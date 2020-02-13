Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 13, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;26;SSW;10;74%;27%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;20;15;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;NW;14;60%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and cold;3;-3;Turning out cloudy;8;2;ENE;14;71%;15%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;18;9;Hazy sunshine;18;9;E;9;76%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;9;4;Partly sunny;9;8;SSW;18;82%;27%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-16;Rather cloudy, cold;-9;-12;NNE;6;68%;20%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, milder;13;2;Turning out cloudy;12;1;NNW;14;37%;71%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few flurries;-6;-17;Partly sunny;-7;-10;S;18;72%;50%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;35;26;Clouds and sun, warm;35;26;NE;17;58%;55%;8

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;17;7;Partly sunny;15;10;SW;9;68%;74%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;High clouds;25;19;NE;11;62%;3%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;18;5;Mostly cloudy;18;5;NNW;13;42%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;34;24;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;SE;7;76%;89%;6

Bangalore, India;Abundant sunshine;32;16;Hazy sunshine;32;16;E;7;44%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;26;Partly sunny;33;24;S;15;56%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;16;10;Partial sunshine;15;8;W;12;78%;27%;2

Beijing, China;Mild with hazy sun;9;-1;Heavy snow, chilly;0;-5;NE;15;88%;88%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;12;5;Periods of rain;9;2;NW;13;82%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Inc. clouds;7;2;A shower in the a.m.;7;3;WSW;11;79%;56%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;22;9;Mostly cloudy;21;10;SE;10;64%;56%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;E;10;73%;60%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;9;4;Showers around;9;2;NW;24;71%;84%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain at times;9;5;Partly sunny;10;8;SSW;14;70%;10%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-2;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;2;WNW;5;72%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;8;4;Spotty showers;10;2;NW;14;66%;61%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;31;22;Turning sunny;31;20;ESE;7;60%;2%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;30;20;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;S;10;45%;77%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and mild;16;6;A little a.m. rain;16;8;NE;7;65%;55%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Abundant sunshine;25;13;Increasing clouds;24;11;N;14;43%;1%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;28;18;Clearing;24;18;SSE;19;68%;27%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny, breezy;27;19;ESE;24;53%;66%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;32;20;Hazy sun;33;20;SE;9;63%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;A little snow, windy;-5;-17;Sunny and frigid;-8;-10;SSW;14;50%;4%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A t-storm around;31;23;NNE;8;70%;49%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning cloudy;6;2;Partly sunny;6;3;SSW;7;79%;75%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and warmer;33;22;Hazy sunshine;30;22;N;15;52%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;8;-2;Sunny;11;2;SSE;12;54%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Morning rain, cloudy;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;NE;23;75%;78%;6

Delhi, India;Sunny;27;14;Hazy and breezy;25;12;WNW;23;51%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A few flurries;-1;-8;Sunny and milder;9;-7;SSW;10;42%;5%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;27;13;Hazy sun;28;16;SE;7;50%;2%;6

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;W;8;76%;59%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;6;3;A little a.m. rain;11;5;S;24;78%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;4;1;Sunny and milder;14;3;NNE;15;30%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;12;Clouds and sun, nice;19;14;ENE;9;76%;4%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;25;21;Partly sunny, warm;28;21;E;10;75%;12%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;23;16;A shower or t-storm;25;17;ENE;11;75%;74%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;NE;11;68%;43%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Partly sunny;2;-4;W;12;86%;8%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;35;24;Partly sunny, nice;34;24;SE;16;57%;3%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with t-storms;23;19;Clouds and sun;23;20;E;11;87%;76%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;29;22;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;ENE;23;67%;41%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;15;Hazy sunshine;32;16;ESE;7;36%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;22;7;Hazy sunshine;23;7;NNW;16;57%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;9;2;Increasing clouds;10;7;SE;12;60%;65%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;Spotty showers;31;25;NNE;11;78%;85%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;30;20;Hazy sunshine;30;22;E;10;56%;5%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;28;15;Hazy sun;31;17;NE;6;46%;42%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;7;-4;Hazy sunshine;10;-3;S;9;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;30;14;Hazy sunshine;30;14;NNW;8;30%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;8;Hazy sunshine;22;10;SSW;8;66%;6%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;Hazy sunshine;33;18;NNW;8;22%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;3;-2;Mostly cloudy;6;2;SSE;11;63%;70%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine and breezy;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;NE;19;56%;2%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing, a t-storm;31;23;A t-storm around;32;24;SW;9;70%;67%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;28;14;Hazy sunshine;29;16;SSW;10;52%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;34;26;Downpours;33;26;WNW;7;80%;90%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief a.m. showers;13;5;A little a.m. rain;14;5;ESE;11;74%;96%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Hazy sunshine;33;23;SW;8;72%;0%;10

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;24;21;Mainly cloudy;24;21;SSE;12;77%;56%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;17;10;Some sun returning;17;9;N;6;85%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;9;2;Partly sunny;11;9;SSW;20;81%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;20;9;Low clouds breaking;21;9;SE;9;57%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;31;26;A morning shower;30;26;SW;10;75%;81%;7

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;WSW;5;70%;3%;3

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;31;28;A few showers;31;29;NE;14;70%;84%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;NNE;8;80%;69%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;E;13;58%;19%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;32;21;A t-storm or two;30;21;NE;13;68%;89%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;8;Partly sunny;24;9;N;7;46%;38%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;A t-storm in spots;28;21;ENE;10;74%;58%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;Showers around;3;-3;ESE;10;70%;84%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;25;ENE;27;68%;21%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;30;21;A t-storm in spots;28;19;E;14;62%;40%;10

Montreal, Canada;Intermittent snow;-2;-18;Mostly sunny;-14;-19;WSW;6;59%;2%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-3;Low clouds;1;-5;W;11;78%;31%;0

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;33;25;Hazy sunshine;34;24;N;15;42%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A morning t-shower;26;16;NE;26;63%;80%;11

New York, United States;Rain tapering off;11;-1;Colder;1;-9;NNW;22;30%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Low clouds;14;7;Cloudy;13;9;ENE;15;69%;55%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;-6;-13;Cloudy;-5;-12;SSW;17;85%;23%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, mild;18;8;Periods of rain;13;6;NNE;9;79%;85%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;4;-5;Partly sunny;2;-1;SSW;5;55%;63%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-5;-22;Sunny and very cold;-16;-21;S;14;62%;3%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;28;25;A downpour;29;26;NE;15;83%;96%;3

Panama City, Panama;More sun than clouds;33;25;Partly sunny, breezy;33;25;NNW;23;62%;6%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;29;22;Mostly cloudy;31;23;NE;13;68%;33%;4

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Partly sunny;12;8;SSW;12;64%;11%;1

Perth, Australia;Warm with sunshine;36;24;A shower or two;35;21;NW;16;48%;63%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;SSE;12;51%;4%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy and windy;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;N;24;81%;81%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;34;20;SE;13;41%;7%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;7;4;Showers around;8;2;WSW;16;73%;62%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, mild;13;2;Decreasing clouds;14;3;NE;7;74%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;23;12;Afternoon showers;23;11;SE;17;63%;96%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;19;8;More clouds than sun;19;9;ESE;9;81%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;A thick cloud cover;31;27;Showers around;31;27;ESE;14;72%;92%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;-1;-2;Very windy;6;1;SSW;63;64%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;5;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;-2;WSW;8;85%;30%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;ENE;9;76%;52%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cool with hazy sun;19;5;Warmer with hazy sun;23;9;ESE;7;16%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;14;9;Showers around;18;3;NNE;13;61%;67%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bit of rain, snow;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;SW;10;59%;30%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;14;7;Low clouds breaking;14;7;NW;9;77%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;28;18;Partial sunshine;27;17;ENE;21;60%;3%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy;28;23;A shower in places;28;23;SE;23;71%;79%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny;28;18;N;11;60%;4%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;22;5;More sun than clouds;22;6;E;8;38%;3%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;SW;9;22%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;NNE;11;68%;72%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;7;Clouds breaking;18;7;N;5;77%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;8;5;A shower or two;10;6;SSW;10;69%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;3;Mild with clearing;15;3;ENE;4;69%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;11;ENE;16;84%;33%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;NNE;13;70%;72%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;8;-4;Mostly cloudy;7;3;SW;7;80%;70%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in places;27;23;E;37;74%;77%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;4;-5;Partly sunny;3;-1;SSW;5;68%;61%;1

Sydney, Australia;Downpours;25;21;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;SSW;18;66%;9%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;26;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;NW;9;70%;80%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;4;-1;Partly sunny;3;-1;SW;11;68%;13%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;7;1;Not as cool;14;5;E;10;41%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Variable cloudiness;8;-2;Mostly sunny, windy;6;-5;NW;30;50%;0%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and milder;12;5;Hazy sun;12;-1;NNW;25;32%;25%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;Mostly cloudy;22;13;E;7;64%;6%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, mild;18;9;Cooler with rain;14;4;NE;12;75%;95%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain this morning;17;9;A little p.m. rain;16;8;NNW;12;73%;87%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;1;-16;Morning flurries;-7;-10;W;11;64%;55%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;19;12;Mostly sunny;19;12;NW;9;57%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Warm with some sun;22;12;Partly sunny;20;10;WNW;22;65%;2%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and colder;-12;-31;Cold with hazy sun;-12;-28;WNW;9;69%;9%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Times of rain;7;2;Becoming cloudy;7;4;S;7;62%;44%;2

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;10;5;Showers around;10;3;WNW;24;63%;86%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;35;20;Sunshine, summerlike;37;18;WNW;11;38%;1%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;4;-2;Mostly cloudy;4;-5;SSE;12;67%;36%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Spotty showers;4;-2;NNW;6;90%;61%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;20;15;Turning cloudy;21;15;E;24;68%;13%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sunshine;34;15;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;W;11;43%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;2;-6;Mostly sunny;1;-10;NE;5;45%;2%;4

_____

