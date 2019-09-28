Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 28, 2019

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;A t-storm around;28;24;WSW;18;87%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, very warm;39;30;Sunny, very warm;40;31;NE;12;48%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;33;18;Plenty of sun;33;17;WNW;14;43%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun, humid;27;18;Mostly sunny;27;19;W;8;64%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, breezy;17;13;Rain and a t-storm;17;13;WSW;31;89%;92%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Periods of rain;11;7;NNE;13;82%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, very warm;33;19;Not as warm;28;12;NNW;20;43%;38%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;11;3;Spotty a.m. showers;6;-3;NW;21;73%;64%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, hot;36;20;Sunshine, summerlike;36;23;ENE;12;31%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;28;18;Sunny, pleasant;29;19;WSW;9;53%;1%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;12;Partly sunny;18;13;N;15;74%;78%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun, hot;43;23;Plenty of sun, hot;42;23;NW;12;20%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;29;23;Downpours;31;23;S;7;80%;84%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;20;Some brightening;29;20;SE;9;67%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;34;25;High clouds;34;25;SSW;9;66%;44%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;24;19;Fog to sun;25;18;WSW;19;75%;0%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;WSW;8;49%;4%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;Partly sunny;26;14;SE;5;66%;14%;4

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;19;13;Periods of rain;16;14;SW;19;74%;89%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;20;11;Rain and drizzle;19;10;SE;8;73%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A shower;29;18;NW;7;63%;61%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Sun and some clouds;22;14;SSW;14;66%;37%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;17;13;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;WSW;27;77%;88%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, warmer;27;11;Partly sunny, warm;27;12;SSE;8;54%;5%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;22;13;Sun and some clouds;23;14;SSW;8;58%;36%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;Sunshine, warmer;27;21;NNE;15;61%;2%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;31;20;A t-storm around;31;20;NE;9;38%;65%;9

Busan, South Korea;Brief p.m. showers;26;21;A t-storm around;28;21;E;7;74%;64%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;21;N;13;38%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun, warm;25;15;Not as warm;19;13;SSE;43;66%;54%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;18;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SE;7;68%;81%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;9;72%;57%;3

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;19;16;Clearing, a t-storm;22;20;SE;15;83%;80%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty p.m. showers;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;S;8;82%;68%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;16;10;Showers;15;11;S;15;80%;89%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;SW;13;79%;5%;10

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;SSE;16;66%;18%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;22;A morning t-storm;32;23;SSE;18;73%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ESE;16;71%;53%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;26;13;Mostly sunny;30;11;SSW;18;29%;9%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a shower;30;24;Morning showers;25;24;E;7;98%;100%;2

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, very warm;37;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;SSE;12;57%;2%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Afternoon rain;17;10;Showers;16;8;W;20;84%;68%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, hot;34;17;Mostly sunny, hot;33;16;NNE;11;20%;19%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;24;21;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;NW;10;77%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny, very warm;34;23;Sunny, very warm;34;23;S;7;51%;1%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny, pleasant;27;10;Sunny, beautiful;30;13;NNE;7;15%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;18;68%;80%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;14;9;Spotty showers;14;8;SSW;20;91%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;S;9;75%;77%;11

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;32;24;Hazy sunshine;33;24;SSW;7;64%;9%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;31;25;Some sun, breezy;31;24;NE;24;63%;70%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;31;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SSW;10;79%;66%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;29;22;Clearing, humid;28;21;NNW;12;80%;55%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;Sunny, pleasant;26;14;E;8;63%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;Morning showers;32;25;NE;11;66%;84%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;36;30;Mostly sunny;35;29;NNW;12;59%;8%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny, nice;28;12;WSW;16;10%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;13;Not as hot;30;14;NNE;9;40%;44%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;36;28;Partly sunny, humid;35;28;W;15;67%;31%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;23;18;Morning showers;21;17;WNW;8;83%;88%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;38;29;Turning out cloudy;40;28;S;13;30%;21%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;17;12;Spotty a.m. showers;20;11;WSW;12;74%;70%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;9;72%;84%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;W;11;69%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Cloudy, showers;27;24;SE;10;94%;89%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;23;N;7;77%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, warm;19;-2;Partly sunny, warm;18;-1;ENE;13;30%;0%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;8;80%;57%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Periods of sun;19;16;SSE;14;80%;36%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;N;12;65%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Spotty a.m. showers;19;13;Showers and t-storms;18;10;WNW;26;87%;84%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Morning drizzle;22;15;Clouds breaking;23;13;SSE;10;48%;4%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;Low clouds breaking;27;22;SW;12;76%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;30;12;Mostly sunny, warm;30;13;WSW;7;45%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;26;A stray a.m. shower;30;26;E;6;72%;69%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;WNW;7;73%;72%;13

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;WSW;13;77%;69%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;14;8;Clouds and sun;15;8;SSW;13;66%;44%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;A p.m. t-storm;21;14;SSE;8;71%;80%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny;31;26;NE;21;62%;36%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;13;9;Spotty showers;15;10;SW;12;84%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;SSE;15;71%;31%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds;21;11;Sunny, warm;25;17;NNE;13;65%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;7;Sunny;15;6;NNE;6;57%;2%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;12;6;Rain tapering off;11;10;SSW;14;76%;85%;1

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;S;18;81%;78%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;NE;12;47%;15%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;Turning sunny, warm;25;15;NE;14;57%;1%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny, nice;32;20;Sunshine;32;19;W;9;51%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;7;2;A stray p.m. shower;9;0;SW;16;65%;78%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;29;22;Showers and t-storms;30;23;SW;10;68%;70%;5

Oslo, Norway;Rain;13;9;More clouds than sun;13;6;NW;6;79%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, showers;20;6;Sunny;16;6;NNE;12;56%;1%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, breezy;30;26;Sunshine, pleasant;30;26;ESE;28;75%;4%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NW;10;80%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm around;34;25;E;11;70%;48%;12

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Spotty showers;20;13;WSW;26;67%;86%;2

Perth, Australia;Fog to sun;23;12;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;SSW;12;47%;5%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;25;NW;6;67%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;A t-storm around;32;24;SSE;22;79%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;7;65%;80%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;19;12;Partly sunny;20;15;SW;16;51%;66%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, very warm;30;13;Decreasing clouds;27;14;NW;7;70%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;21;13;Downpours;20;12;E;14;66%;91%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny, nice;28;15;Sunny, pleasant;28;15;SE;11;68%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;A passing shower;28;24;ESE;15;69%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;13;5;Becoming cloudy;11;5;SSW;8;70%;30%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cooler, p.m. rain;13;9;Spotty showers;15;9;SSW;12;87%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;19;Spotty showers;23;19;E;13;77%;64%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;37;27;Mostly sunny, warm;41;26;SE;11;16%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;26;17;Fog to sun;27;16;SSW;11;69%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;12;4;Rain and drizzle;11;9;S;10;88%;82%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;12;Mostly sunny;18;12;WNW;19;55%;9%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;ENE;10;70%;80%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSE;3;76%;65%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;N;6;97%;85%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;22;13;A shower or two;25;13;NE;14;59%;66%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, warmer;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;SSW;9;41%;35%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;5;79%;83%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;26;9;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;N;11;59%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;15;8;Mostly cloudy;14;6;ENE;9;63%;35%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;29;16;Hazy sun;28;15;NW;7;59%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;21;Partly sunny, warm;28;22;SSW;13;62%;30%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A thunderstorm;31;27;SSE;3;79%;73%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;25;11;Sunny, very warm;26;12;S;7;56%;9%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;31;25;A shower in spots;32;25;SE;9;69%;64%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;14;9;Spotty showers;14;7;WSW;8;92%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;18;10;Mostly sunny;21;14;SSE;16;57%;31%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;29;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;E;19;74%;88%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;16;10;Spotty showers;15;9;S;13;87%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;31;18;Becoming cloudy;28;11;NNW;12;40%;35%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;ENE;13;54%;63%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;36;22;Sunny, very warm;33;18;SW;13;18%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;ENE;11;60%;26%;5

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;ESE;7;51%;6%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;25;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;SSW;13;70%;64%;3

Toronto, Canada;A morning shower;22;12;Cooler;17;12;E;19;64%;5%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;SE;5;68%;26%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;SSW;7;61%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;18;4;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;3;ESE;15;42%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;16;6;Sun and some clouds;15;6;NE;8;36%;19%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;18;12;Partly sunny, warmer;23;14;WNW;8;53%;36%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny, less humid;33;21;Mostly sunny, hot;33;22;WSW;6;53%;10%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler;12;8;Spotty showers;14;9;SSW;14;88%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;18;11;Variable clouds;17;12;SSW;19;77%;75%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny, breezy;15;12;Partly sunny, windy;16;12;NNW;39;81%;51%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty p.m. showers;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;WNW;8;69%;33%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;26;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;NE;6;35%;6%;5

