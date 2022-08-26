WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

316 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD AND WESTERN NEW HAVEN COUNTIES...

At 315 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Monroe, or near

Shelton, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and power lines.

This severe storm will be near...

Shelton and Derby around 320 PM EDT.

Seymour and Orange around 330 PM EDT.

Naugatuck and Beacon Falls around 340 PM EDT.

Hamden around 345 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather