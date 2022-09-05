WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

658 PM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern New

London County through 745 PM EDT...

At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Waterford, or over New London, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...

Groton around 705 PM EDT.

Gales Ferry around 710 PM EDT.

Ledyard Center around 720 PM EDT.

Mystic around 730 PM EDT.

Ledyard around 735 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4142 7180 4142 7182 4141 7184 4140 7184

4138 7183 4136 7184 4135 7183 4134 7183

4133 7185 4133 7189 4132 7217 4151 7224

4151 7179

TIME...MOT...LOC 2258Z 269DEG 13KT 4138 7213

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

