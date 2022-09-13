WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 525 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Fairfield and west central New Haven Counties through 615 PM EDT... At 524 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Georgetown, or 9 miles northeast of New Canaan, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Danbury, Shelton, Southbury, Newtown, Fairfield, Trumbull, Ridgefield, Monroe, Bethel, Wilton, Seymour, Orange, Derby, Weston and Redding. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4134 7297 4131 7303 4131 7306 4130 7307 4123 7323 4123 7325 4121 7326 4123 7328 4121 7330 4121 7333 4120 7333 4118 7337 4118 7338 4117 7339 4116 7343 4129 7355 4151 7322 4151 7319 TIME...MOT...LOC 2124Z 235DEG 23KT 4126 7341 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather