;10;34%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;19;E;6;60%;66%;10

Chennai, India;High clouds;31;23;Hazy sunshine;33;24;SE;14;64%;1%;9

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. rain;4;2;Snow and rain;3;-2;NNE;30;94%;90%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;34;24;Hazy sunshine;32;25;SSW;10;66%;30%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;6;3;Rain at times;6;0;W;28;78%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;26;22;Hazy sunshine;28;23;NE;25;61%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;6;Partial sunshine;15;1;NNW;14;44%;14%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm around;34;26;NNE;20;70%;64%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;24;13;Hazy sun;26;13;NNW;9;61%;2%;6

Denver, United States;Increasing clouds;3;-8;Colder with some sun;-3;-12;SE;18;46%;26%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;An afternoon shower;28;18;NNE;9;65%;76%;2

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSW;9;76%;62%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Morning rain;11;1;Spotty showers;5;1;W;27;79%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;12;6;Partly sunny;18;8;NNE;13;42%;5%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;18;13;Partly sunny, nice;19;13;WSW;28;72%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;26;18;Clearing;26;19;SSE;12;67%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and cooler;22;15;A stray t-shower;24;13;ESE;10;70%;56%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;30;21;SSE;14;66%;11%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;3;-5;Mainly cloudy;1;-3;ENE;11;68%;25%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;35;24;Clouds and sun;35;25;SE;11;45%;9%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;18;A shower in spots;24;19;E;11;82%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;Breezy with sunshine;28;21;NE;26;59%;60%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;34;19;Hazy sun;33;17;SE;7;42%;28%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;24;9;Hazy sun;25;10;N;10;41%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;7;S;11;62%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers;31;25;Showers around;30;24;N;10;79%;95%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;29;21;Cooler;23;16;N;24;54%;40%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;25;12;Partly sunny;26;13;NW;9;48%;4%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;12;1;Hazy sun and mild;14;2;SSW;8;33%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Hazy sun;31;17;WNW;13;53%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;20;9;A p.m. t-storm;17;8;SE;8;74%;82%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Cooler;25;14;Breezy with hazy sun;26;14;NNE;27;17%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;4;-1;Partly sunny;6;4;SW;15;62%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;30;24;A shower in spots;30;25;ENE;24;68%;66%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;SW;9;63%;85%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;28;19;Couple of t-storms;25;17;SW;9;70%;72%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;E;6;60%;40%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;14;6;A little rain;14;6;N;11;73%;84%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;More sun than clouds;35;27;A morning shower;32;26;SSW;9;70%;60%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;27;22;Partly sunny;26;22;SSE;12;73%;36%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Partly sunny;17;10;N;13;71%;13%;4

London, United Kingdom;Very windy, rain;11;3;Spotty showers;8;2;WSW;25;74%;77%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;22;12;Sunny and warmer;28;13;NNE;7;39%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;SSW;10;68%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and mild;21;3;Some sun;17;4;WNW;12;44%;10%;4

Male, Maldives;Episodes of sunshine;31;28;An afternoon shower;33;28;NE;20;65%;68%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;31;25;A morning t-storm;30;24;NE;9;82%;85%;6

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;31;23;Increasing clouds;32;22;E;15;56%;3%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;26;17;Partly sunny;31;15;S;18;53%;44%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;29;12;Partly sunny;27;10;SW;13;21%;0%;9

Miami, United States;A passing shower;26;22;Partly sunny;28;23;SSE;21;63%;34%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;4;-3;Afternoon rain;4;2;SW;15;70%;88%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;High clouds;31;27;Increasing clouds;32;27;ENE;20;70%;44%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;Variable clouds;23;14;ESE;16;55%;5%;4

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;5;-1;Cloudy;3;-3;NNE;3;73%;61%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;3;-3;Sunshine;2;-4;SW;15;61%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Abundant sunshine;31;24;Hazy sun;33;24;N;15;32%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, breezy;27;14;Mostly cloudy;29;16;NNE;16;48%;55%;8

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;14;7;A bit of rain;10;6;NE;11;75%;72%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A couple of showers;16;9;Sunny;18;7;W;13;61%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-12;Clouds and sun;-6;-13;SSE;6;90%;34%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;13;4;Mainly cloudy, mild;16;9;E;6;65%;83%;2

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;4;-2;Snow, then rain;2;-5;NNE;16;56%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;5;-3;Cloudy;2;-4;NE;13;72%;68%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;E;11;79%;72%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;32;22;Partly sunny;32;22;NW;13;63%;7%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;30;24;Partly sunny;31;22;NE;15;69%;18%;7

Paris, France;Variable clouds;14;7;Cooler with a shower;10;2;W;18;66%;82%;2

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;32;21;A t-storm or two;33;22;E;18;62%;83%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine and warm;36;22;Mostly cloudy;35;24;S;7;47%;4%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds limiting sun;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;ESE;16;69%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;30;21;A shower in the p.m.;31;21;S;10;53%;62%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;7;5;Spotty showers;11;3;W;21;69%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;15;3;Mild with clearing;11;0;NE;15;60%;35%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Morning showers;20;14;Downpours;21;15;SSE;16;73%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;24;11;Fog to sun;19;9;N;10;78%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;27;A morning shower;33;27;ESE;14;65%;62%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little wintry mix;3;-3;Some sun;1;-4;NNE;10;67%;32%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;5;-3;Afternoon rain;3;1;SSW;13;82%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;9;71%;55%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;31;21;Increasingly windy;33;13;WNW;24;17%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Fog to sun;19;10;Partial sunshine;18;10;SSE;14;54%;41%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds breaking;2;-2;Mostly sunny;1;-6;ENE;15;51%;3%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;SSW;11;59%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;29;18;Periods of sun;27;18;E;12;65%;38%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;26;24;A shower or two;26;24;ENE;20;81%;82%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny, humid;24;16;W;9;86%;6%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;30;7;Partly sunny;24;8;WSW;12;22%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;Sunny and nice;31;15;SW;9;34%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;28;19;A shower in places;28;20;NNE;12;72%;48%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and mild;21;8;Showers around;14;7;NNW;9;81%;60%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;9;2;Mainly cloudy;10;6;SW;7;72%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;13;5;Cooler, morning rain;9;2;ENE;10;78%;78%;2

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;21;14;Rain and drizzle;21;9;N;17;66%;66%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;30;25;Clouds and sun;32;25;NNE;18;73%;44%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy this afternoon;12;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;15;3;S;8;53%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;22;A shower or two;28;22;ENE;9;74%;80%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;5;-4;Snow and rain;4;-1;NE;18;74%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rather cloudy;27;20;Nice with sunshine;28;21;N;18;64%;23%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;27;17;Warm with hazy sun;28;18;S;9;64%;6%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;E;11;63%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;15;7;Mostly sunny;20;10;ENE;11;50%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;17;4;Very windy, cooler;8;-1;NW;40;50%;52%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and mild;18;10;Cooler with rain;12;7;NNW;13;75%;100%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;18;13;Showers around;18;13;WNW;14;60%;63%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and beautiful;19;7;Clouds and sun, mild;22;9;ESE;8;52%;6%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;15;7;Mostly cloudy;16;8;NE;12;49%;86%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;6;0;Bit of rain, snow;4;1;NE;22;77%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;13;S;10;52%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;23;8;Clouds and sun, warm;24;12;WSW;8;44%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;-4;-16;Cloudy and colder;-7;-19;SE;12;75%;58%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;6;1;Mostly cloudy;6;3;ENE;8;71%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cooler with some sun;11;4;Partly sunny;15;7;W;10;54%;39%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny;28;16;Partly sunny and hot;34;17;ESE;7;46%;0%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;5;-2;Occasional rain;4;-1;SW;16;83%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;7;2;Rain in the morning;11;1;WSW;15;82%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;19;14;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;ENE;14;63%;2%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;36;19;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;19;W;8;32%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;12;2;Rain and snow shower;6;-6;NE;7;57%;54%;1

