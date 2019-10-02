Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 2, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning t-storm;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;25;SW;11;83%;64%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;41;29;Sunny and very warm;39;30;NNE;15;41%;2%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Sunny and breezy;30;17;W;27;51%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;SW;13;55%;5%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;13;9;Spotty showers;15;8;S;17;77%;88%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;10;3;Cloudy;11;6;SSE;6;78%;65%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;27;12;Sunshine, pleasant;25;11;E;10;27%;4%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;12;-4;Sunshine;15;-2;W;8;55%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;20;Showers around;28;19;SSW;10;64%;87%;6

Athens, Greece;Humid with sunshine;27;18;Periods of sun, nice;27;21;S;13;68%;10%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;13;9;Mostly cloudy;14;10;SW;21;63%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;42;24;Mostly sunny and hot;41;21;NW;12;25%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;22;Afternoon t-storms;31;22;SSW;7;76%;78%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;S;8;74%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;S;10;69%;70%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;24;15;Nice with some sun;23;16;ENE;14;58%;1%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;ESE;9;54%;73%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;30;12;Morning rain;14;7;WNW;13;89%;77%;1

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;13;7;A passing shower;13;6;NNW;15;71%;63%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;8;Cloudy with a shower;18;8;SE;10;70%;57%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;Sunny;33;19;ENE;11;32%;1%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;21;8;Partly sunny, cooler;15;6;NW;24;56%;12%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;12;7;A shower in the a.m.;14;8;S;11;70%;87%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;28;14;A p.m. t-storm;30;12;W;9;57%;89%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;24;9;Partly sunny, cooler;15;6;NW;19;56%;15%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;17;5;An afternoon shower;16;12;E;22;69%;55%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;18;A t-storm or two;29;20;NNE;8;51%;79%;7

Busan, South Korea;Rain and wind;24;22;Wind and rain;27;18;WNW;27;75%;79%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;35;23;ENE;8;28%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;22;13;Mostly sunny;20;14;WNW;13;66%;3%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;ESE;6;64%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;34;26;A shower in places;33;26;S;14;70%;52%;10

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;18;16;A stray a.m. shower;20;11;NNW;26;75%;55%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;S;8;78%;69%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;12;6;Variable cloudiness;10;4;ENE;12;70%;34%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;31;27;Clouds and sun, nice;30;27;SSW;9;82%;40%;10

Dallas, United States;Warm with sunshine;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;35;22;NE;9;57%;73%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;33;23;A brief shower;31;22;SSE;23;70%;73%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;32;24;Hazy sunshine;35;24;W;5;56%;21%;7

Denver, United States;Warmer, morning mist;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;S;9;29%;0%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;25;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;7;74%;63%;8

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;37;23;Mainly cloudy;32;22;SSE;12;57%;1%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;12;6;Rain and wind;15;10;SW;34;79%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warmer;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;E;8;35%;17%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;W;22;70%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;11;73%;71%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;ENE;16;48%;17%;12

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;31;23;Showers and t-storms;30;22;ESE;12;78%;83%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;9;3;Chilly with rain;6;0;NE;23;85%;89%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;7;76%;80%;11

Hong Kong, China;More sun than clouds;33;25;Sunny;32;24;SSW;11;63%;2%;8

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;32;62%;81%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;33;21;A t-storm around;29;21;S;9;80%;71%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;30;20;A strong t-storm;29;19;W;10;69%;67%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;26;17;Sunny and very warm;28;19;SW;12;59%;4%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;E;13;59%;56%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;29;Mostly sunny, humid;34;29;N;13;67%;11%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;21;8;Sunny and beautiful;24;11;NNE;15;34%;0%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;Showers and t-storms;24;11;SW;8;51%;77%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny intervals;34;27;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;WSW;19;66%;35%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;E;8;83%;84%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Thickening clouds;34;26;High clouds;35;26;SSW;11;48%;36%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warmer;23;12;Showers and t-storms;23;8;NW;13;66%;87%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;31;27;Showers and t-storms;32;27;ENE;15;70%;82%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;30;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;WSW;11;75%;74%;4

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;S;9;78%;75%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;S;8;76%;76%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;14;2;Showers around;13;3;N;11;65%;86%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;24;A thunderstorm;28;24;SW;8;84%;75%;3

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;16;Clearing;18;16;SSE;16;82%;38%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NNW;12;67%;26%;5

