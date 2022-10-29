WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 29, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 908 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures around freezing, in the lower 30s. * WHERE...Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather