Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 19, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;28;25;SW;18;88%;70%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NE;11;47%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;28;17;A t-storm around;27;16;W;15;60%;64%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Increasing clouds;25;17;ENE;8;63%;72%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;15;9;Periods of rain;14;10;NNE;9;88%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;8;0;Mainly cloudy;8;0;NNE;11;74%;67%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;28;12;Increasing clouds;27;13;S;8;20%;10%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;9;-7;Sunshine, but colder;-1;-9;NE;22;59%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and warmer;28;20;Couple of t-storms;30;15;SSW;11;68%;95%;6

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;24;17;Sunshine and nice;26;17;N;9;71%;3%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;Mostly cloudy;17;12;W;14;64%;6%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;35;21;Sunshine;35;20;NW;8;41%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;23;SSE;7;83%;86%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;S;9;79%;80%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;25;An afternoon shower;36;26;ENE;10;60%;64%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;26;19;Showers and t-storms;23;13;SW;24;70%;70%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;19;10;Mostly sunny;22;7;NNE;17;32%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warm;25;11;Mostly sunny, warm;26;10;SE;5;58%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;16;11;A little p.m. rain;20;11;SE;10;76%;64%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;17;8;High clouds;19;8;SW;10;70%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up, hot;35;20;Clouds and sun, hot;34;20;NW;9;32%;20%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Foggy this morning;16;11;Fog to sun;23;11;SSE;17;70%;8%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;14;10;Occasional rain;12;10;ENE;9;90%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog to sun;23;10;Fog to sun;24;9;ENE;8;73%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warm;24;11;Mostly sunny, warm;25;12;S;12;65%;9%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;22;10;Cooler;17;12;S;13;67%;56%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;NNE;8;54%;66%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;NNE;11;65%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny, warm;35;23;E;11;26%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;A passing shower;20;13;S;17;69%;57%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;19;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SSE;5;67%;80%;9

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;8;76%;81%;3

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;18;10;Partly sunny;15;12;SE;12;82%;57%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSW;10;81%;77%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;13;10;Mostly cloudy;13;8;NW;7;86%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and humid;32;27;Mostly sunny, humid;31;26;N;16;78%;3%;8

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;29;14;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;S;12;66%;69%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;22;Morning showers;30;23;SE;17;78%;77%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;31;20;Hazy sun, less humid;33;20;NNW;10;48%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Cooler;12;0;WNW;19;22%;19%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;Plenty of sun;34;25;NNW;8;62%;33%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;37;23;Sunny and pleasant;34;23;SSE;14;53%;1%;13

Dublin, Ireland;A t-shower in spots;11;5;Mostly sunny;11;4;NNW;16;79%;6%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;25;10;Clouds and sun;25;10;ENE;8;30%;4%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;Partly sunny;21;14;W;19;64%;2%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;SSE;7;65%;34%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Sunny and very warm;33;16;ENE;8;26%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;8;69%;44%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;12;8;A little rain;11;7;SE;12;94%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;SSE;7;72%;73%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;E;11;59%;4%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;8;64%;73%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;E;9;85%;66%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;29;16;Clouds and sun;29;14;N;10;50%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;21;14;Decreasing clouds;22;15;NE;11;73%;4%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;35;24;E;15;57%;7%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;35;28;Sunny;35;27;N;13;61%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;33;16;Mostly sunny;33;18;SW;12;16%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;21;8;Clouds and sunshine;23;8;NE;8;31%;3%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;37;24;Hazy and very warm;37;24;NE;14;25%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;26;16;Mostly cloudy;26;14;SW;8;69%;25%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;37;28;Mostly sunny;39;27;NNE;13;32%;6%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;24;8;Fog to sun;21;9;S;11;69%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;N;13;64%;69%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;A t-storm around;31;22;WNW;9;73%;79%;6

Kolkata, India;A p.m. shower or two;34;25;Showers around;33;24;SW;8;71%;70%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;33;24;SSE;7;74%;84%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;13;2;Clouds and sun, mild;16;0;W;11;42%;25%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A heavy thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;7;82%;57%;6

Lima, Peru;Clearing;19;16;Clouds, then sun;19;16;SSE;15;79%;5%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain this afternoon;19;12;Partly sunny;19;11;NW;11;63%;17%;4

London, United Kingdom;A t-shower in spots;14;6;Periods of sun;13;8;N;15;76%;34%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Plenty of sun;30;18;NNE;7;37%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SW;11;73%;39%;13

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;19;9;A shower or t-storm;15;5;ENE;15;67%;65%;3

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;30;27;Cloudy with showers;30;26;N;10;77%;97%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNW;6;80%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;E;9;59%;66%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;15;8;Partly sunny;17;9;WSW;15;58%;16%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;S;7;57%;80%;6

Miami, United States;A passing shower;31;27;A shower or t-storm;32;26;S;13;73%;62%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;19;8;Mostly sunny, warm;18;8;SSW;9;85%;34%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;S;12;76%;74%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;17;10;Some brightening;17;12;E;15;72%;26%;4

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;10;3;Mostly cloudy;12;6;WSW;0;68%;7%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;11;Rather cloudy, mild;16;10;SW;9;77%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Thunderstorms;30;25;NNE;16;78%;89%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;21;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NE;13;63%;64%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;16;8;Afternoon rain;15;11;NNE;9;67%;75%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny;29;18;WNW;14;53%;44%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;-2;-7;Inc. clouds;-2;-9;N;13;64%;10%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Downpours;25;18;Some brightening;23;15;NE;11;59%;0%;2

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Periods of rain;7;1;NNW;9;88%;71%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;10;0;Sun and some clouds;12;3;ESE;9;71%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;27;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;E;17;72%;83%;13

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;S;13;85%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;A morning shower;32;24;ENE;12;72%;81%;9

Paris, France;Showers;15;11;Periods of rain;12;10;NE;13;83%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and hot;32;16;Mostly sunny, cooler;24;15;SW;18;66%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Decreasing clouds;34;25;NNE;11;66%;63%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;31;23;Nice with some sun;31;23;SSE;22;71%;25%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;7;64%;80%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;18;8;Clouds and sun, mild;20;10;SE;8;75%;7%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;22;9;Decreasing clouds;22;11;ESE;7;58%;20%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, rain;19;12;Downpours;19;12;ENE;16;71%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;26;15;Not as warm;20;10;NE;14;79%;58%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Mostly sunny;29;23;ENE;13;66%;5%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;7;6;Afternoon showers;8;6;S;17;75%;97%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;15;7;Periods of sun, mild;15;10;SSW;9;89%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;21;Not as warm;24;19;SSW;15;63%;38%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;SE;11;16%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;24;13;Periods of sun, nice;25;14;ESE;12;61%;16%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;14;8;Remaining cloudy;12;8;SSE;8;76%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cool;19;11;Partly sunny;20;12;SW;13;60%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Showers and t-storms;24;16;E;9;83%;88%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ESE;14;73%;65%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;SSW;8;100%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Decreasing clouds;27;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;NE;11;28%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;21;7;Mostly sunny;21;8;SW;8;55%;8%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;7;77%;80%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. rain;16;9;Partly sunny;17;6;N;9;72%;9%;4

Seattle, United States;A little rain;13;9;A bit of rain;13;10;SSW;10;75%;83%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;22;10;Decreasing clouds;22;9;NW;6;70%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;E;12;51%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;34;28;A shower or t-storm;32;27;N;7;75%;76%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;24;8;Plenty of sunshine;24;8;SSE;5;60%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;25;A stray shower;31;25;ENE;15;70%;65%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;13;7;Periods of rain;12;4;N;7;96%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;27;12;Sunlit, not as warm;20;13;ESE;17;43%;10%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;25;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;ENE;12;75%;73%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;13;8;Periods of rain;12;9;SSE;10;84%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and nice;25;11;Sunny and nice;25;8;NNE;9;32%;3%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;25;11;Partly sunny;22;14;NE;8;67%;76%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;26;16;Cloudy;24;15;ESE;9;20%;26%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;29;21;Mostly sunny;29;21;ENE;12;53%;7%;5

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;Mostly sunny;28;15;ESE;6;49%;3%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;22;19;Inc. clouds;22;17;E;11;71%;12%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;12;9;Partly sunny;15;9;N;7;76%;26%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Some sun, pleasant;28;20;ESE;10;49%;33%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;SSE;20;52%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A wintry mix;3;-11;Partly sunny;6;-9;ESE;9;50%;7%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;11;7;Cool with rain;10;8;ENE;9;73%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;15;8;Fog, then sun;20;9;NW;7;84%;1%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;34;21;Hot with some sun;33;22;WNW;7;51%;14%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, mild;17;9;Mild with some sun;17;9;SSW;9;88%;33%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;19;11;Mostly sunny, warm;21;11;SSE;8;75%;10%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Sun and clouds;16;12;NNW;35;75%;2%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;W;7;63%;6%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;24;9;Clouds and sun;23;11;NE;4;51%;66%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather