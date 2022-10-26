WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

_____

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

515 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Southern Fairfield County.

* WHEN...Between 11 AM EDT and 2 PM EDT today around the times of

high tide.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and

low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and

homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will

experience minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather