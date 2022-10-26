WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 1000 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022 Fog continues across the majority of the region this morning, with patches of dense fog in spots. This has resulted in reduced visibilities down to a mile, with localized areas of a quarter mile or less. Exercise caution if driving through the remainder of the morning and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop. Visibilities are expected to improve overall, albeit slowly during the afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather