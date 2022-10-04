WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

342 PM EDT Tue Oct 4 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Less than one half foot of inundation above ground

level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and

shoreline.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New

York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northern Queens and

Northern Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...This evening.

* IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

_____

