WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

134 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Fairfield and

northwestern New Haven Counties through 215 PM EDT...

At 134 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Farmington to Bethel. Movement was east at 25

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Waterbury, Danbury, Meriden, Shelton, Naugatuck, Southbury, Wolcott,

Newtown, Hamden, Cheshire, Ridgefield, Monroe, Bethel, Seymour and

Prospect.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4156 7295 4156 7288 4154 7285 4157 7284

4157 7283 4155 7282 4157 7280 4157 7275

4138 7304 4132 7354 4151 7322 4151 7316

4155 7316 4157 7309 4159 7306 4161 7305

4161 7302 4163 7302 4164 7298 4164 7294

TIME...MOT...LOC 1734Z 249DEG 20KT 4171 7286 4139 7339

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

