Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 15, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A t-storm around;29;24;SW;16;84%;75%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;41;31;High clouds and warm;42;31;NNE;16;38%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;31;18;W;21;48%;27%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;30;22;Mostly sunny, humid;27;21;WSW;11;74%;9%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;21;14;A shower;17;11;NNW;12;88%;59%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;14;9;Cloudy;15;8;E;8;80%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Sunny and delightful;31;17;ESE;8;24%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;21;10;Mainly cloudy;22;10;S;12;51%;14%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;37;24;Unseasonably hot;37;19;S;15;44%;27%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;N;13;42%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;10;Sun and clouds;16;10;WNW;19;73%;31%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;26;Sunny and very warm;42;26;N;10;25%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rather cloudy;35;23;High clouds;33;23;S;7;58%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;W;14;71%;71%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;8;70%;65%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;Sun and some clouds;25;18;NNE;19;69%;15%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;S;9;39%;4%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;Mostly sunny;29;13;SE;6;50%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;23;12;Cooler with a shower;16;8;WNW;12;68%;67%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;8;Mostly cloudy;20;9;ESE;10;59%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;32;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;15;E;17;34%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and nice;24;13;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;NNW;11;62%;56%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;A passing shower;20;10;N;10;72%;80%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Mostly sunny;29;11;WSW;8;38%;0%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with sunshine;24;12;Partly sunny;28;16;NNW;8;61%;27%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;22;14;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;WSW;12;51%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;30;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;22;NE;10;37%;50%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;NNE;17;70%;15%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;34;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;N;9;39%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;SSE;12;73%;25%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;A shower or t-storm;28;19;SE;5;65%;64%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;26;Mostly cloudy;34;26;SSW;9;70%;66%;5

Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;Fog in the morning;23;19;NE;15;83%;10%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;29;26;A couple of t-storms;29;26;SSW;15;79%;85%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;16;9;Partly sunny;14;8;WNW;18;59%;70%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;27;Partly sunny, humid;31;27;WNW;12;84%;19%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;SE;10;53%;12%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;A shower or two;30;21;SSE;17;74%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Warm with hazy sun;37;26;SE;7;61%;13%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;33;16;Partly sunny;30;14;NNW;9;28%;16%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A few showers;33;27;S;9;75%;78%;9

Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;35;20;Clouds and sun;30;21;SSE;10;57%;4%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler with rain;14;11;Mostly cloudy;15;7;NW;12;81%;14%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with sunshine;28;13;Mostly sunny;28;12;NE;9;23%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;21;N;5;86%;3%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;An afternoon shower;35;26;SSE;6;67%;70%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;29;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;ENE;14;16%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;NW;10;66%;44%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Rain;13;8;Spotty showers;12;4;NW;23;77%;71%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;29;23;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSW;17;81%;77%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;32;26;A morning t-storm;31;26;E;9;71%;73%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;32;25;A shower or two;32;25;E;17;58%;82%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;30;22;A t-storm or two;30;22;WNW;13;76%;77%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler this morning;36;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;NNE;10;58%;4%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, breezy;23;18;Partly sunny;25;15;ENE;14;61%;4%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;E;16;58%;13%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;37;28;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;N;19;51%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;NNW;9;27%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;11;Plenty of sun;32;9;NE;10;11%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;33;27;Decreasing clouds;34;28;WSW;25;62%;1%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;Couple of t-storms;26;20;S;8;87%;90%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;28;Partly sunny;39;27;NW;11;28%;5%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sunshine;20;11;Partly sunny;22;8;WNW;19;42%;36%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNW;9;66%;79%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;29;21;Low clouds may break;31;22;E;10;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;35;27;Showers;32;27;S;11;78%;81%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;7;81%;57%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A drenching shower;14;2;A stray shower;16;0;NE;11;58%;45%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;11;77%;59%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;15;Partly sunny;17;15;SSE;12;80%;9%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;W;10;66%;10%;6

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Mostly cloudy;19;11;NE;12;76%;29%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;29;18;S;10;51%;3%;7

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;27;20;Clearing;27;20;SW;12;72%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clearing, a t-storm;23;17;A shower or t-storm;26;16;SSW;7;64%;80%;6

Male, Maldives;Plenty of clouds;30;27;Spotty showers;32;28;W;8;71%;89%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Nice with some sun;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;9;68%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;Morning showers;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;SW;15;82%;84%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;18;11;Spotty showers;12;4;SSE;20;57%;60%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;Sun and clouds;25;14;N;9;46%;66%;12