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine and cooler;14;4;Periods of sun;14;11;S;9;68%;78%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;S;9;41%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Partly sunny;27;21;SSW;12;75%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Partly sunny;27;11;NNW;6;49%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;30;26;Cloudy with showers;30;25;E;6;71%;96%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;10;69%;80%;13

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;9;73%;65%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Warm with sunshine;27;12;SW;20;41%;5%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;N;8;55%;80%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A shower;30;26;E;17;71%;67%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;18;12;Cooler with rain;13;4;WNW;11;98%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;Sunshine, pleasant;29;25;SE;12;71%;52%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;14;9;An afternoon shower;14;11;E;22;74%;52%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;13;3;A bit of p.m. rain;11;4;NE;4;61%;84%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;15;12;High clouds and warm;19;13;S;13;66%;36%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;NNW;5;75%;64%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;E;18;54%;64%;14

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;32;15;Rain and drizzle;15;14;SE;23;76%;85%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brilliant sunshine;33;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;W;13;50%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;11;1;Mostly sunny, mild;12;3;S;13;67%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;29;21;A bit of rain;31;22;S;15;42%;87%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;10;2;Variable cloudiness;5;0;NNE;8;73%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;13;3;A little p.m. rain;11;3;NNE;17;64%;72%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;30;26;Sunshine and nice;29;26;E;21;72%;28%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;ENE;10;81%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;23;A shower or two;34;24;E;12;68%;62%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;16;4;Partly sunny;14;10;SSE;8;50%;56%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;WNW;11;57%;58%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSW;6;76%;75%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SSE;28;80%;66%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;6;71%;83%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;16;6;Spotty showers;12;6;W;16;71%;65%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;30;20;Partly sunny, warm;29;14;SE;10;57%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;12;A shower or two;20;12;SW;12;58%;70%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;Sunny intervals;25;12;SE;11;64%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Some sun;29;24;A morning shower;29;24;ESE;17;74%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;9;7;A little p.m. rain;10;7;ESE;44;73%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;14;7;Spotty showers;12;5;ESE;4;78%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Brilliant sunshine;28;18;Plenty of sun;28;19;W;10;59%;1%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Sunny and hot;42;28;S;9;11%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;25;14;Showers and t-storms;24;8;NNE;11;65%;60%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;10;4;Rain and drizzle;8;3;NE;10;78%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;20;12;Plenty of sun;19;11;WNW;18;54%;4%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;22;17;Showers and t-storms;24;17;NE;7;85%;84%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;32;26;An afternoon shower;32;26;SSE;12;66%;66%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;22;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;NW;6;100%;84%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;E;15;42%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;4;Partly sunny;17;4;SW;9;47%;20%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;NE;8;76%;82%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;N;11;61%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Increasing clouds;18;11;A little p.m. rain;14;9;S;12;74%;80%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Wind and rain;26;21;Occasional a.m. rain;25;16;ENE;11;71%;64%;2

Shanghai, China;Windy this morning;27;21;Partly sunny;30;22;ENE;8;64%;7%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Showers around;31;26;ESE;7;75%;86%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warm with sunshine;25;10;A shower or t-storm;25;8;WNW;10;62%;85%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;A shower in spots;31;26;E;10;71%;64%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;9;4;Chilly with rain;7;2;NNE;18;92%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Mostly sunny, warm;28;17;NNW;16;44%;1%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;33;24;Sunshine and humid;33;23;SE;9;67%;27%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Periods of rain;10;4;NE;14;85%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Mostly cloudy;26;13;ENE;9;32%;3%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Sunny, nice and warm;26;15;NE;11;54%;29%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;31;18;Sunny and nice;28;19;S;10;23%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;ENE;11;52%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;30;18;Thunderstorms;26;17;ESE;6;75%;90%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;28;21;Clouds and sun;28;24;S;17;55%;66%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with rain;17;9;Rain and drizzle;14;6;NNW;26;85%;65%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;30;24;A strong t-storm;27;20;NW;22;63%;74%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;31;19;Not as warm;26;18;NW;31;54%;26%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers of rain/snow;4;-3;Low clouds and cold;4;-11;E;12;68%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little p.m. rain;15;9;Showers;14;8;E;8;71%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;19;8;Variable clouds;14;7;WNW;18;52%;64%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny and hot;34;23;NNE;8;65%;61%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;13;6;Rain in the morning;11;3;WSW;11;87%;74%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;17;7;Partly sunny;12;5;W;12;78%;23%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;P.M. rain, cooler;14;7;Clouds and sun;11;7;S;24;63%;24%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;W;8;71%;79%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;Mostly sunny;27;13;NE;5;31%;7%;5

