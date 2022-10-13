WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 14, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service New York NY

341 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following

areas, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New

London, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven and Southern New

London.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Multiple rounds of heavy showers are expected to move across

the region throughout tonight into early Friday morning.

Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches with locally

higher amounts possible. Rainfall rates at times will be near

1 inch of rain in one hour. This will lead to excessive

runoff, increasing the potential for flooding especially in

urban, low lying and poor drainage areas. Small rivers and

streams may overflow their banks.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