Miami, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNW;13;70%;62%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;15;11;Spotty showers;15;7;W;23;64%;68%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;SSW;19;74%;57%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;19;12;Mostly sunny;15;7;NW;15;64%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Thickening clouds;19;11;Turning cloudy;20;10;N;3;58%;11%;4

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;14;10;Spotty showers;14;9;W;24;63%;69%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain;30;26;Showers around;30;25;W;12;85%;84%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;28;12;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;ENE;13;47%;12%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;27;20;An afternoon shower;27;15;N;9;57%;41%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;31;21;Sunshine, pleasant;32;19;WNW;12;43%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;17;8;Partly sunny, warm;20;10;SE;8;81%;29%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with sunshine;33;23;Clouds and sun;32;23;N;17;57%;16%;3

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;14;5;Partly sunny;15;5;WNW;11;49%;11%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;18;8;Mostly sunny;20;7;N;13;61%;2%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Mostly sunny;29;26;SE;16;70%;26%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NE;15;79%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;33;24;Mostly cloudy;33;25;E;10;71%;37%;12

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;28;12;Warm with some sun;26;14;N;9;51%;17%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny;25;13;S;15;63%;14%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SW;16;80%;64%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Clouds and sun;30;23;SSE;26;70%;44%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;S;8;57%;75%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;25;12;An afternoon shower;22;11;WNW;8;55%;73%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;30;17;Mostly sunny;29;13;WSW;9;61%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;23;11;Turning out cloudy;23;12;SE;15;37%;44%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;27;16;Mostly cloudy;26;16;NE;11;68%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;An afternoon shower;28;23;SE;19;65%;77%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;8;5;Partly sunny;8;3;W;23;48%;5%;2

Riga, Latvia;Breezy with rain;16;11;Spotty showers;16;9;W;30;61%;84%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Sunshine and humid;29;21;NNE;9;67%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;More sun than clouds;41;26;High clouds and warm;42;27;ENE;9;8%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;30;15;W;9;46%;4%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, a shower;12;9;A little p.m. rain;13;6;NW;21;79%;87%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;21;17;A shower in the a.m.;21;13;WNW;20;72%;56%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;24;17;ESE;6;82%;85%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ESE;15;74%;77%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ESE;8;94%;89%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;14;Mostly cloudy;27;14;NE;16;30%;14%;5

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;17;5;Mostly sunny;20;6;SW;6;53%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;9;71%;76%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;31;14;A shower or t-storm;30;15;N;8;53%;80%;5

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;17;12;Spotty showers;19;13;SSW;10;72%;70%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;17;E;6;59%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Sunny intervals;30;23;Partly sunny;29;24;NNE;17;54%;8%;8

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;32;27;A morning shower;32;27;ESE;11;67%;54%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;28;10;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;WSW;9;46%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;32;26;Brief showers;31;27;ESE;23;79%;89%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Rather cloudy;16;10;Spotty showers;14;6;NW;20;49%;67%;2

Sydney, Australia;Pleasant and warmer;25;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;11;S;19;42%;88%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of rain;29;26;A couple of showers;32;24;E;12;69%;71%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy with rain;13;9;Showers;14;5;N;22;84%;96%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;26;14;Turning cloudy;26;14;NNE;10;35%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;24;14;Increasing clouds;24;14;N;13;58%;44%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Sunny and beautiful;32;21;SSE;10;19%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;27;23;A stray shower;30;23;NNE;14;50%;41%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;34;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;SE;8;50%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rather cloudy;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;S;18;73%;60%;6

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;19;15;Mostly sunny;19;14;N;15;81%;5%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Sunny and nice;28;21;ESE;8;57%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Sunny and very warm;34;21;SSE;16;50%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;13;0;An afternoon shower;17;0;NW;15;41%;50%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;17;11;Spotty showers;18;12;ESE;7;65%;87%;4

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;25;15;Periods of sun, warm;27;16;WNW;9;56%;40%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny, warm;34;24;S;6;62%;58%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;16;10;Spotty showers;15;8;WSW;26;61%;74%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;21;13;Mostly cloudy;17;7;W;22;56%;38%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Partly sunny;15;12;NNW;32;70%;34%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm around;32;24;S;10;78%;57%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NE;4;45%;18%;6

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather