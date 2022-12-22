WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

415 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast to South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55

mph expected. Winds shift Southwest Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey

and southeast New York.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

