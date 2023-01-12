WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

739 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

...Slick roads are possible this morning...

Bands of light snow mixing with rain are moving through the area

this morning. Motorists should use extra caution, especially on

elevated surfaces. Precipitation should change to all rain by

later this morning as temperatures warm about freezing.

