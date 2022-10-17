WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 940 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern New London, Middlesex and southeastern New Haven Counties through 1030 PM EDT... At 940 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Guilford, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Middletown, Guilford, Colchester, Clinton, East Hampton, Old Saybrook, Durham, Salem, Chester, Branford, East Lyme, North Branford, East Haddam, Haddam and Old Lyme. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4159 7239 4144 7220 4142 7223 4144 7224 4144 7227 4139 7228 4123 7254 4126 7259 4123 7270 4123 7276 4125 7278 4124 7282 4127 7286 4160 7248 4158 7247 4159 7242 4160 7241 TIME...MOT...LOC 0140Z 226DEG 27KT 4126 7271 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather