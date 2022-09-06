WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

753 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT THIS

MORNING FOR CENTRAL MIDDLESEX AND CENTRAL NEW HAVEN COUNTIES...

At 753 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

New Haven, Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, Guilford, Durham,

Chester, Hamden, Branford, North Haven, North Branford, Orange,

Woodbridge, Haddam, Killingworth, Middlefield, West Haven, East

Haven and Madison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

